Its 4% current dividend yield is attractive, and may return to growth if recession is not deep. Alternatively, the company may turn acquisitive if others face distress.

Despite this, the company is well positioned due to its presence in key markets that enjoy barriers to entry and its conservative funding structure.

Public Storage (PSA) is, in my opinion, one of the lower risk REITs out there. I particularly like the balance sheet, and the way they rely heavily on preferred shares for funding (instead of debt) which have no maturity dates. This is a subtle point most of the time, until funding becomes tight and you realize that refinancing is going to be dear. The likelihood of permanent capital loss on PSA, if purchased at a reasonable price and held for a long period of time, is rather low.

The REIT should also enjoy greater protection than others in a raising inflationary environment should we ever see inflation again. In fact, it may thrive in it, due to its funding composition as compared to competitors, as I argued here.

This article takes a long-term rear-view mirror look at the performance of PSA. I believe this is informative as we head into a recessionary environment. The past 20 years have provided two recessionary environments (early 2000 and the GFC of 2008-2009), where we can see what happened to PSA's fundamentals. This time around, in addition to a recession, we are also facing several markets with oversupply of self-storage facilities, which may complicate matters some but which may also provide interesting opportunities to the strong balance sheet players.

Construction boom

The growth in supply in the last few years has been well documented and I will not elaborate on it here. Driven by ever lower interest rates, as well as the raise of private equity, a lot of capital has been deployed here. Investment in this type of real estate increased from less than $1 billion in the middle of the decade to a peak of $6 billion by 2017. From there, new investment is gradually trending down and this trend should continue into 2020 and into 2021 while potential investors assess the length and any lasting effects of the pandemic.

Public Storage growth and long-term trends

The self-storage industry has grown significantly and Public Storage is one of the main REITs specializing in this space. As of the end of 2019, PSA had 2,500 facilities totaling 169 million square feet of space available for rent. As a long-term investor, I like to look at long-term track record of companies. Because my expected holding period is many years, it is worthwhile to look at how the business has performed during past cycles, in particular around past recessions in order to form some opinion on the safety of the business as an investment.

Note that the above chart is log-scaled. We can see two periods of stagnating share price growth, one going into the 2000s and through the aftermath of the dot-com crash and another around the 2008-2009 GFC. The effect of these recessions is not isolated to share price performance, as fundamentals also suffered during these periods. I have used revenue per available square foot (REVPAF), which is a better metric because it includes the effect of any vacant areas.

The darker shaded areas correspond (roughly) to the recessionary periods. As expected, rents stagnated during and through the few years after the recession, taking approximately four or five years to surpass the peaks of 1999 and 2008.

Public storage has grown significantly during this +20 year period, from 81 million square feet to 169 million. Most of this growth coming from the states of Texas, Florida and its home state of California.

Despite the investment boom into SS, not all markets are in an oversupplied condition, with some bright spots in key markets for PSA.

The tale of three cities

Unlike Dickens' Paris and London, we are referring to some other (but equally famous) cities in this case. It turns out that out of the total available square footage, which is, again, 169 million square feet, the company owns 28 million (or 16.4%) in the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. The 417 facilities in these three markets contribute a disproportionate amount to Public Storage NOI, at exactly 33% of total company NOI.

Despite the investment boom in self-storage facilities through the US, the margins and rent per square foot in these three cities remain largely unaffected. This is likely the result of zoning restrictions, permitting complexity, land scarcity and other barriers to entry that allow established facilities to earn much higher revenues than the fleet average. In fact, the REVPAF on these three markets has grown at a CAGR of 3.7%, while the fleet-wide growth has been a lower 2.7%. Keep in mind that the fleet-wide number includes these three cities, therefore the spread between the two groups is actually higher.

Given the dynamics of these three markets, which have persisted over the last 20+ years, we can separate the NOI coming from these facilities and assume a higher growth rate than the NOI of the rest of the fleet. One avenue for growth, therefore, is to continue investing in these cities, either improving facilities or adding available area around them.

The following screenshots are from Cushman & Wakefiled regarding performance of SS facilities in the markets we are interested in:

All three markets have rentable SF per person below the national average, with New York almost 50% lower (likely due to its high population density). According to this report, the rents are also significantly higher in these markets than nationally, pointing to barriers to entry as the reason rather than a company-specific advantage in these markets.

