Precious Metal Correction Presents Buying Opportunity

This article contains my investment thesis, followed by an update since my last articles, factors driving precious metal prices and a simple case-varied P/E valuation of each.

Investment Thesis

Factors driving the price of silver and gold have not diminished, the recent correction was due to an overbought market and not changing fundamentals. Therefore, I remain bullish on these precious metals and will be taking the opportunity to increase my holdings.

I see Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) and Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) as a long-term "buy" with Polymetal International (OTC:POYYF)(OTCPK:AUCOY) as a short-term "buy" to capitalise on the commodity price growth.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has recently purchased shares in Barrick Gold (GOLD). This was unexpected as Buffet has always been a sceptic on gold. Since then the price of Barrick has increased by more than 8%. Whilst it may have been Ted or Todd (portfolio managers) I still see this as reassuring that even Berkshire is moving into the gold mining sector.

Market and Company updates

The recent gold and silver price correction hurt. It was well overdue with many people here on SA heralding the event. However, these price corrections are healthy in a prolonged bull run. I made the mistake of increasing my silver position at about $28.5 and watched (in frustration at myself) as silver toppled the better part of 20%. The gold price drop was less volatile falling "only" 6% on the day. As people lose confidence in the commodity the stock price miners decline. I am hoping for further drops so that I can add heavily into my current positions and others at a better level of risk vs reward.

On the 31st of July, it was announced that a large group of investors (inc. Roman Abramovic) were selling their stakes in Highland for 300p per share to Fortiana. Fortiana had recently sold their 5% stake in Petropavlovsk (OTC:PPLKF) where things were getting a bit messy. At the time the 300p price was a 4% premium to the stock price. The sale will be completed in Q4 2020 and Fortiana will be extending this offer to all other shareholders once Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service has granted clearance. This essentially put a floor under the Highland Gold Mining stock price and therefore reduces investment risk. Highland Gold Mining currently sits between my base and bull case estimations of fair value. The gold price has increased further than I expected and therefore I see further room for growth in HGM.

Hochschild Mining's short-term outlook is not good. Three of its main mines are in Peru. Peru has suffered one of the largest impacts of COVID-19 and has recently reimposed stay at home measures until the end of the month. However, the impact on Hochschild may be mitigated by partial exemptions for businesses and its operations in Argentina (although this is only at the smaller San Jose mine). I won't understate that this impact could be long-lasting as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. I am still bullish long-term on Hochschild as the grade of their assets and the low AISC makes them a great long-term hold. Therefore, I will be adding to this position when the market factors in weakness in production due to the Peruvian shutdown.

Polymetal has announced a further venture into the Urals region however this is a long-term development and will not affect the company until test results are received. There has been further anti-kremlin political unrest in the Khabarovsk region where they have one mine and the POX plants operate. This could impact the processing of the refractory ore, and will likely inhibit the third-party supply of this refractory ore. So far these protests have not affected the industry of the region, however, the risk has increased and so close attention should be paid to it. Polymetal International pays a substantial dividend and returns earnings to shareholders generously during times of high commodity prices. Therefore, I am still bullish on Polymetal International.

Factors driving precious metal prices

There are many factors that will make people seek to protect their wealth through commodity purchases. There are factors that drive both commodities in the short-term such as fears of inflation, a falling dollar, lower production due to COVID-19, increased buying by central banks and geopolitical uncertainty. The return to industrial production following lockdowns will also be a boost, however, I see demand reducing due to the current pricing. Long-term growth factors are supply constraints, increased industrial uses and the increased amount of emerging market demand. There are some I have missed (I'm sure) however breaking all of these down now would make for a very long article. Therefore, I am going to focus on the factors that drive short-term growth.

Inflation fears revolve around the fantastical amount of paper that has been printed to maintain economic stability. Whilst necessary it will have consequences. Consensus CPI for July was at 0.3% instead we saw an increase of 0.6%. The liquidity injected into the system was quickly swallowed up by the markets and by people saving as they feared losing their jobs. This is good for the economy however the difference to consensus implies that inflation may occur faster than expected. Precious metals hedge against this threat.

