The bond and equity markets have benefited from the excess liquidity pumped in by the Fed this year during the pandemic economic response. At a time when almost every asset class seems to rally, the role of diversification should not be ignored as it will not continue forever. Fund of funds can be used to spread the concentration of a portfolio across multiple assets, and Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) is one such fund of funds that offers an attractive opportunity for investors. The stock price is down almost 10% for the year and comprises of funds that generate sufficient income.

Analyzing holdings of the fund

Corporate bonds form half of the portfolio with almost 70% of the portfolio invested in fixed income assets with the United States. The remaining 30% is allocated to equity across multiple sectors.

A look at the top 10 holdings would reveal that the fund of funds has exposures catering to multiple themes, something that assists in diversifying the portfolio. The number of holdings is plentiful, with the top 10 holdings contributing only 24.23% of the total portfolio.

Just to give you a flavor of the diverse nature of these funds we will describe the type of instruments in which the top 5 holdings invest their funds. The EV Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income (EXG), the top holding, has exposures to global equity with an aim to generate dividend income. EV Limited Duration Income (EVV), on the other hand, aims to generate income through high yield fixed income assets. This is while the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) invests in preferred securities having an investment-grade rating.

Name Type of Fund EV Tax-Mgd Gbl Div Equity Income It invests in dividend-paying stocks of companies across the globe EV Limited Duration Income It invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) It invests in the public equity markets of the United States across diversified sectors. AllianzGI Div Interest & Prem (NFJ) It invests in the public equity markets of the United States across diversified sectors. Nuveen Pref & Income Securities Fund The fund invests in investment-grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities in the US

Is the dividend yield good enough and sustainable?

One would wonder why the share price of Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF is trading lower whereas the broader markets are almost touching their all-time highs. We have seen equity markets rally and yields on Treasuries have dropped to record-low levels due to an increase in demand. Most of the equity and debt funds have managed to recover the losses that were realized in March. So, it is expected that investors turn skeptical towards funds like these that is still trading at a discount. Below will examine the top 5 holdings that account for almost 14% of the portfolio. While this may not be a very high percentage, the sample should throw some light on the characteristics of the funds that our ETF holds.

Name Dividend Yield Top Holdings EV Tax-Mgd Gbl Div Equity Income 9.56% Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Keyence, Nestle EV Limited Duration Income 9.75% FNMA Pass through, BlackRock Corp High Yield, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div 7.75% Verizon Communications, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo AllianzGI Div Interest & Prem 7.31% Microsoft, NextEra Energy Inc., McDonald's Corp., Apple Nuveen Pref & Income Securities Fund 6.61% Societe Generale S.A. 8%, Barclays PLC 7.75%, Credit Suisse AG 7.5%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6.75%

Surprisingly, the top 5 holdings of Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF have exposure to companies that can be considered blue-chip companies or agencies that have very little risk. The yield on these funds is very attractive given the credit quality of these exposures.

Other features of the ETF

The fund offers a generous 4-year average yield of 8.09% with an expense ratio of 2.55%. The fund reports a beta that is less than 1 over the long-term period, suggesting that the sensitivity of price to macroeconomic shocks is less. Compared to its peers, the performance of the stock has been mixed.

Risk factors to be considered

Credit Risk is high: We have seen that the fund has most of its exposure in debt. Within this exposure, the percentage of high-yield debt is considerably high for the fund to generate such high income. Even the dividend yield of equity funds within our ETF is driven by names that have a rating that reflects high credit risk. Take the example of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund, the top holding for our ETF. While the fund primarily has leading market players in its top 10 holdings, the yield is driven by the not so popular names.

Dividend yield may drop in the future: With interest rates falling, the return on debt instruments may continue to fall in the future leading to lower payouts. The ability to earn dividend payments may also be hampered due to the current economic scenario. The fund has reported negative return rates in the past. It should also be noted that the fall in stock price can hamper the overall returns that this ETF generates through its dividend payout.

Increase in rates if inflation comes back: On the other hand, if inflation does perk up because of the trillions in monetary easing around the world, it is possible that yields move alongside it. That would be negative for the fund if they rise too fast, as the exposure to fixed income should respond negatively.

Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF is a fund of funds that offers a high income with a level of risk that is controlled. The fall in stock price has ensured that the yield remains high and this serves as an attractive investment opportunity for the time being, especially for concerned investors looking for increased yield.

