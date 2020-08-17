PVG is an excellent trading tool. The time to take about 40% profit off the table is here.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Brucejack Mine produced 90,419 ounces of gold, and the company sold 96,047 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $911 per ounce of gold sold.

Revenues were $166.57 million, up from $113.20 million in 2Q'19, with a net profit of $32.26 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Good quarter overall.

Image: The Brucejack -Source: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) released its second quarter of 2020 results on August 5, 2020. It was excellent overall and beat analysts' expectations. Below a chart summarizing the performance historically.

Two critical elements when it comes to Pretium is the company debt strategy and to figure out the Brucejack ore body. I think the new CEO, Jacques Perron, seems well aware of these two issues. With the gold price above $1,900 per ounce, the company will be able to produce more free cash flow, and I hope that the debt will be reduced significantly.

The issue is that the Brucejack mine turned out to produce well below the rosy expectations initially indicated by Mr. Quartermain, and the market realized quickly that the situation is here to stay. It is the main reason why Pretium Resources has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Data by YCharts

Thus, the investment thesis is quite clear and has not changed for years. Investors must trade PVG short term, and bet only a small portion for the long term until investors can safely trust what will be produced and make a reliable long-term position. I have to add here that the price of gold above $1,900 per ounce is pushing me to mull a more substantial position long term, but not at this hefty stock price.

Furthermore, investors will have to trade short term the stock in correlation with the gold price. The short-term volatility could accelerate in H2 2020, with the gold price reaching a potential peak.

Note: In this article, I will not talk about the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 2Q'20 Results and Financial Snapshot

Pretium Resources 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 113.20 132.74 135.48 126.56 166.57 Net Income in $ Million 10.44 6.26 20.05 6.24 32.26 EBITDA in $ Million 42.63 60.32 63.71 57.35 87.64 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 0.03 0.11 0.03 0.18 Operating cash flow in $ Million 41.18 77.81 66.13 52.54 92.13 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.29 14.65 16.78 10.83 9.65 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 33.9 63.2 49.34 41.7 82.5 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 34.3 16.6 23.17 40.6 124.7 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 572.1 497.6 463.92 449.5 382.8 Shares outstanding (fully diluted) in Million 185.5 186.7 195.6 195.3 186.6 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold ounce Production Oz 90,761 88,227 96,237 82,888 90,419 Silver Production in oz 135,797 124,958 147,988 123,926 109,332 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,252 1,486 1,480 1,605 1,738 AISC by-product $/Oz 940 878 866 996 911

Source: Company financial statement, Fun Trading, and Morningstar

1 - Pretium Resources posted $166.57 million in Revenues in 2Q'20

Pretium Resources released its second-quarter results on August 5, 2020. It was the twelfth full quarter of commercial production.

Revenues were $166.57 million, up from $113.20 million in 2Q'19, with a net profit of $32.26 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. The adjusted earnings were $49.18 million or $0.26 per share.

Jacques Perron, the new CEO in charge now for about four months, said in the conference call:

The definite challenge at the Brucejack is the underground knowledge of the ore zone. So that's why we have decided to accelerate diamond drilling. We need to do more work to understand the geology. That's going to be an area of focus. Another area of focus is optimize productivity at the mine. There is ways to improve how we're doing. And one of the main target that I have is to increase lateral development, increase stope availability and advance our knowledge of the ore zones to be better prepared for planning and better prepared for optimizing the mine sequence.

2 -All-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis - Discussion

A reminder, AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the second quarter, Pretium Resources sold more than it has produced.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 90,419/96,047 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 109,332/83,642

The company indicated an AISC of $911 per ounce on a by-product basis ($940 per ounce in 2Q'19), which means that the silver production is part of the costs.

For H1 2020, average AISC was at $954 per ounce, which is well above previous forecasts of below $600 per ounce a few years back. CFO Tom Yip said in the conference call:

AISC guidance for the full year has been updated to include costs of continued COVID protocols to the end of 2020 in cash costs and additional infill drilling in sustaining capex. The AISC guidance increased to a range of $960 to $1,120 per ounce of gold sold. The increase of $50 to $60 per ounce is due to COVID-related costs of approximately $40 per ounce and increased drilling accounts for approximately $20 per ounce.

3 - Free cash flow estimated at $82.5 million in 2Q'20

The free cash flow generation has improved significantly with the gold price, which has jumped exponentially. Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is now $236.7 million, with an FCF of $82.5 million in 2Q'20.

The company generates steady free cash flow, which is about to get even higher with gold price now above $1,900 per ounce in Q3. The Brucejack mine has not delivered what was expected a few years back but remains a great gold producer.

4 - Net debt is $324.7 million as of June 30, 2020 (including current LT Debt). Net debt is now $324.7 million, down again sequentially. You can follow the debt situation since 2016 above. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.67x

5 - Gold and silver production analysis

In the second quarter of 2020, the Brucejack Mine produced 90,419 ounces of gold, and the company sold 96,047 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $911 per ounce of gold sold.

The company indicated updated guidance this quarter.

Source: PVG Presentation

Gold and Silver Production at the mine

Production detail history: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day

Grade per tonne this quarter is up to 8.6 G/T, while daily production decreased to 3,596 TPD. Those numbers are a far cry of what was touted by Mr. Quartermain years ago. However, an average grade of above 8.5 g/t is quite good.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resource released its second quarter of 2020 results on August 5, 2020. It was excellent overall and beat analysts' expectations. Below a chart summarizing the performance historically.

The stock has performed quite well in the past few weeks. I believe the big jump experienced by PVG after the earnings release has pushed the stock in an overbought situation now, and it is essential to take some profit off the table.

Technical Analysis (short term)

PVG is forming an ascending channel pattern with a resistance zone between $12.25-$13 and a support zone at $10-$8.90. The strategy short term is to use the pattern based on the assumption that the gold price will not move too much one way or another, which is uncertain now.

I recommend selling about 40% of your position above $12.25 and accumulate again, starting about $9.50 with potential support at the 200MA.

However, the gold price may retrace based on the cup & handle theory. If we look at the 10-year chart, we see that the gold price is now at the beginning of the handle and should retrace around 15%. It has started already.

Thus, watch gold prices like a hawk.

If the retracement is confirmed in the next few weeks, then PVG may eventually cross its support at 200MA and retest the $8.50 level. The bullish case above $13 for PVG is less likely now.

Additional disclosure: I trade PVG short term frequently