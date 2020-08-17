As market participants continue to focus on growth coupled with perceived strategic vision and a pre-revenue company like Nikola Corporation valued at more than 3x Plug Power's market capitalization, expect the company's shares to remain in demand.

Company wisely used highly favorable market conditions to raise more than $500 million in much-needed capital.

Management raised already aggressive long-term targets even further after the recent acquisitions of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX.

Announced fuel cell and electrolyzer stack Gigafactory and foray into green hydrogen likely to require further, massive investments.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, Plug Power reported Q2/2020 results which easily surpassed top-line expectations while the bottom line benefited from two large extraordinary items which in aggregate provided more than $30 million of non-cash gains thus easily compensating for approximately $8.3 million in one-time expenses, mostly related to the acquisitions of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX during the quarter.

After backing out the above mentioned one-time charges, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the quarter.

As usual, margins were dragged down somewhat by the required accounting treatment for warrants issued to the company's main customers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2017.

In fact, the ongoing rally in Plug Power's share price has provided Amazon an almost $300 million unrealized gain when accounting only for already vested warrants, easily recouping the company's entire purchases of Plug Power's products.

After adjusting for the warrant impact, segment margins showed no major surprises:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own calculations

While service margins at Walmart remain under pressure due to COVID-19 related higher equipment usage, the company's remaining service business improved nicely after two very weak quarters in a row. That said, service margins remain a far cry from management's repeatedly stated target of 30%.

Unfortunately, Plug Power's cash flow picture remains a mess. Free cash flow for the first half of 2020 was negative by a whopping $122.5 million due to ongoing losses and increases in working capital.

Particularly inventories continue to balloon as the company prepares for a much stronger second half of the year:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings,

In addition, the company's business continues to be heavily weighted towards its two largest customers which accounted for an eye-catching 77.9% of total consolidated revenues in the first half of the year.

Thankfully, ongoing investor enthusiasm for hydrogen and fuel cell stocks has provided Plug Power the opportunity to raise large amounts of capital at highly favorable conditions as evidenced by the $212.8 million convertible notes issuance in May and the recent up to $361.6 million equity offering at a price of $10.25 per share.

Assuming the underwriter fully exercises its option to purchase 4.6 million additional shares, pro forma unrestricted cash would approach $500 million, putting to rest the company's long-standing liquidity issues for the time being.

That said, Plug Power's vertical integration efforts will likely require massive investments as evidenced by the company's announcement to "build a center-of-excellence fuel cell and electrolyzer stack Gigafactory" which according to CEO Andrew Marsh on the conference call could support "around $2 billion in revenue" on an annual basis.

With the recent acquisitions of Giner ELX and United Hydrogen, management has increased its 2024 projections for revenue and EBITDA by 20% and 25% respectively. Plug Power now expects to achieve 2024 revenues of $1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million which would require the company's compound annual growth rate to increase to above 40%.

Particularly the purchase of electrolyzer developer Giner ELX is interesting as I actually expected this company to file for an IPO as outlined in the company's June 2019 presentation. But, clearly, something must have gone very wrong at Giner ELX as there's no way that Plug Power would have been able to pick up the company for just $42 million in cash and stock (excluding potential earn-outs) in the current environment if Giner ELX would have come even remotely close to its stated revenue targets:

Source: Company Presentation, Slide 30

The planned near-term capacity expansion of United Hydrogen's sole facility in Charleston, Tennessee will also require additional capex but these investments will likely be dwarfed by the amounts required to reach management's stated target of producing 40 tons of green hydrogen on a daily basis by 2024.

Bottom Line:

Ongoing investor enthusiasm for everything related to hydrogen and fuel cells has propelled Plug Power's shares to twelve-year highs and provided the company the chance to raise much-needed capital at historically low costs.

That said, with cash burn at record levels and massive capex requirements for the announced Gigafactory and the company's foray into green hydrogen, investors need to prepare for further capital raises down the road.

As usual, management's long-term targets appear aggressive and should therefore be taken with a huge grain of salt by investors.

The epic run in Plug Power's shares has caused the company's fully diluted market capitalization to approach $6 billion but with a pre-revenue company like Nikola Corporation which is actually considered vaporware by many market participants valued at 3x that amount, the rally might very well have more legs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.