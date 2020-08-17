Micron (MU) recently announced that its F4Q2020 (ending August) will be “back-end loaded” and that its F1Q2021 (ending November) revenue will fall below its guidance. What is even worse is that its F1Q2021 guidance already represents a QoQ decline in revenue. In this article, I will show that MU’s QoQ gross margin growth trend after the bottom in F1Q2020 indicates an L-shaped bottom, rather than a sustained recovery. The gross margin indicator continues to be a good indicator for supply demand balance and hence the profitability of MU.

No sustained revenue growth in this upturn yet

The QoQ revenue growth of the 2020 recovery is shown in Figure 1. For comparison, Figure 1 also shows the QoQ revenue growth off the last two memory market bottoms in 2012 and 2016. Since Figure 1 is a rate of change chart, a trend that is consistently above the 0% line indicates continued QoQ growth of revenue.

Figure 1: QoQ revenue growth trend off the last three market bottoms. Source: 10-Q and 10-K reports. (Note: Q+0 in the horizontal axis indicates the quarter where the market bottomed: F1Q2020, F3Q2016, and F2Q2012 for 2020, 2016 and 2012, respectively.)

The 2016 recovery was a strong recovery off the bottom. Revenue consistently grew QoQ. Revenue grew strongly (around 20% QoQ) for several quarters, and then settled to a very respectable 10% growth as the cycle matures. One can say that the 2016 recovery was a V-shaped recovery.

The 2012 recovery, on the other hand, was one where there was an extended bottom or an L-shaped bottom. Revenue growth bounced around the 0% line for four quarters before it finally took off.

The 2020 recovery is shaping up to be more like the 2012 recovery than the 2016 recovery. One analyst even pondered if the memory industry growth in Q+1 (F2Q2020, ended February 2020) and Q+2 (F3Q2020, ended May 2020) was the result of pull-forward of demand due to the pandemic. Another analyst warned of “tough quarters ahead for memory names”.

Most analysts are bullish on MU

Most analysts are generally bullish with over 70% of the sell-side analysts rated MU as “very bullish” or “bullish”. SA authors are equally bullish on MU as more than 80% are “very bullish” and “bullish” in the last 90 days. The data are shown in Figures 2 and 3, respectively.

34 ANALYST RATINGS

Very Bullish: 18 Bullish: 6 Neutral: 9 Bearish: 0 Very Bearish: 1

Figure 2: Sell-side analyst rating. Source: SA

21 AUTHOR RATINGS IN THE LAST 90 DAYS

Very Bullish: 5 Bullish: 12 Neutral: 3 Bearish: 1 Very Bearish: 0

Figure 3: SA author ratings in the last 90 days. Source: SA

Since the stock market bottomed in late March, the stock market rebounded strongly in a V-shape fashion. While the pandemic is still with us, the world is learning to open the economy up. Vaccine development is progressing at warp-speed and people expects to have vaccines available by the end of this year. Things are looking up. All these might have caused MU investors and analysts to be bullish.

My gross margin indicator continues to be bearish

However, my gross margin indicator is telling a different story and has been pointing to an extended L-shaped recovery for MU. It appears that it is working out to be the case.

As a reminder, I have written three articles about Micron on SA. The first article advanced the thesis that memory products, despite their high-tech manufacturing requirement, are but a commodity. As a commodity, memory prices are driven by supply demand balance and all the other forces that drive the price of a commodity. The article also advanced the thesis that gross margin and the rate of change in gross margin are excellent indicators for the revenue trend of a company like MU.

The second article pointed out that MU investors were anticipating a recovery of demand and bid up the prices of MU shares even though the gross margin indicator was pointing to continued weakness in the demand. In the third article, I showed that the gross margin indicator called a bottom for the latest cycle.

Figure 4 shows how the gross margin indicator, especially the one tracking the QoQ growth in the gross margin has been indicating that the recovery from the 2020 bottom will be more like an L-shaped recovery, similar to the recovery from the 2012 bottom. Gross margin growth indicates a tight supply demand balance while an anemic gross margin growth indicates that the market is well balanced or slightly over-supplied. MU management provided the F4Q2020 gross margin guidance in the F3Q2020 results release in late June. This troubling trend of very low gross margin growth was evident at that time.

Figure 4: QoQ Gross margin growth from the last three bottoms. Source: 10-K and F3Q2020 results release. (Note: Q+3 for the 2020 recovery is F4Q2020, ending August 2020. The data for Q+3 are based on management’s guidance at the mid-point.)

Now management is saying that the current quarter (F4Q2020, ending August) will be back-end loaded. What that translates to me is that MU is very concerned that it may miss its revenue guidance for this quarter. At the same time MU is guiding a F1Q2021 revenue that will definitively result in a negative QoQ growth (see Figure 1).

To help to visualize how anemic the 2020 recovery is compared to previous cycles, I have added Figure 5, which shows the QoQ revenue growth and the QoQ gross margin growth of all three recovery cycles on the same scale. The anemic growth in gross margin and the concomitant anemic growth in revenue from the 2020 bottom are obvious, even compared to the L-shaped 2012 recovery.

Figure 5: Comparison of the 2012, 2016 and the 2020 recovery in terms of QoQ gross margin growth and QoQ revenue growth. Source: 10-Q, 10-K and MU disclosure.

There are many possible reasons for the subdued revenue growth off the 2020 bottom. The biggest driver for demand for memory is the mobility market (see for example Table 2 of this citation which showed that over 40% of DRAM demands came from smart phones). The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 20% YoY decline in world-wide smart phone sales to end users in 1Q2020. This large decline no doubt has caused a significant increase in inventory in the supply chain of smart phones and memories that has to be worked off.

In addition, it is possible that manufacturers have stockpiled memories as a result of fear of supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic as well as trade tension between the US and China. Combined, the stockpiling might have pulled in demands while the end market for smart phone is rapidly declining.

In addition to a weak smart phone market, an analyst pointed to weakness in the data center market as well. As servers represents about 25% of the DRAM market (second largest market after smart phones), weakness in data centers has also an out-sized impact on MU. In fact, the smart phone and the server market combined represent over 65% of the DRAM market. A decline in demand in both end use markets will have a significant impact on the DRAM market and hence on MU. With already heightened inventory in the supply chain, this down turn will take a while to resolve. It may not be out of the question that there will be another contraction in demand, resulting in a W-shaped rather than an L-shaped recovery.

While I am confident of the reliability of the gross margin indicator to call an upturn, I am not certain how the share price of MU will behave. Investors in the past cycles had not bid up the price of MU shares until the upturn had fully materialized. In the latest cycle, investors had anticipated the upturn and had bid up the share price of MU (see Figure 6). As a result, I have stayed away from investing in MU even though the gross margin indicator had called a bottom. Hopefully, with a protracted L-shaped bottom or a W-shaped recovery, it may finally cause investors to throw in the towel and exit the trade. As a result, I am hopeful that a better entry price level is still ahead. As such, I will keep my powder dry.

Figure 6: Historical data for correlation between gross margin and share price. Source: 10-Q, 10-K and SA data base.

Takeaway

The memory market has bottomed, but the bottom now appears to be a protracted L-shape bottom or may even be a W-shaped bottom/recovery. My gross margin indicator has highlighted at least an L-shaped bottom. This is consistent with the downturn in both the mobility and data center end use markets. While I do not have a crystal ball on the timing of the upturn of the demand, I am confident that the gross margin indicator will call the upturn when it comes. Hopefully, there will be a better entry price for a new trade down the road when we have a protracted L-shaped bottom or even a W-shaped bottom.

