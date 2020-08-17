However, shares reflect the quality already and I think are fully priced.

However, the falls are relatively small and the performance suggests the company's strategic approach continues to deliver.

Spirax-Sarco's half year results are a mixed bag, with revenue and profits down in its largest division.

U.K.-based engineering firm Spirax-Sarco (OTCPK:SPXSF) (OTC:SPXSY) announced its half year results recently and the company has again raised its interim dividend, maintaining its long record. The business performance was mixed, with a significant revenue and earnings fall in its biggest division, but that looks like a pandemic-era wobble, not a harbinger of a longer-term earnings decline.

Another Dividend Rise

Spirax-Sarco is beloved by some investors because of its long history of dividend increases. With half a century of dividend increases under its belt, the company is not expected to disappoint on this score and its latest results delivered in this regard.

The company’s interim dividend was increased by 5% to 33.5p, and I would expect at least a similar level of increase in the final dividend at the start of next year. 5% is below the level during the financial crisis (8%) and is the smallest increase the company has made in many years.

I wouldn’t interpret that as a sign of a slowing rate of dividend increases outside the constraints of the present situation. The company has had four consecutive years of double-digit dividend increases, so the importance it attaches to meaty dividend increases is clear.

The increased dividend remains more than three times covered by earnings, which on a basic earnings per share basis which increased 2% to 104.2p.

The Business Had a Challenging Half Year

Although the dividend increase was good news, the underlying business performance did show the impact of the challenging trading environment of the past six months.

Source: company half year report

What the company describes as an organic change in revenue of -5% reflects the fact that excluding the impacts of acquisitions, disposals and exchange rates, it saw a less than 5% organic decline in sales. Overall, I think that’s a creditable performance given the trying business circumstances of the first half of 2020. I think that reflects the relatively resilient industrial end markets to which the company targets its offering.

Of the company’s three divisions, the cause for the revenue decline came from the steam business. Both the electric thermal solutions division and the Watson-Marlow fluid technology division posted increases in revenue. By contrast, the steam specialities division fell 9%. That is significant, as the division is 58% of the company’s total revenue.

As well as a sales fall, which was 7% organically, profits also fell – operating profits were down 15% organically.

The likely revenue fall had already been signalled in a trading update at the time of the company’s AGM in May.

The decline in steam revenue was across all of the geographical segments in which the company operates. It was accompanied by a decline in margins of 190 basis points, to 20.5%. That partly reflects exchange rate movements, as well as additional costs.

COVID-19 Response Underlines the Company’s Quality

The company managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic to date in characteristic ways which I feel point to some of its long-term strength.

For example, its financial savvy is on show in its cash flow statement. Adjusted free cash flow rose from £47.5 million in the equivalent period last year to £68.4 million, primarily due to a much better working capital situation. This reduced working capital outflow led to first half adjusted cash conversion improving from 67% to 86%.

It achieved this with very little reduction in cash at hand versus the start of the year, and only a modest increase in net debt, amidst the most turbulent market in recent memory.

Source: Company's half year report

Strategically, the company’s strategy for organic growth has six key elements. They remain unchanged:

• Increase direct sales effectiveness through sector focus;

• Develop the knowledge and skills of its expert sales and service teams;

• Broaden its global presence;

• Leverage its R&D investments;

• Optimise supply chain effectiveness; and

• Operate sustainably and help improve customers’ sustainability.

All make good sense in a pandemic and provide a long-term strategic basis for growth. The company’s clear focus and ability to execute in a crisis point again to its underlying quality.

Conclusion: Spirax-Sarco Remains a Rock-Solid Dividend Raiser

With its long history of dividend increases, the company has garnered a fan club of investors who like both its progressive dividend policy and strong business model. The latest set of half year results continue to affirm the company’s positions as a dividend raiser, with an excellent level of dividend cover.

The underlying business has had a more difficult time than last year given the operating environment of the past few months. However, the results also show the underlying strength of the business, with its complementary business divisions providing a certain level of earnings resilience and margins holding up fairly well.

At 10,665p, however, all of that and more is baked into the share price. The company’s shares continue to look overpriced for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.