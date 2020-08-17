Over the past two weeks, I have spent a lot of time thinking about a stock I should have added a long time ago. The company I am talking about is L3Harris Technologies (LHX). This aerospace & defense corporation is the result of a merger completed in 2019 between L3 Technologies and the Harris Corporation. While this company pays a yield in line with the S&P 500, shareholders benefit from a strong focus on shareholder value generation through buybacks and dividends. And as good as that sounds, it gets better as the company has the financial capacity to support rising dividends and buybacks. I am very excited about this stock and I look forward to adding it to my portfolio as I expect the company to generate a lot of shareholder value for a very, very long time.

What's L3Harris? (It's A Tech Company)

Before I discuss the merger, let me say that right now, L3Harris is officially characterized as an industrial company focused on aerospace and defense. However, and this is why it's such an interesting company, roughly 40% of its employees are scientists, engineers, or programmers. The CEO, Bill Brown, mentioned this in a June interview with CNBC's Mad Money. In the same interview, he mentioned that commercial sales are only 5% of total sales. In other words, one is not buying into a predictable industry (based on economic expectations), but into a company that will survive and thrive by being a leader in its field - winning Government contracts, thanks to their superior technology.

With this in mind, let's take a look at why the company is called L3Harris and what kind of products and services it sells.

Let's start by mentioning that the Harris Automatic Press Company was founded in 1895 in Ohio. The company, which spent 60 years developing printing presses (among other products) merged with Radiation in 1967, a developer of antennas, integrated circuits, and modern technology used in the space race. This caused an HQ shift to Melbourne, FL in 1978. In 2015, Harris purchased Exelis Inc., which almost doubled the company.

L-3 Communications was founded in 1997 to acquire business units from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) that had previously been owned by the Loral Corporation. L-3 Communications, founded by Frank Lanza, Robert LaPenta in a partnership with Lehman Brothers changed its name to L3 Technologies in 2016 to better reflect the company's wider focus since its founding in 1997.

Prior to the merger, and based on expected 2018 data, the companies were very similar. For example, while L3 Technologies generated $10.1 billion in revenue, which is significantly more than Harris' $6.3 billion in sales, both companies generated close to $1.1 billion in EBITDA. Logically, based on the sales data, the Harris EBIT margin was higher. That said, they both generated roughly $1.0 billion in free cash flow, maintained a dividend payout of 28% (L3), and 33% (Harris) of free cash flow, and had 2.0x and 2.5x net leverage.

As a result, the merger was an all-stock 'merger of equals' with a combined equity value of $34 billion and an enterprise value of $41 billion. The company, now called L3 Harris Technologies moved its headquarter to Melbourne, Florida. Former L3 shareholders received 1.30 Harris shares in the new company. Harris shareholders own 54%, while L3 Shareholders own 46% of the company.

This merger made L3 Harris the 6th largest defense player in the United States with a customer base consisting of the US Air Force, the US Navy, the US Army, as well as other Department of Defense customers and international governments.

Source: L3Harris Website (An overview of some of the company's products/services)

The company's products include integrated mission systems, space and airborne systems, communication systems, and aviation systems. Looking at L3Harris as a whole, the company produces products for unmanned aircraft, solutions for electronic warfare, power distribution for Maritime end-users, sensors, radars, tactical communication systems, and space and cyber solutions. Looking at this list, it makes a lot of sense that roughly 40% of the company's workforce caters to high-tech jobs.

Creating Strong Shareholder Value

As just 5% of sales are generated in commercial aviation (i.e. L3Harris divested airport security), one can make the statement that investors, employees, and everyone involved is highly dependent on government defense spending. This means two things. First of all, the company's sales will likely be anti-cyclical as defense spending is often ramped up during recessions (see graph below).

The other thing important to mention is that some presidents/governments are more willing to increase defense spending than others - which adds a political risk factor.

Source: Wikipedia

However, while there is a political risk factor, L3Harris benefits from its advanced product portfolio aimed to service 'modern warfare'. Modern warfare is the last place any government wants to cut costs in times of rapidly evolving military capabilities.

