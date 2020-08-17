Deep value investing is quite the allure for many investors. David's Tea (DTEA) caught my attention as a potential turnaround investment opportunity whose market cap is less than the company's cash on hand. However, in order for such opportunities to be successful, we need to examine what the future state of the business would look like and if management would be able to create value moving forward. In the case of David's Tea, I am not impressed with what the future state of the company would look like.

Just a brief background on the company, David's tea is a retailer of specialty leaf teas, prepackaged teas, tea sachets, and other tea-related products. In 2019, the company primarily operated through its 231 company-operated branded stores (186 stores in Canada and 45 stores in the US). The company is primarily a health and lifestyle-oriented brand focusing on the benefits of tea. The company offers education, sampling, and guided curation to help customers develop a better appreciation for tea. The "Tea Wall" which has 150 types of tea is commonly a focal point of the retail experience. The company's branded products are also available in grocery stores but only limited to Canada. Finally, the company also has online operations but more on this later.

The total tea industry in the US is worth about $12.7 billion in 2019 however roughly half of that is related to ready-to-drink ("RTD") variants. The market size for traditional and specialty teas is a lot smaller at $4.94 billion. In Canada, tea is a $1.1 billion industry. This market is highly fragmented as the company competes with a large number of tea retailers both large and small, wholesalers, and other grocery brands such as Tazo (AMS:UNA), Teavana (SBUX), Numi, Lipton (PEP) among many others. The company's main selling point is that it is the "Tea experts" able to help customers find the "perfect" tea for them. However, even in this space, the company is facing stiff competition from other online retailers.

U.S. wholesale tea sales by market segment, 2019 | Statista

With regard to short-term results, for the company's 1st quarter fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020) sales decreased by 27.3% to $32.2 million compared to the same period last year. This was largely due to the continued effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company disclosed that all of its stores were closed for about half of the quarter. Moving forward the company is completely restructuring its business by focusing intensively on its wholesale and online business. The company is implementing this restructuring through the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") of Canada which is a form of a bankruptcy filing. The company will be shutting down and closing down the vast majority of its retail operations and post-restructuring there will only be 18 stores in Canada and no retail operations in the US. The company post-restructuring will be a very different company to the old David's Tea.

Management has indicated that the new David's Tea will be a "leaner and more resilient" company and there is some hope in that outcome. In fiscal Q1 2020, e-commerce sales and wholesale sales increased by 121% to $17 million from $7.7 million from the same time last year. This initial promising result reflects the shift in consumer's buying habits (i.e. the move to online retailing) brought about by the lockdowns. However, I believe that this initial success is due to the "memory" of the strong brand created by the company's retail experience. Despite all this, the company still ended up with a larger loss this quarter of $4.4 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million from the same period last year. I believe an emphasis on online was the right (if a bit late) strategic move for the company however I would have preferred if this was done via an omnichannel approach.

Without the retail store component, I struggle to see what the competitive advantage of David's Tea will be. Think about it, would you ever go online to order a "Teavana" tea? David's Tea is planning to have its brands be available wholesale in groceries so that would put it at the same level. Initially, the company can claim to have a superior brand as the experience of going to a David's Tea store to have someone select for you the perfect tea is an experience in itself. However, that is lost in the transition to pure e-commerce or wholesale play. There are many niche tea providers online and if the company's teas will be available in the grocery store it diminishes the need to go online. Furthermore in the grocery aisle, without the retail component, I don't think David's Tea will stand out among the sea of alternatives. This leads me to ask if David's Tea would have any competitive advantage over much larger and established players in the grocery aisle?

Tea aisle in a grocery

In terms of valuation, based on the last recent filing, the company has $39.3 million in cash and no debt giving it the financial flexibility needed to perform the business restructuring. The amount of cash the company has is worth more than the current market cap of $26.6 million therefore it may be tempting to say that the company qualifies as a "Net-Net" investment. However, the company is still in the midst of negotiating/litigating with their landlords so it is still unknown how much cash the company will have post CCAA. Historically the company has been operating at a Net loss for the past 5-years effectively destroying shareholder value. I don't believe in the company's restructuring plan as it will effectively throw out the company's main differentiating factor. I believe the company is an avoid.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.