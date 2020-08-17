We held to that call in a subsequent July 16th SA article when the stock had moved to $83.

“Man plans, god laughs…” - Albert Einstein

As we have noted in our recent articles since the pandemic, investors above all need to recognize that all share prices and earnings results in the consumer discretionary sector have a single ruler:

We have named it COVID-19: The Emperor of all Headwinds.

Yet, most sources of financial analysis reporting in the gaming sector continue to publish earnings results on a y/y basis. The comparatives do have some resonance in terms of measuring the quarterly damage continuing to be inflicted by the pandemic on any stock dependent on mass public assembly. But beyond that, they are essentially meaningless. The steps casino managements have taken to institute strict protocols, striving to keep a trickle of arrivals going, are really little more than virtue messaging until government blessed permissions to re-open widens. And then, regardless of a sliding infection arc, the specter of the emperor’s sword of Damocles, i.e., a second virus wave, swings ever closer to the neck of a recovery cycle.

Scientists are divided. Some express certainty that we will see a second wave, others remain skeptical. Still others have said that even if there is a second wave, it is likely to be much milder in its impact because we know so much more about disease responses that work since the first outbreak last winter.

So, we need a different prism through which to view the trajectory of gaming stocks under the conditions of what we do know about the pandemic. In any gaming stock scenario going forward, there are three key factors now: cash and cash equivalents, daily cash burn rate, government actions or lack of them. This means companies must have enough cash in the corporate coffers to outlast a possible second wave this fall. The questions investors need to answer for themselves are direct enough:

One: Does the company I buy have enough cash to keep it solvent assuming a worse-case scenario? That would include a second wave, a very late arrival of a vaccine or treatment to boost sentiment for the sector?

Two: Are government actions currently suggesting growing confidence that the arc of the infection rate is sufficiently on its way down enough to prompt a wider reopening?

The shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) answer both questions positively right now. And for that reason we think the arrows in the stock continue to point north in a breakout to the $97 to $100 range based on 1Q21 results, if not sooner. That was our bull case as far back as last April’s article. Assuming a vastly improved knowledge base about the pandemic mitigates the impact of a second wave, we think the company can withstand a worse-case scenario. Late autumn also brings us much closer to growing favorable vaccine test news.

Wynn: The case for $100 restated

Our April 11 article: Price at publication $70.72. Our initial guidance for $100.

Our July 16th article: Price at publication: $84.98. Our continuing guidance $100.

Catalyst theory: Easing of Macau travel restrictions news on August 11th popped shares 9.7%, some improvement in Las Vegas and re-opening of Boston also seen.

Since our initial $100 call, stock is up 17.5%

Next catalyst: Lifting of IVS scheme. This has now occurred and is expected to begin producing improvements in daily footfall via HKZB portal by sometime next week or before.

Our call remains: $100 by either 4Q20 earnings release or 1Q21 earnings release. Either way we believe investors with the risk profile for the sector need to be long in Wynn right now. For the out years 2022 to 2024, we see a run back to our original pre-virus call at $185.

The run to breakeven

Next catalyst in line will be news that Wynn revenues, due to the re-openings in Macau, will reach operational breakeven. According to CEO Maddox’s 3Q earnings call, if the company achieves 40% of its 4Q19 revenue basis, it will be cash burn home free. This implies, of course, the end of cash burn now calculated at between $2.5m and $3m per day. Let’s translate that.

For 4Q19, Wynn reported revenues of $1.65b or $550m per month, averaged at a daily win in all properties of $16m per day against a daily cash burn of $2.5 to $3m. Should Maddox’s prediction pan out: 40% of $1.65b revenue, or approximately $660m for the quarter against a cash burn of $2.5m X 90 days of $225m brings the quarter to breakeven. Thus, the daily cash burn is gone and no further reduction in the company’s 4Q19 cash position per se of $2.3b is materially depleted.

4Q19 was not a particularly stellar quarter for Wynn, showing an EPS of 62c vs. a consensus expectation of 85c. The culprits were VIP sector revenue at Wynn Palace, a 5% decline in Wynn Macau and US revenues likewise dipped. Boston Harbor, for example, showed a 76% occupancy rate producing $169.3m in revenue. This means both inching upside momentum and the birth of the virus impact late in the quarter. Boston Harbor’s aggressive marketing to build its lagging slot business was well underway before the pandemic hit. So even using a lackluster quarter somewhat tinged by early virus, the company’s breakeven number still comes in at 40% of that figure by 4Q20.

It is hard for me to see how news of a breakeven at Wynn propelled by growing visitation numbers off the HKZB portal in Macau and slowly inching Las Vegas revenues could be seen by Mr. Market as anything but a positive first step on the long road to recovery and black ink.

