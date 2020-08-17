MercadoLibre (MELI) reported earnings results last week that were consistent with its accelerating market dominance in the region. MELI delivered top line revenue and gross merchandise value that doubled year-over-year (in constant currency). Payments volume also similarly doubled for both on-platform and off-platform volume, an impressive effort when it’s considered that most physical stores accepting Mercado Pago were shut for the majority of the last quarter.

Source: MELI Q2 2020 Report

Even with the effects of currency depreciation, MercadoLibre still delivered revenue growth of just under 61% year-over-year. While the frenetic pace of growth may slow a little with physical store reopening, I believe the business is well set-up to continue to deliver revenue growth of 30-40% for at least the next few years.

Commerce marketplace sees strong traction

MercadoLibre saw a 43% increase in unique active users during the last quarter, well above the 30% increase in unique active users in Q1. This is a meaningful validation of the acceleration in e-commerce that has resulted from the pandemic. I expect this will likely last through the rest of the year, with a broad based absence of a vaccine continuing to keep users cautious about in-person retail.

MELI attributes its strong commerce revenue growth to the surge in low priced ASP items or "essentials". While this type of behavior is no doubt consistent with expectations, it augers well that both new and existing buyers in Latin America who have come to rely on MELI to fulfill their essential needs will continue to stay after the pandemic has resolved. This should also mean that MercadoLibre will be able to expand share of wallet with time, evidence of which is already being seen with the increase in the number of items per buyer.

The key to MELI's future growth is the evidence of new buyers which increased an incredible 75% year over year, and that the number of items per buyer increased from 4.3 items to 5.7 items per buyer. Both data points suggest that MELI's flywheel is ramping. MELI saw very good gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth across all regions of its operations.

Source: MELI Q2 2020 report

In particular, MercaoLibre's largest market, Brazil showed significant recovery over Q1, with GMV growth of 58%, which was up well over the 15% growth that was seen in Q2. Mexico was also another strong performer with growth in the market doubling more than year-over-year and Argentina was also up close to 230%.

Competitive positioning has strengthened

Pedro Arnt, MELI's CFO, noted the significant changes in consumer behavior have taken place over the last couple of months with respect to e-commerce penetration and payments volume. Given e-commerce is a winner-take-most market, the effect of these changes are not only beneficial to MELI today in terms of revenue effects, but more significantly something that bodes well for MercadoLibre as far as strengthening its long-term competitive moat against smaller competitors in the region such as Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN).

This pandemic has actually had the effect of accelerating the flywheel for many digital platforms. In the US, the obvious beneficiary is Amazon; however, in Latin America, this is now most certainly MercadoLibre. The collapse in physical retail has led many more merchants to shift distribution to online portals to ensure they can reach their customers. Customer reluctance to venture out has led to accelerated buying behavior online.

This surge in consumer demand, coupled with new merchants who are now selling on the MercadoLibre platform, has helped MELI put further distance between itself and its next nearest competitors. In fact, I believe that the margin between MELI and Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) is likely now so great that it is probably too large to close for any of these businesses.

To put this in some context, MercadoLibre already had more than double the number of unique visitors each month compared to Alibaba, Amazon and eBay in its largest market, Brazil, in 2019.

Source: e-marketer.com

I expect this will have only accelerated further through the pandemic with substantial new user acquisition. Further, MELI counts close to 15% of the region's internet addressable population as engaged monthly active users, making it difficult for others to achieve the necessary scale to get the needed users and merchants to defect.

Payments volumes healthy

MercadoLibre's payment volumes have now largely recovered from the slump that was seen in Q2. As can be expected, on-platform payment volume was up almost 110%, in line with overall GMV growth; however, what was surprising was that point of sale volume increased 80% year over year, given that MELI's physical footprint was substantially limited during the quarter.

Source: MercadoLibre Q2 2020 Report

Off-platform payment volumes have now impressively recovered to pre-COVID levels, and with MELI continuing to add merchants accepting Mercado Pago, I expect this growth to continue to increase next quarter. MELI has notched up an important milestone in its PayPal (PYPL) partnership, with cross border payments on the MercadoLibre platform now available, and PayPal checkout also available in Brazil and Mexico within Mercado Pago.

Perhaps the only blemish of any significance in MELI's results was in Mercado Credito, MELI's loan origination business. As may have been expected given the pandemic, MELI continued to have close to 15% of its lending portfolio in "past due" status; however, this showed good improvement compared to Q1, where the number stood greater than 20%.

I believe MELI's action in slowing loan origination during the quarter was prudent, with the business now having better metrics to make a decision to resume ramping portfolio volume. I would like to see MELI take a more measured approach to consumer and merchant lending over the next few quarters, as this represents an unknown risk to the business, as a new segment amidst some unprecedented economic conditions. Growth across core commerce and payments looks to be very strong, and an aggressive posture in lending is not needed to continue to keep good numbers coming through.

Valuation and future outlook

I believe MELI's valuation is currently fair, if not attractive. The company trades at 13x NTM (Next 12 months) revenue, for ~50% revenue growth. This is at a premium to the likes of Alibaba, which trade at close to 8x NTM, but MELI's growth is significantly more than BABA. While MELI's revenue multiple has expanded a little over the last few months, it is not unreasonable and MELI traded at similar forward price to sales multiples in 2019. Analyst expectations for the stock are for at least 30%+ revenue growth over the next few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

While MELI has traditionally been a volatile stock, its general trend has been strong upward momentum in the 5 years that I’ve held it. Over that time, the business is up more than 12 times in value. I've consistently underestimated the company's revenue and growth trajectory over the time, yet I have held on regardless.

The interesting thing is, MercadoLibre is still very early in its journey as only a ~$55B business with both a dominant e-commerce and payments franchise compared to the likes of Alibaba or Amazon which are significantly larger in market value. Should the business get close to the ~$15B in estimated revenue by 2025, at a 10x revenue multiple, the business could be valued at $150B, or close to a 3x increase over the next 5 years.

MercadoLibre isn't necessarily at bargain basement prices like it was in March. However, the tailwinds accelerating its growth have taken better shape in the last few months and MELI's flywheel is clearly in evidence this quarter. I see MELI continuing to accelerate here and continue to believe the business will be a long-term wealth creator.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, AMZN, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.