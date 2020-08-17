Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is currently a tremendous value at an over 40% discount to recent highs. A recent upgrade by independent analyst BioBoyScout gives a perfectly reasonable pie-in-the-sky valuation of $107 for Arrowhead based primarily on its expanding partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Rapid expansion by Arrowhead into cell types outside the liver means that additional partnerships besides JNJ and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) just make sense. Arrowhead can easily partner additional specialized candidates with industry leaders so that it can focus its efforts exclusively on value-adding candidates in its wheelhouse as a sub $5B biotech company.

Here's a quick breakdown of BioBoyScout's present values for Arrowhead's pipeline candidates leading to a $107 per share projected value for shares 6-12 months from publication. Note that Arrowhead currently has no Phase 3 candidates as many of its potential blockbuster candidates are still being heavily discounted.

Candidate % Chance of Success Net Present Value JNJ-3989 30% $4.9B ARO-AAT 30% $2.3B AMG-890 30% $453M ARO-APOC3 15% $330M ARO-ANG3 15% $191M ARO-HSD 15% $480M ARO-HIF2 15% $667M ARO-ENaC 15% $1.2B

BioBoyScout is a leading independent Arrowhead analyst who has been a leader in forecasting the company's explosive price moves in the past through modeling its expanding pipeline compared to industry rivals. His work and diligence continue to outshine more traditional analysis as he was even included as an independent analyst on Arrowhead's latest Q3 conference call.

Arrowhead's current valuation right now can be supported almost exclusively by its $3.7B licensing and collaboration deal with Janssen, a subdivision of JNJ. JNJ has the resources to quickly and efficiently progress JNJ-3989 (formerly ARO-HBV) with massive Phase 2b (REEF-1) clinical studies combining Arrowhead's candidate with its own drugs into cocktails to potentially treat the massive hepatitis B market. JNJ seems very motivated to find a functional cure for hepatitis B as it affects nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Besides a major effort to see the successful progression of JNJ-3989, JNJ has also further de-risked Arrowhead's platform by signing up for an additional three more partnership candidates with Arrowhead now officially called ARO-JNJ1, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 as preclinical possibilities.

Arrowhead's current valuation I believe does not properly account for another expected blockbuster partnership for the company by the end of 2020, or in the first half of next year. One of the most likely partnership candidates, in my mind, is ARO-ENaC as the leader in Arrowhead's pulmonary space. Moving from primarily liver programs into the lungs for cystic fibrosis could be a daunting task for Arrowhead. However, it is prepared to continue to blaze that trail as it also is also attempting to expand its platform into tumor, muscle, and other cell types as well. Arrowhead's recent Webinar on ARO-ENaC featured 42 detailed slides on its candidate and the disease presented by Arrowhead's CEO in conjunction with three different doctors.

Providing this much detail and insight into the potential of its Phase 1 candidate should help investors see how serious Arrowhead is on expanding into the lungs along with the potential opportunity. I believe the webinar was also made for the benefit of future potential partnerships as it again opened the door for additional new partnerships earlier in 2020 after closing that door in 2018 after it finalized its JNJ collaboration.

Partnering with a heavyweight in the cystic fibrosis category such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), or a competitor looking to enter the space, could make sense for Arrowhead if the partnership were lucrative enough for Arrowhead. Piggybacking off of a major's expertise in the area while expanding into follow-on pulmonary indications could create a lot of value for Arrowhead if properly set up.

Arrowhead ended its third quarter with ~$464.6 million in cash with a current quarterly cash burn of only ~$30M-35M a quarter. Its current cash combined with up to $3.5B in total potential JNJ milestones payments plus royalties and up to a total of $617M in Amgen milestones plus royalties gives Arrowhead enviable optionality. This means that Arrowhead can patiently wait for a blockbuster deal for one of its candidates like ARO-ENaC to present itself. Or it can continue to progress its candidates by itself over the coming years as it starts to slowly prepare itself for potential future commercialization.

2020 has been unkind to Arrowhead as the company is still ~40% off of recent all-time highs that it achieved near the end of 2019.

Pretty amazing considering that Arrowhead continues to see great data from all of its candidates along with positive progression and milestone payments from both JNJ and Amgen. The opening up of additional collaboration possibilities has helped lift Arrowhead up from COVID-19 lows even as its clinical candidates continue to progress with no cash concerns applicable at this time for the company. However, much upside still remains in Arrowhead stock especially if another blockbuster partnership is formed.

BioBoyScout has the right idea by raising his Arrowhead price target at this time as I also continue to slowly add additional shares of the company to my portfolio. This is after adding shares previously in June as Arrowhead stock is now my fifth largest individual stock position among my ~50 individual stocks and mutual funds. JNJ's successful progression of JNJ-3989 and its future follow-on candidates continue to be the primary support for Arrowhead's valuation while de-risking its expanding pipeline. Another major partnership could be right around the corner for Arrowhead as it dangles candidates like ARO-ENaC in front of potential suitors. A big partnership deal along with end of the year positive data readouts at conferences like the 71st Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) from November 13th-17th could easily justify a doubling of Arrowhead's stock price in my opinion. Best of luck to all.