As meager as it was, Wynn Las Vegas managed to eke out $9m in revenues during the first 26 days in June, and generated $5m through July 2nd. Nothing stellar here, of course, but telling. Las Vegas is recovering by inches, Macau will be stepping up by feet. Neither promises magic bullet results instantaneously. But I don’t think Mr. Market is looking for a sudden, spectacular spike in earnings over the next 4 months. It is looking for a vital sign that at least the worst is over, and further, if worse yet was to come in the form of a second wave, Wynn can absorb the blow. Moreover, speedier government response with better answers in a second wave will ensue.

With the news of the resumption of the IVS scheme as one of the initial steps in reopening Macau, we have made a general calculation as to the pace of GGR revenue recovery between now and the autumn. Bear in mind the IVS scheme accounted for 46.8% of all Chinese visitation in 2019. Here’s how we see Macau GGR’s early recovery pattern:

July 2020: -94.5%

August 2020E: -87%

September 2020E: -67%

October 2020E: -50% BREAKEVEN ACHIEVED

Long-term Debt: Wynn and US Macau peers

Again, we review metrics contextually. Long-term debt is always high in businesses like brick-and-mortar gaming due to the built-in need for ongoing capex. The plus side of that reality is that most often debt is incurred for good reasons. 1. Property development in newly legalized markets. 2. Expansion of existing properties triggered by positive organic growth. 3. Renovations/updating to portfolio properties needed to keep pace with competitors. (Below: The $2b Crystal Pavilion project in Macau with two hotel towers, entertainment and dining and public event space due 2024. Source: Wynn Resorts Archives).

The minus side clearly is the operating assumption of cheap money going long into the out years. That’s probable but far from certain. So, the ability to produce enough FCF sits at the heart of debt refinancing crucial to these businesses. Historically, that has not been a problem. During the virus crisis, however, when cash flow dries up, cash on hand and burn rate count big time. But Wynn has had no trouble in refis.

Peer wise, here are a few long-term debt comparisons:

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $13.7b. Debt to equity ratio: 3.04

MGM Resorts International Inc. (MGM): $1.63b. Debt to equity ratio: 1.60

Wynn: $$11.3b (Includes $2b Macau expansion of rooms, casino, entertainment, dining and public attractions including the spectacular Crystal Pavilion project).

Debt to equity: 46.01*

*Bear in mind, Wynn has not spun off any realty to a REIT as has MGM to use proceeds toward debt reduction. Also, MGM might continue selling down its marginal properties to reduce leverage while Wynn has no such option with its 2 Vegas, 2 Macau and 1 Boston Harbor property. LVS’s massive footprint in Macau and Singapore in normal times are cash machines while its Vegas properties (2) generally meet expectations. Post virus we believe, Wynn revenues will recover among the quickest in the segment due to its strong grip on early returnees from the VIP sector.

Watch for this: Post virus, Wynn management will keep close progress on Boston Harbor revenue streams in their cross hairs. If positive, FCF contributions clearly will build. If slow or stagnant, a sale of the property is not out of consideration. The potential buyer(s): one of the tribal groups out of Connecticut. The price: The property cost $2.6b to build and, in our view, could easily fetch $3b, which if proceeds are used to reduce leverage, brings debt down by 25%. In any event, given the present cash burn rate beginning to taper next month and reach breakeven by October, Wynn is not pressed for cash. It can enter breakeven territory with around $1.8 to $1.9b in cash still in the coffers.

The takeaway: The earlier anticipated return of VIP business as travel bans fall should disproportionately benefit the two Wynn Macau properties earliest. Our sources on the ground believe that pent-up bankrolls will propel VIP demand quickly as soon as junket operators can step up marketing efforts. That will take time. So, should Wynn achieve October breakeven according to our and other analyst projections, we think there will be a disproportionate rise in the stock which can take it back to the $100 range or near in by 1Q21 or before.

In summary, Wynn has no threat to solvency with more than adequate cash to take it through what can best be seen as the early stages of revenue recovery in Macau. Furthermore, its historic trading patterns/volatile price actions suggest that the some $15 that now separate the stock from our PT of $100 fall within a good risk/reward ratio for investors.

The single caveat of course is a possible second wave virus contagion spike. Put into the calculus against an early recovery cycle, we can see the entire sector taking something in the range of a short-term 20% hit. But bear in mind that second wave presumably will appear at the cusp of vaccine headlines beginning to estimate effectiveness ratios and probable schedules of inoculations.

Overall, we like Wynn here because it tends to be nimble, concentrated and target marketed both in opportunity as well as down cycles. Given the downside risk, we think a run of $15 minimum up vs. the downside risk is a sound portfolio decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.