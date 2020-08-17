The Potential For A V-Shape Recovery With Forced Reflation

Prepare for the unknown by studying how others in the past have coped with the unforeseeable and the unpredictable. - George Patton

In an earlier article, I looked at the possible impact that COVID-19 would have on the US economy based on the data available from World War II. Most specifically, I calculated the change in GDP once GDP due to military spending had been stripped out. In the period of World War II, the economy shrunk by 58.83%, a massive decline. While the actual impact of the virus was less than this pessimistic possibility, it still was a substantial knock on the US economy. However, with the experts seemingly in agreement that there will be a vaccine available by the end of the year, it seems as this time of COVID-19 is ending, albeit with a possible second wave coming before the end of 2020. In this article, I look at the possible trajectory of the recovery from COVID-19, once again using data the period including World War II and the time shortly thereafter.

While the effect of COVID-19 isn't as serious as a 59% decline in GDP, it is still very large.

The decline in GDP over the first two quarters is 37.9% on an annualised basis, with 32.9% decline in the second quarter is one of the largest, if not the largest, decline in a single quarter in US history.

However, I am looking towards a post-COVID-19 world and, particularly, the rebound in the economy after the Second World War. During the following 4 years, the economy grew 182.70%. As such, from the period of 1940 to 1949, the US economy grew by 16.4% and had fully recovered from the crisis. Of interest is that the economy recorded a greater than 40% increase in the first year alone. And, while COVID-19 comes with challenges of its own, this was a period where the economy had to shift from significant military production to civilian production once more. Hypothetically, this means that the post-COVID-19 recovery may be sharper than a conclusion drawn from these results. Next, I will look at the impact of this current crisis on employment.

During this current crisis, the civilian unemployment rate has skyrocketed, hitting nearly 15% in April 2020, an all-time high, as employees were laid off due to social distancing and lockdown. Now that the measures have been relaxed, the unemployment rate has declined to 10.2%; however, this is substantially above the values recorded over the past year and even higher than the unemployment rate at the height of the subprime crisis. It is truly troubling times. Unfortunately, there is not a clear metric historically for this as, while the Second World War saw a decrease in GDP, this was due to a shift from civilian expenditure to military expenditure. However, based on the sharp rebound in GDP, it would seem appropriate to think that if this occurred again, there would be a respective sharp decline in unemployment. Finally, I look at the inflation picture.

Currently, there has been an uptick in inflation after the initial decline in COVID-19-related consumer demand. It, currently, hovers at 0.60%, although a large portion of this is due to the collapse of oil prices.

With oil down nearly a third, it is unsurprising that CPI inflation is low. This is confirmed by core inflation, which is up 1.6% in July. How does this compare to our historical period of interest?

It is lower than expected, although, again, during the time of World War II, there was a likely increase in income generated if one includes the military industry chasing a decreasing amount of goods in the civilian industry. What is more of interest is the inflation rate after the end of the war. It increases steeply, peaking at over 14%. With household income 4% higher in June 2020 compared to February 2020, largely due to the massive stimulus packages approved, there is likely significant pent-up demand that will be released as COVID-19 regulations finally fall away chasing significantly fewer goods. Therefore, it will take some time for inflation to normalise and we will likely see high initial inflation.

To conclude, the COVID-19-crisis has put us in a disaster period that has not been seen for decades. Comparing it to the disaster period of World War II can provide some answers to what may happen in the next months and years. While GDP may increase dramatically post-crisis, this may not be accompanied by a full bounce back in employment and there may be higher inflationary pressure put on US consumers.

