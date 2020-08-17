After reporting exceptionally strong revenue growth, AbbVie (ABBV) drifted lower instead of breaking above the $100 level. Markets decided that $97-$100 is a good price for selling AbbVie stock. The widening addressable market will sustain the company’s revenue growth rates, increase cash flow, and lead to higher dividends. At $95, this drug company already pays a dividend that yields 4.96%. Investors holding shares, instead of taking profits, have a good chance of getting rewarded for their patience.

The weekly dip is not as damaging as that seen with Gilead Sciences (GILD) for many key reasons which I will get into next. And while investors are highly bullish on Regeneron’s (REGN) prospects, they should not ignore the stock’s “double top” on the charts. Impending competition from AbbVie may put pressure on Regeneron’s Dupixent.

There are three key reasons readers should buy AbbVie.

1. Rinvoq Ramp

CEO Rick Gonzalez said on the conference call that eight months into its launch, Rinvoq is gaining momentum. The drug is for patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (or RA). RA is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The team is proactively presenting the data to physicians and educating them. As an oral drug (taken by mouth), it’s somewhat easier to prescribe than an injectable. Yet the bigger highlight is the three trials for Rinvoq for treating atopic dermatitis.

If Regeneron’s profits rose more than four-fold, helped by higher sales of its atopic dermatitis treatment Dupixent, then Rinvoq’s revenue potential for AbbVie is bigger than markets realize. On its conference call, Vice Chairman and President Michael Severino said, “In Measure Up 1, roughly 70% of patients receiving the 15-milligram dose and 80% of patients on the 30-milligram dose achieved a 75% or greater improvement in skin lesions by week 16.” The effectiveness of the drug in treating the skin disease should worry Regeneron. Oral drugs are easier to take than injectables. Plus, patients may control their dosage.

Below, Regeneron stock is signalling a "multiple top" at $640. The market may have a tough time lifting shares above $640.

Data by YCharts

Further, Severino said that it saw “similar rates of skin clearance in the Measure Up two study, with roughly 60% of patients receiving the low dose and 73% of patients on the high dose, achieving a 75% or greater improvement by week 16.”

In its most recent quarter, Regeneron reported a 70% growth in Dupixent sales. Second quarter Dupixent sales were $945 million. If Rinvoq is approved for the treatment of this disease, expect similar revenues.

Below, Gilead is as discounted as AbbVie but dipped harder in recent weeks:

Data by YCharts

2. Allergan Tailwinds

AbbVie had the misfortune of the Allergan deal closing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Cosmetic Botox sales were $226 million. The global sales decline of 20% is due to the Covid-19 shutdown. But AbbVie noted that recent data trends are pointing to a fast recovery. Botox volumes are now back to pre-Covid-19 levels. Assuming the U.S. ramps up virus testing and enforces strict physical distancing and mandatory mask, another shutdown is unlikely. So, Allergan’s 70 cent a share accretion to profits may come in higher than AbbVie’s forecast.

3. Debt Reduction

AbbVie’s debt does not weigh down its stock performance like some of my other drug stock picks for the long-term investor. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) pared its debt to $23.9 billion in the second quarter. Yet the market refuses to lift the stock above the $12-$13 level. Bausch Health (BHC) paid down $8 billion in debt and resolved most of the key legal issues. Unfortunately, investors ignored its much anticipated B+L spinoff news and instead worried over its quarterly losses.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie generated $6.9 billion in operating cash flow and has $6 billion of cash on hand. It is on track to pay down $15 billion to $18 billion in debt by the end of next year (2021). It already paid off $7 billion. Next year, its net debt to EBITDA ratio will be 2.5 times. AbbVie will continue to lower debt despite the favorably low interest rate conditions. It will continue its deleveraging through 2023.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

According to Stock Rover Research, AbbVie has a fair value of $118.90. SimplyWall. St is even more bullish with an even higher price target. Wall Street analysts are the least bullish with a $111 average price target (per tipranks). Given its A- grade on value, this price target is conservative.

Data courtesy of SA Premium

Investors need patience with AbbVie by not expecting the stock to rise undisturbed. Regeneron is an attractive investment too. Gilead Sciences, whose dividend yield is 3.97%, is down because the euphoria driven by its Covid-19 antiviral, remdesivir, is over.

Markets are fickle. And Gilead may bounce back. But AbbVie has the highest reward relative to its risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.