One way to track the strength of the dollar is through the dollar strength index. This correlates the dollar to a series of different currencies. Since the march crash where people sought the security of cash, it has declined by nearly 10%. A declining dollar is bullish for commodity prices.

Figure 1 - Dollar strength index YTD

Mining production has been impacted by lockdowns, especially in South American countries. It is estimated that approximately US$8.83 billion of revenue will be missed due to missed production targets. Even if demand remains stagnant then this decreased supply will cause prices to increase.

Central bank buying fell YOY in H1 2020 by 39%, however, in June net buying increased by 18.2 tonnes. 2018 and 2019 saw some of the largest net purchases of gold by central banks ever. I expect this trend to continue as countries seek to stabilise their currencies. Notably, Russia and China (officially at least) have abstained from any further purchases. Russian banks recently asked the central bank to begin purchases again as exports were prevented due to COVID-19. They declined and so gold stores were backed up. This is positive for Russian gold miners as they had built up reserves which they can now sell at higher prices and one of their biggest customers (Russian Central bank) will likely begin buying again soon.

Geopolitical uncertainty mounts as tensions between the US and China rise. There is an ongoing battle between these two heavyweights and it impacts international trade. Companies such as Apple, who hold up the S&P500, could be greatly affected by any restrictions placed upon their operation. There are more extreme reasons why commodities (especially physical) would be in demand during these times, such as portable wealth. However, I don't think we are there yet. In any case, this increases the demand for precious metals.

I have tried to minimise my discussion of these effects here ( I could talk about it all day) but essentially I see a myriad of fundamentals all aligning to boost precious metal prices.

P/E Ratio Valuation

In this table, I have created some rough estimates on the next twelve months of production using the 2020 guidance on production then giving a haircut to each value depending on the severity of the COVID-19 impact. Commodity prices will be the 100-day simple moving averages, this seems conservative to me. For gold, this is $1775 (fall of 9%) and for silver, this is $18.3 (fall of 31%).

Highland Gold Mining has reiterated guidance of between 290,000-300,000 oz of gold will be mined. COVID-19 impact on Highland has been minimal so let's assume production of 285,000 oz for the next twelve months.

Hochschild Mining refused to give any further guidance. H1 2020 was terrible for the company, therefore I am going to use these production results to conservatively estimate the next twelve months. Q2 2020 saw gold production at 19,647 oz gold and 1.1 million oz of silver. Q1 2020 results were 59,425 oz of gold and 3.0 million oz of silver. The impact of COVID-19 on Q1 was also large. Therefore I will be using 3x Q1 2020 results and 1x Q2 2020 results. This calculates the next twelve months of production at 197,922 oz of gold and 10.1 million oz of silver. For reference in 2019, the full group (including minority interest) production was 317,522oz of gold and 20,062,000oz of silver.

In this conservative situation, Minority Interest will be sharing the costs, the tax will be either be zero or a reimbursement and running costs will be diminished significantly due to shutdowns. Therefore I have estimated some cost savings.

Polymetal International produced 318,000 oz of gold equivalent in Q2 2020 and reiterated guidance for 2020 of 1.5 million of gold equivalent. I see this continuing for the next twelve months as the new mine Kyzyl has only just come online and has been performing magnificently.

Figure 2 - P/E cases made by the author

I believe that these cases are all conservative on both prices and on production estimates. It shows that the worst-case Hochschild is to break-even or small loss. That Polymetal is probably well valued to undervalued and Highland Gold Mining is very undervalued.

Conclusion

I continue to be bullish on both silver and gold mainly because I am so bearish on the global economy. My previous articles on Highland Gold Mining, Hochschild Mining and Polymetal International were all bullish and I remain that way. Highland Gold Mining is obviously undervalued, Polymetal provides an incredible dividend and Hochschild's value has been hidden in this analysis due to the large gold/silver ratio. When this closes the issues that Hochschild is facing will be eliminated. If you want to read more about any of these companies please click the links above.

I would love to hear any of your opinions or things that you think I have missed! Any advice for articles going forward would be well appreciated as I want my content to help my readers as much as possible. Best wishes ~ Tom

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCHDF, HGHGF, POYYF, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.