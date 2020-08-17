I see significant financial risks due to accumulating net losses, which can raise questions over its survival in the current environment.

The ongoing trouble in the U.S. onshore industry, as well as concerns over some of the international offshore projects, can adversely affect IO's performance.

Short-Term Risk Factors Are Still Strong

ION Geophysical (IO) continues to stay under pressure due to several project delays, new venture program non-starts, and policy obstacles in Latin America. However, in recent times, a 3-D multi-client program in Mauritania and a strategic partnership with PGS for marketing a combined data library have lifted its prospect. The most significant change in the company's stance is its expansion in the 3D reimaging market. Also, the ION AnyWare technology, which allows offshore operations from remote locations, can turn out to be preferred customer choice in the post-pandemic world.

On the other hand, I see significant risks involved related to the company's negative shareholders' equity. The fact that the company has been unable to tide over its net losses for the past several quarters has weakened its balance sheet and made it vulnerable to potential bankruptcy or a takeover candidate. The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year for good reasons. I do not think the stock price can break the shackle anytime soon. In the medium-to-long term, the commercialization of software products and technologies can offset much of the top-line pressure.

The Market Outlook

The steep crude oil price fall and the resulting 25% cut in the E&P budget following the pandemic-led demand destruction in Q1 delayed near-term E&P and seismic spending. The effect was more acute in the U.S. onshore, as the offshore projects are typically long-cycles, in contrast to the short-cycle onshore projects. Despite that, by Q2, the signs of offshore seismic activity slowdown were evident. In onshore, the supply has tightened, while demand is easing as travel restrictions are being lifted across the world, and the economic activities resume. IO's management expects the E&P activity to start making a comeback in 2H 2020.

Digital Push And Cost Reduction To Improve Margin

While multi-client sales of existing data were the victim of the current energy market downturn, by mid-2021, IO's management expects the sales to rebound sharply. It will aim to achieve this by adopting digital platforms for broader data access coupled with machine learning. A rapid transition to remote operations and automation can help improve return on investment. Because operators reduced drilling budgets across the geographies, the company has been moving its assets and workforce around to optimize the scale of operations.

Besides cash preservation and EBITDA optimization, it plans to save a total of $38 million in FY2020 as part of the cost-reduction program. Plus, due to redundancy in seismic activity and customer underwriting following the travel restrictions, it scaled back the FY2020 projected multi-client investment. I discussed more regarding the company's cost-cutting initiatives in my previous article.

Opportunities In 3D Reimaging And Marlin

IO's data library is shifting from 2D to 3D because it has been successful in the 3D multi-client reimaging programs as well as leveraging its Tier 1 imaging program. In 3D multi-client data library, which started from scratch a couple of years ago, now spans over 350,000 square kilometers. Strategically, the 3D reimaging program also requires putting new project investment closer to the reservoir, which brings consistency and considerable scale revenue and earnings potential. Recently, it secured pre-funding from a large E&P company for a new 3D multi-client program in the North Sea in an area that remains underexplored in the prolific U.K. Continental Shelf. Investors may note that the company allows most of its new multi-client program costs to be underwritten by customers or other financial partners. Although this weighs on the margin, the proposition is attractive from the risk and cost perspective.

In July, IO partnered with the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines, and Energy in Mauritania for a 3D multi-client program. The project can also include up to ~15,000 km of 2D data. In 2D data, the company has struck a collaboration with PGS ASA (OTCPK:PGSVY), which will comprise of ~1 million kilometers of complementary data. IO and PGS will jointly market the data. In Latin America, a significant 3D multi-client reprocessing prospect is waiting to be started from 2023. Overall, the company estimates it has eight to nine large data reprocessing projects ongoing. Seeing the opportunity, its strategic push toward 3D makes sense. However, we can expect smaller 3D projects soon, given the headwinds in the drilling industry.

In the digital offering, the company's ION AnyWare technology solutions saw strong uptake, which offset some of the slowdowns in seismic activity. The new technology facilitates remote offshore operations management, which is seeing increased acceptance under the new health protocol. The new solution enables operators to oversee dynamic dashboard reporting that supports infield decision-making.

Also, the company is ramping up port handling of its new Marlin SmartPort trials in Europe and Africa from 350 up to 3,500 vessels per year. Marlin SmartPort optimizes berth scheduling, allocation, and automation of port operations. To know more about Marlin, read my article here.

E&P Technology & Services: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the E&P Technology & Services segment, revenues were down by ~47% in Q2 2020 compared to a year ago. The gross profit margin, too, deflated strikingly to 15% compared to 43% a year earlier. The revenue fall was primarily due to decreased sales of ION's global 2D data library and low proprietary tender activity. Compared to Q1 2020, the segment revenue decrease was even more pronounced (67% down).

Operations Optimization: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues decreased by ~43% in Q2 2020 compared to a year ago due to reduced seismic activity, which resulted in lower demand for services. The gross margin in this segment also contracted in Q2 compared to the past year due to lower revenues and high cost of sales for towed streamer repairs.

Cash Flows And Debt

IO's cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 1H 2020 was 15% higher compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained nearly unchanged, an improvement in working capital led to the higher CFO in 1H 2020.

The company's total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under revolving credit facility) was $71 million as of June 30, 2020. With an accumulated deficit ($981.7 million), the balance sheet reflects a grave risk. The company's $80 million net debt does not help the situation, either.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the drilled wells, and IO's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter trend. I think long and short trend factors will affect revenues equally initially, but the short-term trend will lose its importance. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can improve moderately in 2023.

Using the average forecast revenues, the regression model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022, the model suggests a reversal, and the company's EBITDA will increase sharply, while the rate of growth can accelerate in 2023. It will grow at a more reasonable pace in the year after that.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (5.48x) is higher (76% upside) than returns potential (20% upside) using past average EV/EBITDA multiple (4.7x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect positive returns (41% upside). I think the stock has a positive bias.

IO's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is lower than peers, which should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (3.3x) is lower than its peers' (PGS, CGGYY, and SLB) average of 4.1x.

What's The Take On IO?

ION Geophysical's prospect was crippled following the fall in demand for drilling and reservoir characterization activity during the current pandemic. It went through several project delays, new venture program non-starts, and policy obstacles. However, some of its prospects have brightened, particularly in an LNG hub in Panama, and a strategic partnership with PGS for marketing a combined data library.

The re-entry and expansion in the 3D reimaging market in the past few quarters have turned out to be a crucial move. Also, the ION AnyWare technology, which allows offshore operations from remote locations, can turn out to be preferred customer choice in the post-pandemic world. The most challenging aspect lies in the risks involved related to the company's negative shareholders' equity. Investors might want to stay away from it until growth kicks in, and the company manages its balance sheet debacle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.