That said, in one of the toughest business years ever, second quarter earnings showed strength in an environment that crushed a lot of the company's peers like Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - which I own and suffered because of commercial aviation. Just to give you a few examples, total sales were flat on a pro forma comparison basis (adjusted for merger). On a year-to-date basis, sales were up 2.7% with EBIT rising 13% due to a margin expansion from 16.3% to 17.8%. Adjusted free cash flow rose from $1.01 billion to $1.32 billion with non-GAAP EPS advancing 17% to $5.63.

Especially markets like integrated mission systems benefited from strong growth in electro-optical and maritime markets, causing sales to rise almost 4% in the first half of the year. This segment also saw an operating margin improvement from 12.6% to 15.7%, resulting in an operating income boost of 30%. Even aviation systems, which saw a sales decline of 3.6% was able to boost operating income by 15% in the first six months due to higher margins that more than offset weakness in commercial aviation.

Adding to that, the 2020 guidance EPS bridge shows the influence from operations and synergies. Total non-GAAP EPS is expected to rise by 10.6% in 2020. Contributions will be made by a higher sales volume and higher efficiencies that are expected to more than offset a negative product mix and contingencies. An even bigger contribution is expected to be made by merger synergies supported by a reduction in the company's share count.

Source: L3Harris Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Note that full-year guidance includes expectations that organic revenue will improve by 3.0% to 5.0%. As it is hard to make a comparison with the prior-year quarter due to the 2019 merger, the share count fell by 0.65% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Dividend payments per share were $0.85. This is 65% of basic GAAP EPS. Total dividend expenses were $184 million in the second quarter. Based on the cash flow worth $742, this puts the payout ratio at 25%. Year-to-date, dividend payments worth $367 million are valued at 30% of free cash flow. Note that the company's long-term payout ratio will be 31%.

Again, it is hard to make a historical comparison as the L3Harris company merger has been a huge deal. However, based on sales growth, margin enhancement, and management's aim to pay 31% of free cash flow in dividends, I have little doubt investors will be in for long-term dividend growth. That's why I don't mind buying the company at a current yield of 1.9%.

No Signs Of Financial Distress

Another thing that makes it possible to sleep well at night - even during recessions - when holding L3Harris is its financial stability. Total liabilities are valued at 41.3% of total assets. Net debt is valued at just 1.8x EBITDA. Adjusted for Capex, this number is still below 2.0x. With regard to interest rate coverage, EBITDA is covering interest expenses 11.9x. Adjusted for depreciation, this number is still 11.0x.

With regard to liquidity, current assets are covering 150% of current liabilities. Adjusted for inventories (quick ratio), this number falls to just 122%.

Overvaluation Isn't An Issue

First of all, the term overvaluation is hard to define. Some say a high P/E ratio, others say a low dividend yield and a high payout ratio. L3Harris is attractively valued. Year-to-date, the stock is down 7.7%. I believe this is because investors do not like aerospace stocks without realizing the company's low commercial aviation exposure. It also does not help that the company is characterized as an industrial stock. Either way, while existing shareholders might dislike the performance, I think it's an opportunity for a first entry.

L3Harris is valued at just 14.2x NTM earnings and is currently in the process of bottoming as I doubt the stock will fall below $160 again this year.

I believe this stock will use its bottom to start a long-term uptrend to all-time highs in 2021 and more gains in the years after.

Takeaway

L3Harris is a great low maintenance dividend stock. The company has an excellent product portfolio, great management, and a strong focus on shareholder value creation. In addition to that, I expect a huge boost in margins in the years ahead and continuing orders and sales growth due to global threats and the need to modernize military capabilities. I expect this statement to be true regardless of whether the White House is occupied by a Democrat or Republican president.

I am looking to buy L3Harris as soon as possible as I think it's a phenomenal stock. While the current yield of 1.9% is low, I expect the yield on cost to quickly rise as further dividend hikes seem to be a certainty.

When adding this to my current Raytheon Technologies investment, I believe I have the right stocks to benefit from long-term growth in both defense and commercial aviation segments without buying into overleveraged companies or the ones that might miss the boat with regard to future technologies.

