Debt to EBITDA stands just above 8 times based on 2019 numbers, but leverage is likely much higher when factoring in preferred stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is a diversified REIT that likely has appeared on many investors’ radars due to its outsized 12% dividend yield. APTS reported impressive rent collection numbers in the second quarter, which will likely prove to be among the best if not the best in the sector. In this article, I examine the safety of the 12% dividend yield and explain why APTS’ preferred stock differs from the typical preferred stock.

Introducing Preferred Apartment Communities

While APTS’ name implies that it is an apartment REIT, it also owns retail and office real estate:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

APTS properties are focused on the sunbelt markets, as we can see below:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

APTS proudly notes that it invests in Class A properties, suggesting that its portfolio is high quality. While there isn’t any clear metric to show portfolio quality, APTS’ rent collection rates for the second quarter seem like a good indication of high quality:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Supplemental)

APTS’ FFO numbers are “lumpy” because the company maintains a real estate investment loan portfolio. FFO came in at ($0.01) per share, down from $0.36 per share last year. Core FFO came in at $0.21, down from $0.36 a year prior. We can see that, whereas revenues were materially higher from its property portfolio, interest income came materially lower:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Release)

On the conference call, management stressed that such lumpiness is to be expected, making quarter-to-quarter FFO numbers predictably volatile.

Even based on the lower core FFO numbers, the $0.175 quarterly dividend appears covered by FFO by 120%. This might make APTS appear very appealing to the unsuspecting investor because a 12% yield from a portfolio largely composed of multifamily properties would appear like pure gold, due to peers having dividend yields in the 3-4% range.

The problem is that judging the safety of the dividend by dividend coverage is flawed, as it ignores the debt on the balance sheet (which is more important). Whenever something looks too good to be true, it is very important to use extra due diligence.

Balance Sheet Risk: Unique Preferred Stocks

APTS’ property level debt is well staggered without any maturities until 2021:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

The problem isn’t necessarily maturity risk but simply the amount of debt in general.

APTS discloses $318.3 million of “segment net operating income” in 2019. Compared to $2.6 billion in mortgage debt, we arrive at a debt to EBITDA multiple of about 8.2 times. This multiple is considerably higher than the 4-5 times that you’d expect from a property REIT, but this is not all.

In addition to the $2.6 billion in mortgage debt, APTS also has substantial preferred stock. This is evident by the fact that preferred dividends totaled $35.6 million versus only $8.8 million in common dividends this past quarter.

Some may be tempted to just ignore the preferred stock, but APTS’ preferred stock has a unique redemption feature (preferred stock usually does not have a redemption feature).

APTS has 4 classes of preferred stock: A, M, A1, and M1. All of these issues allow the holder to redeem the issue after a set period of time - in the first couple of years, there is a redemption fee, but after a set period of time, there is no redemption fee. The fact that holders can redeem their preferred stock at will makes the stock more closely resemble debt than preferred stock.

How typical is it for the preferred stockholders to redeem their shares? For the year ended December 31, 2019, APTS redeemed 66,489 shares of Series A Preferred Stock and 2,023 Series M Shares. In the 2nd quarter this year, APTS issued 1.67 million shares of common stock and used $41 million of cash to redeem over 53,000 shares of preferred stock. Due to this redemption feature, I believe that we must include preferred stock in the computation of leverage.

All of the preferred stock issues pay a dividend between 6% and 7.5%. We can estimate APTS’ preferred stock to be worth at least $1.5 billion based on $113.7 million in preferred stock dividends in 2019.

This gives us $4.1 billion in total leverage, for debt to EBITDA of 12.9 times.

The high leverage works both ways - in good times, it juices APTS’ returns, but in bad times, common shareholders can be wiped out. In 2019, APTS paid $47.7 million in common dividends versus $45.9 million in AFFO and $61.8 million in FFO. It would be misguided to frame the coverage as “APTS can see FFO decline by 22.8% before the dividend isn’t covered.” Such a statement would make the dividend appear very safe.

Here’s the problem: revenues would need to decline by only 3% before FFO coverage dips below 100% (based on $470.4 million in 2019 revenues). Does the dividend still sound safe?

Conclusion

It remains unclear if APTS will see an elevated amount of preferred stock redemptions, considering that market interest rates remain very low, which may make the 6.0-7.5% preferred yields very competitive. The high leverage at APTS significantly raises the risk for common shareholders - in addition to the concerns raised in this article, high leverage can limit APTS’ ability to raise capital (perhaps that is why they need to rely on high yielding preferred stock instead of low yielding unsecured bonds). While there may be some brave souls willing to own APTS for the high yield, I personally am wary of firms with highly leveraged balance sheets, especially in the current environment. A highly leveraged balance sheet increases the need for everything to go right, but the current environment is one in which there always seems to be something that will go wrong. My rating is neutral for APTS common stock.

