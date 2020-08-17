Introduction

As I wanted to keep an eye on insurance companies after they reported their Q2 results, I did stop by at Equitable Holdings (EQH) which reported a multi-billion loss in the second quarter. As I was predominantly interested in the preferred shares, I wanted to make sure the 5.25% preferred dividend was safe enough for my fixed income portfolio.

A closer look at the Q2 results to understand the huge net loss

The Equitable management appears to be pretty proud about its performance in the second quarter wherein it generated a non-GAAP operating income of $459M or $1/share. This is slightly lower than the $1.14/share in Q2 2019 but the decrease is not entirely unexpected in these volatile times. However, what caught most of the attention is the massive net loss of $4.03B or almost $9/share in the second quarter.

Looking at the more detailed explanation, we see there was a $5.7B hit to the 'variable annuity product features' which explained pretty much the entire net loss and could probably best be explained as increasing the buffers and basically isn't anything else but the reversion to the mean (as confirmed during the conference call). As you can see here below, the net loss on the annuities in Q2 merely reversed a huge gain recorded in Q1.

These swings make it difficult to correctly predict GAAP results, and that's why I'm grateful the Equitable management has also published the non-GAAP underlying results.

If we would, for instance, have a look at the H1 2020 results of Equitable Holdings (where the Q1 profit compensates for the Q2 loss), we see that the reported results of Equitable are pretty decent.

The total revenue came in at $10.06B while the expenses remained relatively limited to $8.2B resulting in an operating income of $1.9B and a net income attributable to the common shareholders of Equitable of $1.36B or $2.98/share. During the first semester, Equitable spent $230M on buying back stock and had a net share count of 449.4M shares as of August 3. A total of 16.2M shares were repurchased indicating Equitable spent just over $14/share during this repurchase program and as that's substantially below the book value per share, this move will be very accretive to the existing shareholders. As of the end of June, Equitable's remaining buyback authorization was still roughly $370M and I hope the insurance company continues to buy back stock.

A safer dividend (but without potential capital gains): the preferred share

Equitable pays a quarterly dividend of $0.17/share which pushes the dividend yield to just over 3%. That's fine but doesn't exactly make Equitable a high-yield investment. Additionally, it would be totally understandable for dividend seekers to be put off by the potentially large variations in the reported net income on a GAAP basis.

But there's a solution for that. Equitable has one series of preferred shares outstanding. The Preferred Shares A (EQH.PA) have a fixed yield of 5.25% payable in quarterly installments of $0.328125/share.

The preferred dividend has a fixed yield (so it's not a fix-to-float like other financial companies sometimes issue) and can only be repurchased by the company from December 15, 2024, on so paying slightly above the $25 par value is fine as the yield to the earliest call possibility remains steadily above 5%.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in Equitable Holdings as I already have exposure to other insurance companies but Equitable Holdings is now on my radar screen. I did have a look at the preferred shares when they were trading at around $22/share but my purchase order wasn't executed. Should the preferreds go back below the par value of $25/share, I would be interested in picking some of those shares up for the quarterly dividend income.

Equitable is a well-run company trading at a discount to its book value and the only reason why I'm not initiating a long position right now is due to my cash restrictions and my existing exposure to other insurance companies.

