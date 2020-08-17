Around four months ago, we wrote a bearish article on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), pointing towards the stock's inability to generate profitability, resulting in deterioration of shareholder value.

Since this article, shares are around 7.5% higher, though the company's results have proven exactly our past point: consistent loss of money, with inadequate levels of growth to justify the stock's current price.

In this article, we will go through iQIYI's financials, growth prospects, and reasons why shareholder value is likely to keep going down the drain moving forward.

Financials and growth

iQIYI's initial growth story was promising, often being praised as the "Netflix of China," subject to accelerating due to the country's massive population. Despite revenues nearly doubling around a couple of years ago, the company's growth has massively decelerated. Its current growth rates have massively fallen, wiping off any excitement for the stock's future. Last-twelve-month (LTM) revenue growth fell from 34.7% to just 6.8%, as the graph below illustrates.

Despite the stay-at-home economy caused by COVID-19, iQIYI has failed to grow its user base. This was surprising, considering that the conversion of outdoor entertainment should have boosted the demand for in-home services like that of iQIYI. Netflix (NFLX), for example, added a record of 10.09M subscribers during Q2, growing its user base by 25% YoY. In comparison, during Q2, iQIYI grew its user base by a meager 4%. Subsequently, revenues grew by the same figure, further reducing the company's LTM average of 6.8%.

To make things worse, the company guided a Q3 revenue decline of 6%, with no reasons attached. We believe that this is not only the definitive point where the company's growth has been completely erased, but it's also quite likely that the company's sales may enter into a declining phase.

The situation would be much better for the company if it could generate profitability. This is our main issue, as the company could otherwise navigate its future plans with positive cash flows to ensure its survival.

Instead, profitability has been horrendous, as the company has never delivered a positive bottom line. In fact, there seems to be no improvement in earnings, as the company lost almost the same as last year's $1.57B, indicating that no operational advancements have taken place. We believe that the key reason shareholder value is likely to keep worsening for iQIYI is that the company will never turn any meaningful profit, as its margins are fundamentally broken. We are using Netflix again as an example since the two companies share significant similarities in their business model.

The steaming sector is subject to massive capital expenditures towards continuously producing fresh content. Therefore, it has to be that producing an extra, say documentary, must be profitable (i.e., positive gross margins). Netflix, for example, enjoys nearly 40% gross margins, so that after said expenditures, the company can deliver a positive bottom line. The reason Netflix has never reported a money-losing quarter since it launched its streaming service is because it can always manage its future production expenses based on its number of subscribers. The case with iQIYI is completely different as the company has negative gross margins to begin with.

In other words, producing a new TV series is not worth it, as this process itself would be a money-losing activity by default. Therefore, there is no way that the company can deliver sustainable profitability, as there is no wiggle room to absorb any additional costs or CAPEX. As a result, the company has been losing billions by the quarter.

One could argue that margins could improve with scalability. However, as we mentioned earlier, not only is user growth diminutive, but also management itself guided for negative sales growth, further discouraging positive projections.

Our projection

We believe that a company has to either be profitable to fund its future ventures or grow fast enough that investors are willing to fund the company through continued share issuances. iQIYI does not fit any of these two scenarios. Therefore any future funding comes at a considerable expense.

As you can see, the company's cash position has been decaying rapidly, almost halving since Q2-2019. As shown earlier, over the past 12 months, the company has lost $1.49B. At this rate, its current $1.2B cash position is not enough for it to survive another year and will be forced to raise additional capital. The problem is that iQIYI is losing money so rapidly that any capital raised to cover its future losses will have significant implications. For example, if the company were to raise another $1.49B at its current market cap of $14.3B, this would indicate a 10% shareholder dilution, just to raise a year's worth of potential losses.

If, on the other hand, the company was to raise extra debt, it would run into further profitability struggles. Interest payments would further eat into any potential future profits, while creditors would require lofty interest rates to compensate for iQIYI's already risky financial profile. Also, the company's LT debt to equity ratio is already quite high. Further indebtedness could endanger the ability of shareholder equity to meet all outstanding debts in the event of a business downturn.

Conclusion

While we rarely publish bearish articles, we can't help but share our thoughts on iQIYI's challenges. Despite shares running higher since our last report, the company's underlying financials have deteriorated further, and for that reason, our thesis stands. We believe that the fundamental inability to deliver a positive bottom line along with its massively decelerated growth and the management's very own weak outlook will continue damaging shareholder value. Considering that iQIYI's cash position is running low, further funding will push the company into a vicious circle of further losses.

Finally, as of writing this article, shares are plummeting due to the company disclosing an SEC probe following on Wolfpack report. We view this as an additional reason to avoid iQIYI, as previous investigations on Chinese companies have not ended well, similarly to the recent delisting of Luckin Coffee.

Despite our bear thesis, we have no position on the stock, and we are not planning to initiate one in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.