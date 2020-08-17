Appian's growth has slid to the low teens, and in Q3 that's expected to slow further to the mid single digits.

Appian (APPN) is a stock that I have long struggled to understand. This platform software company - which specializes in helping businesses adopt a "low code" approach to automating business processes - has seen its growth rates unravel this year in the midst of the global pandemic, where few companies are really investing into infrastructure and development and focusing their IT efforts largely on enabling remote work. Yet despite Appian's inability to generate meaningful growth, the stock still clings to its legacy premium multiple.

Year to date, Appian has followed other cloud software stocks higher, and is up ~30% on the year despite the fact that A) performance has materially weakened this year, and B) cloud is still a small contributor to Appian's overall revenue base.

Data by YCharts

In my view, there are a lot of negative trends stemming out of Appian's latest results that have not yet worked their way into Appian's share price, which should serve as a wake-up call to anyone still holding onto the stock in the hope of more gains down the road.

To me, the most compelling argument against an investment in Appian is a bloated valuation multiple in relation to its growth. At present share prices near $51, Appian trades at a $3.48 billion market cap. And after netting out the $256.1 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, Appian's enterprise value is $3.22 billion. Versus Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue estimate of $324.4 million (+13% y/y), Appian trades at a ~10x EV/FY21 revenue multiple.

In my view, there are many comps that are similarly growing in the low teens that suggest much steeper downside for Appian. Software stocks like Talend (TLND), Dropbox (DBX), and New Relic (NEWR) all grow at similar mid/low teens rates, and have the low single-digit valuations to match.

Data by YCharts

In short, there's little evidence to suggest support for Appian's current valuation; the pure comps even suggest there could be more than ~50% downside to this name. While I would fall shy of directly shorting this name due to the general enthusiasm for cloud software stocks, note that prices have been crumbling for some of the software sector's top names (Alteryx (AYX) is a good example) and buying puts may be a great strategy to take advantage of downside.

A look at the negative trends unraveling

It's important to note that Appian's messaging on its growth trajectory has entirely changed. Last year, it was a company that boasted of >30% y/y revenue growth, and spoke of a generational opportunity to help businesses transform their internal processes without any heavy IT development work.

Now, however, Appian is citing extreme uncertainty around COVID-19, while its growth rates have faltered:

Figure 1. Appian revenue trends Source: Appian Q2 investor deck

What's amusing is that to retain the perception of being a growth company, the headlines of all of Appian's earnings press releases focuses on its cloud revenue growth. While it's true that cloud revenues (dark blue bar above) did grow at 30% y/y to $29.6 million in the quarter, it's still a relatively small mix of total revenues, approximately on-par with Appian's contribution from professional services (which, by the way, continues to be a drag on overall gross margins). Appian's overall revenue in Q2, meanwhile, grew at just 2% y/y to $66.8 million and decelerating sharply from Q1's growth rate of 31% y/y. We do caveat here that Appian noted in Q1 that a one-time deal worth roughly $4 million pulled into Q1 from Q2, so if you moved the $4 million between the two quarters, Q1 growth would have been 24% y/y and Q2 would have been 8% y/y - which is still not a favorable story.

Nor was everything perfect on the cloud front either. Appian relies on a "land and expand" strategy like most other software companies, and unfortunately in Q2 its net revenue retention rates also dropped to a new low at 113% - indicating less success in upselling current customers.

Figure 2. Appian revenue retention Source: Appian Q2 investor deck

That being said, some of the company's qualitative commentary on sales momentum in the quarter did skew positive. Per CEO Matt Calkins' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Appian has navigated the pandemic relatively well. Like a lot of companies, we've seen a dip in services revenue, but we have strong results elsewhere. Some businesses have seen lower new customer acquisitions and longer sales cycles, but Appian saw the opposite. We nearly doubled our new logo wins compared to Q2 last year, and our sales cycles in Q2 were actually faster than our historical average."

The comment on sales cycle shortening is actually a nice surprise to highlight, as many other enterprise software companies have reported the opposite - which is understandable, as the coronavirus forces companies to delay long-term spending decisions until the macro outlook becomes clearer.

In spite of this bullish commentary, however, Appian has still failed to provide a bullish guidance update. Its outlook for Q3 calls for revenue growth to decay even further to 7-8% y/y, with a similar ~1-2 point reduction in cloud growth as well:

Figure 3. Appian guidance update Source: Appian Q2 investor deck

On the profitability front, there's a mixed bag of news to unpack. Due to the fact that Appian's low-margin services business is declining both in dollar terms and as a share of the overall revenue pie, Appian's pro forma gross margins in the quarter bumped up four points to 69%, versus 65% in the year-ago quarter. The bad news is that this is still at a deficit to most SaaS peers in the mid 70s-80s range. While the services mix of revenue is now more manageable at ~38% of Appian's overall revenue this quarter versus closer to a 50/50 split in the past, the fact that services overall still carry only a low mid-30s margin is weighing down the overall total.

And while Appian noted it was able to save on operating expenses due to a reduction in T&E (travel and entertainment) spending by its sales teams, Appian's year-to-date cash flows are showing a burning hole of -$7.0 million, versus positive $12.0 million of OCF in the year-ago period.

Figure 4. Appian cash flows Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

Thankfully Appian's ~$256 million of cash balances is enough to absorb this rate of cash burn, but the fact that cash flow profitability is eroding yet again cals into question Appian's premium valuation multiple.

Key takeaways

Few businesses are investing into overhauling their systems and processes at the moment, and Appian's slowdown in growth to the mid-single digits by next quarter is a reflection of that pinch. It's unclear how Appian is able to hold onto its double-digit revenue valuation multiple when most of its similarly-growing peers trade much more modestly. Avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.