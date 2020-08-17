Whether fueled by the government stimulus or by to the cost conscious low to moderate income public, Citi Trends is at a good spot in a recovering economy.

The discount retailer is actually expanding its presence in the US by opening new stores at a time when conventional retail stores are filing for bankruptcy.

Citi Trends (CTRN) has reopened 98% of its stores and is already reporting record YoY same store sales. Due to the current economic and employment impacts due to the pandemic, I believe Q2 and the rest of 2020 will continue to be strong for the discount retailer.

Re-opening Success

Citi Trends had to temporarily close all 574 stores across 33 states as a result of stay at home orders back in March. The company also temporarily closed both its corporate offices and both its distribution centers and furloughed substantially all store and distribution center personnel, about 40% of corporate staff.

Due to all its stores being closed for the last two weeks of March and all of April, total sales decreased 43% to $116.1 million compared with $205.0 million during Q1 2019.

But as I had written back in March - Citi Trends: The Hidden Off-Price Retailer, the discount retailer's operating model to cater to low to moderate income customers, is the strongest during times of financial weakness. CTRN stock is up 80% since that time, and I continue to be optimistic about this company. As noted earlier, an important prerequisite for this discount retailer to perform well is that its stores must be open for business. I believe the pre-requisite has been satisfied and a relatively weaker economy will aid Citi Trends better than typical retailers.

In June, Citi Trends provided a business update stating that they have reopened 564 of 574 stores closed due to COVID-19 and mentioned that the remaining are set to open by the end of July (I do not have confirmation on the status of the remaining 10 stores). The discount retailer has seen strong demand upon reopening, with 25% YoY increase in sales in the 2nd quarter. This is impressive given the situation we are in at this time.

Citi Trends also reported that comparable store sales for reopened stores from their respective opening dates in the second quarter through June 27, 2020 increased 53%. I personally have never come across such a large increase in same store sales. These numbers reveal the business model works during a time of weakness in the economy.

Retail Spending Increase and the broader economy

Americans' shopping surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the month of July. As government aid has reduced in August, there are concerns of spending decline ahead.

Some economists have started to call this a "K-shaped" recovery because of the diverging prospects for the rich and poor, and they say policy failures in Washington are exacerbating the problems.

Since Congress has not passed another relief bill, the majority of the federal stimulus originally passed in March to sustain small businesses and more than 28 million people on unemployment benefits has largely expired.

We have been in a similar situation earlier, when dollar stores and discount retailers have prevailed in the decade since the last major economic recession. However, department stores and other mall-based retailers continue to feel the pain from the crash. Government stimulus maybe boosting sales for Citi Trends at this time, but when the stimulus slows down, weakness in the economy is likely to keep the sales momentum going. With or without another stimulus from the government, I expect that Citi Trends will beat Q2 estimates and continue to perform well through the year, as the US goes through the path of actual economic recovery.

Strength in the Citi Trends' Business Model

"Our stores average approximately 11,000 square feet of selling space and are typically located in neighborhood shopping centers that are convenient to low and moderate income customers" - Company Form 10-K

Citi Trends operates in low to moderate income neighborhoods with predominant African American population.

More than 30 million Americans are collecting jobless benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That's about five times the peak of the Great Recession. These individuals all lost the $600 federal weekly supplement at the end of July.

With the requirement to make ends meet with a weekly allotment from their state, as Congress continues to hash out another financial relief measure, I believe struggling families will shop more at discount retailers, where they can get more for less.

Also, with retail bankruptcies on the rise, discount retailers like Citi Trends have tremendous purchasing power to boost their inventories. Another element of interest to investors is that Citi Trends is also working to open new stores (source: Q1 transcript). The company is in a position of strong negotiation with commercial real estate companies for their new stores, due to retail bankruptcies around us. Citi Trends has already opened 3 new stores in Q1, 4 new stores in the second quarter and is on track to open a total of 14 new stores this year, at a time when bigger retailers are filing for bankruptcy or closing stores. This is a sign of strength of the company's business model at this time.

Valuation

Since I spoke about fundamental strength of the business, it wouldn't be complete without discussing the valuation of Citi Trends, with respect to its larger discount retailer peers such as Burlington Stores (BURL), TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI).

Data Source: Finviz

After removing intangible assets from the balance sheets, it is evident that Citi Trends has the lowest Price to Tangible Book Value among its peers.

Conclusion

I always had confidence in Citi Trends' business model, to enable the discount retailer to perform well during a weak economy. However, one of my concerns during Q1 was the fact that all of its stores were closed. With more than 98% of the stores open as of July, I am optimistic about the prospects of the company and continue to recommend the stock to long term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.