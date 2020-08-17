Its profits have been hit and dividend cut following COVID-19, but the company is sound, and I expect the share price to recover fully to pre-COVID-19 levels medium term.

Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF, OTCPK:MONDY) is a London-listed multinational paper and packaging group. Its fundamentally sound operations mean that it is well positioned in the growing paper and packaging business. I see some upside potential in the share price on a medium-term basis.

Mondi: A Vertically Integrated Global Paper and Packaging Group

Mondi is a packaging and paper group operating across 30 countries with over 100 production sites. They are vertically integrated, owning forests as well as producing the end product.

The company demerged from Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:NGLOY) in 2007 and retains a South African as well as a London listing. This diagram sets out the basic structure of the company’s operations, which remains relevant.

Source: 2007 annual report

It’s worth bearing in mind that, with its South African heritage and more, Mondi has some level of political risk factored into it. Indeed, the current South African President was joint chairman of the company when it was listed on its own in 2007. But the company withstands scrutiny as a commercially viable, successful operator.

Mondi Has a Sharp Focus on Profitability

Thanks to its approach to focus on certain product lines where it can maintain a price premium, as well as its vertical integration and cost control, the company has been able to be financially disciplined and prioritise profitable work over revenue growth. Indeed, it has excellent ROI for the paper industry.

Source: company website

Demand for paper and packaging is increasing globally, which I expect to be positive for a large player with operations in different continents such as the company. If it continues to focus on the right margin opportunities such as flexible packaging and engineered materials, which, historically, it has done as shown in its industry-leading EBITDA margin of 22.8% (versus 17.2% for International Paper (NYSE:IP), for example), it ought to be able to ride a rising tide.

Mondi Has Grown Dividends Most Years

The company’s stated dividend policy is to target an average cover of two to three times underlying earnings on over the business cycle.

The company has been a good dividend payer. In addition to the ordinary dividends which form the basis of the graph below, it paid a 100c special dividend in 2017 due to strong financial performance.

Note that the 2019 dividend was set to be 83c, but the company changed its original plans after the onset of COVID-19. The company aims to cover dividends well, and the current dividend is covered 3x, so I think the reduced dividend after an initial declaration was unhelpful to shareholders.

It has declared an interim dividend for 2020, but at 19c, it is sharply reduced from the 27.3c payout at this stage last year.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

This can be quite a capital-intensive line of business, but the company is clearly comfortable that it has sufficient liquidity on its balance sheet to pay a dividend, albeit at a reduced rate. The Group's net debt at year end was €2,207 million, a gearing level of 33.5%. Its banking covenants specify a maximum net debt to underlying trailing EBITDA ratio of 3.5x, and at the year end, it stood at a comfortable 1.3x. Liquidity continues to look fine, with the company issuing a €750 million 8-year Eurobond in April. It has also extended its syndicated revolver maturity to July 2022.

COVID-19 Doesn’t Damage the Investment Case Much

Mondi recently released its results for the first half of 2020, and while the pandemic has dented sales and profits, the business still performed well. Profit took a bigger hit than revenue.

Source: interim results announcement

However, the demand for a lot of the company’s products is pretty resilient, with product lines like corrugated packaging, in fact, likely seeing increased demand on the back of stronger consumer demand for mail order products ordered via the Internet, for example.

So, although the most recent results showed profits clearly hit by the pandemic, I expect that the effect will mainly be concentrated in this year. Depending on the shape of the economic recovery that could change, but a broad-based global company like this one is well positioned to get back to business sooner rather than later. COVID-19 is having an effect, but I don’t feel it changes the fundamental investment case for the company.

In June, the CEO recently substantially increased his stake in the company on the open market, having made tax and award-related sales earlier in the year.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

That is also something of a vote of confidence in the company.

Conclusion: A Fair Play in Paper and Packaging

I don’t see immediate drivers for upward ticks in the company share price, nor do I see it producing stellar returns. But I assess the company to be durable, margin-focused and efficient, in an industry where demand is increasing, so in the medium term, I expect a return to the norm in terms of revenue and profitability. The current P/E of 12 undervalues the long-term cash-generative qualities of the company, given that it is a stable company in a growing market where scale is rewarded and throws off substantial cash reliably. While the businesses are not identical, well-known peer International Paper trades at a P/E just under 24, twice as costly as Mondi on that basis. I thus expect an upward rerating in share price, albeit on a medium, not necessarily short-term, basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.