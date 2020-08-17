Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 33

Shopping centers was the best performing REIT sector - mostly because of the very depressed valuation levels (i.e. reversionary effect) and some positive trends of recovery in the Q2 earnings.

While the aggregate performance of REITs was negative, almost all of the virus-sensitive REITs managed to deliver positive returns in week 33.

In week 33 (August 10-14), the U.S. equity REITs underperformed the S&P 500 by 2.2%. The current YTD return gap between the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the S&P 500 has reached 17% - the steepest divergence since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The chart above illustrates how the two indices have performed since the beginning of the year. The light blue area covers the area in which the market reached rock bottom due to massive fears around COVID-19. Then, at the end of May, the overall stock market kept rallying, while VNQ took a different path amid completely destroyed hotels, retail and office (i.e. the virus-sensitive REITs). Although there have been some instances in which REITs have managed to narrow the gap since then, the returning fears of renewed lockdowns and huge uncertainty about near- to mid-term consumption patterns have kept REIT off from restoring pre-virus valuations.

This week has not been an exception, as most of REITs ended the week in a negative return territory - VNQ being down 1.5%. Now, if we take a look at how all the 16 REIT sectors performed during week 33, we will notice rather heterogeneous returns across the board (see below).

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The charts above reflect the cumulative returns of all 16 REIT sectors (according to the NAREIT classification). These returns are based on equally weighted composites, which are adjusted for dividends and stock splits/reversals during the week.

10 out of 16 REIT sectors delivered negative results in week 33, and, interestingly, the virus-sensitive REITs were the one providing positive returns. Retail (shopping centers in particular) was the key dominant force outperforming the peers. Hotels and diversified REITs (which include casinos and retail to some extent) have moved higher as well. There are many aspects why virus-sensitive REITs have done better, but the main is depressed valuation levels in conjunction with some positive trends (e.g., recovering RevPar for hotels and strongly rising sales per SF in malls) reported in the Q2 earnings.

As mentioned earlier, week 33 was not so good for more defensive type of REITs. For example, manufactured housing, infrastructure and data center REITs were not able to pass the zero return mark.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

All five publicly traded data center REITs experienced losses in week 33. None of the five released Q2 earnings figures this week, making the whole underperformance largely driven by beta factor (i.e. not related to idiosyncratic elements).

Again, the more riskier REITs in the context of prevailing economic turmoil have clearly performed better than the defensive ones - mostly due to depressed valuations levels and some positive news around potential recovery.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The figure above illustrates how the 16 REIT sectors have behaved in terms of the realized weekly volatility and returns. The underlying principle for the calculations is the same as for the cumulative return charts above.

Not surprisingly, lodging and retail stick out when it comes to the realized volatility levels. Regional malls is the most notable outlier, having more than twice as large volatility than the peers. This can also be seen in the previous chart reflecting the average cumulative returns of all regional malls, where the return line is exhibiting significant swings both up and down.

Lastly, in the next week, it will be very interesting to watch whether the virus-sensitive REITs will be able to sustain the gains and beat the peers. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there have been very few periods in which struggling REIT sectors have managed to deliver above average returns for more than a week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.