Public Storage is also active in acquiring facilities from other operators, an activity that may pick up as the recession takes hold and lending conditions get tighter. The company's latest 10-Q states the following regarding acquisitions:

"In addition to managing our existing facilities for organic growth, we plan on growing through the acquisition and development of new facilities and expanding our existing self-storage facilities. Since the beginning of 2013 through June 30, 2020, we acquired a total of 355 facilities with 24.9 million net rentable square feet from third parties for approximately $3.3 billion…"

The acquired facilities were purchased at a cost of $133 per net rentable square feet. Given today’s average NOI per squared foot is approximately $12, this results in a cap rate of 9.0%. This disciplined purchasing approach is encouraging, as it may be the most viable way for the company to grow going forward.

Second-Quarter Results

The short-term picture for PSA is challenging, as one would expect. The second quarter included a period where the company was unable, due to state and other regulatory actions, to raise rents and to carry out auctions. Incoming rents (rents to new customers) were lower by 13.9% and 9% in the three- and six-month comps. This was due to heavier promotional activity (namely, “first month for $1”) in the markets that are oversupplied to maintain occupancy at around 94%. Revenues were lower in practically all markets for the three months as compared to 2019.

Other key takeaways from the Q2 report include the fact that the company charged lower fees, by 31%, driven by lower late fees, as customers paid their rents on time at a much higher rate. This is counter-intuitive in an environment of raising unemployment, unless we consider the effects of stimulus payments, which have showed up in retail sales, lower credit card delinquencies, etc. Disposable personal income certainly shows the outsized impact of fiscal package in the first part of 2020.

It is bad to have lower fees; however, charging lower late fees is also a good way to lose fees. As of July, the company has restarted rent increases (the current policy is to increase rent to customers at their contract anniversary), and it has been allowed to restart auctions in most locations, according to management comments on the earnings call. But the rest of the year will remain challenging and uncertain.

COVID-19 affected move-in rates, and associated fees as well. It also motivated management's decision to increase temporarily hourly wages to on-site employees, increasing operating costs. Going forward, the hourly top-up is being phased out, but the move-in and move-out behaviors may not return to normal until overall economic activity returns to normal.

Putting it all together

The narrative around the self-storage REITs is not bullish. Oversupply in many markets is a fact and the recession may complicate things further on the demand side. However, if you are a long-term investor, investing while there are clouds building in the horizon can be especially rewarding. All storms eventually pass, and this company has the balance sheet to turn things around and find opportunities through its acquisition program.

You may think of PSA storage fleet as divided in two. 1/3 (by NOI) in the “three cities” of San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, and 2/3 “rest of the country”. The 1/3 facilities will protect the downside, as these markets are generally not oversupplied, have barriers to entry and enjoy favorable trends over the long term as places where people gravitate to. The rest of the portfolio will be subject to cyclical over/under building and those cycles can take a long time to play out. In past recessions, we have seen rents drop 4 or 5 years after a peak, and then recover. So, yields on these facilities will only be average as there are no important synergies from scale in this business.

Over the long term, FFO should be easily above $12/share. The estimates above seem a little optimistic for the outer years. Now, with rates having fallen as much as they have, there will be more support for multiples going forward. The dividend yields 4% or $8 for each share priced at $200, which translates to a high 3.3% spread to 10-year treasury.

All of this to say, the $200/share value seems to be a fair price. I have bought below this level and would continue to do so around this level, but not much higher. Given the economic landscape, some additional opportunities may come up in future quarters to buy more aggressively. This company deserves a premium to peers, mainly due to its advantaged locations and its strong balance sheet.

Finally, some risks around PSA to monitor going forward:

Maintenance capex: PSA fleet is getting long in the tooth. Management will need to allocate enough capex to maintain the older facilities competitiveness.

State taxes: These are a material portion of operating costs and may rise in the future. However, this will impact all facilities equally and will eventually get passed through on rents making it a short-term issue.

Recession: The company should make it through almost any scenario; however, if the recession is deeper than expected and longer lasting, share prices may come down significantly for a while. Potentially offsetting this, acquisition opportunities will be plentiful.

Technological disruption: As in any industry, some "sharing economy" business model may disrupt the whole industry. It is worthwhile to monitor the success of apps that let others share garage space to neighbors, for example, to see if any acquire traction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.