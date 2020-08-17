Fast Food Universe: Picks And Pans For The Week

Shares Of Fast Food Companies Under Our Coverage Ended Slightly Up For Last Week Source: Data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance; Seamist Capital Presentation, August 2020

Summary of Investment Conclusions

With earnings reports for C2Q2020 behind them, a majority of the fast food companies in our coverage universe experienced weaker than average trading volumes for the week. Notably, Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) and Wendy’s Company (WEN) were names in our restaurant coverage that evidenced elevated average trading volumes over a few days in the week. Other companies we cover in the segment witnessed lower than average trading volumes for most of the period. News flow from restaurant names under our coverage was similarly limited over last week. Headlines that caught our attention dealt with the expected launch of new and returning menu items by DNKN and WEN, Yum Brands’ (YUM) declaration of a quarterly dividend, and McDonald Corporation’s (MCD) plans to shutter 200 U.S. restaurants and shrink its stake in McDonald’s Japan.

Based on our projections of the impact of the prior week’s trading volumes and news flow on our restaurant coverage, we believe, DNKN and WEN are likely to experience continued momentum. Therefore, we expect share prices of these companies to rally over the week. In addition, YUM’s shares are likely to trade higher on the dividend news. Conversely, shares of the rest our restaurant coverage are likely to trade sideways for the week (unless the firms report major news), in our opinion. Therefore, we suggest traders consider initiating long positions in DNKN, WEN, and YUM for substantial gains over the short-term and long-term. (Please go through our initiation reports and earnings notes on DNKN, WEN, and MCD for our long-term opinion on the stocks)

Average Trading Volumes Signify Waning Interest

Given that trading volumes associated with a majority of restaurant names under our coverage were significantly lower than average last week, it appears that momentum traders have moved on from restaurant stocks. Among the restaurant companies we cover, only DNKN and WEN experienced excessive trading volumes. Based on our assessment, the increased momentum in the names was warranted as it was driven by news flow that is likely to favorably impact key fundamentals of the companies. The primary factors behind the directionless trading experienced by the rest of our restaurant coverage appear to be: investor fatigue related to the significant run-up in the sector since March, the end of earnings season for the group, and the last days of summer. Based on historical data, we expect trading activity for restaurant companies under our coverage to improve in September.

DNKN And WEN Lean On Menu Innovation To Maintain Momentum

Over the week, DNKN indicated plans to introduce a Dunkin’ coffee induced breakfast cereal line, towards the end of August. The company has partnered with Post Holdings (POST) to develop and market the products, which will be available in grocery stores across the country. We expect considerable uptake of the breakfast cereals in Dunkin’s north east markets, reflecting in some increase in retail sales of the brand’s Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) segment.

In addition, Dunkin’ is slated to launch its Fall menu on August 19, significantly earlier than over previous years. True to its beverage focused business model, the menu line-up will include two new beverages, a signature pumpkin spiced latte, and a spiced chai latte. Moreover, the Fall menu will also comprise several returning items, such as pumpkin flavored coffees, apple cider donuts, pumpkin flavored donuts, and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches. Not to be outdone, WEN’s introduced its spicy crispy chicken sandwich as part of its 4 for $4 value meal in restaurants on August 12.

Given that the business models of Dunkin’ and WEN focus on menu innovation as a key competitive strategy to drive customer traffic to their restaurants and capture market share, the menu updates are highly significant. In regards to Dunkin’, based on our analysis, the earlier than typical launch of the Fall menu is likely to result in a few percentage points improvement in retail sales of the coffee chain. In addition, possibly in response to Dunkin’s earlier launch of its Fall menu, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) appears to be preparing for an August 25 return of its own pumpkin spiced latte beverage, considerably earlier than over previous years. WEN’s new chicken sandwich will likely reflect in improved uptake of its 4 for $4 value deal resulting in higher retail sales for the company.

It is noteworthy that both Dunkin’ and WEN evidenced significant momentum in retail sales over the second quarter due to rapid menu innovation. With respect to the rapid menu innovation strategy of Dunkin’ and WEN, it is important to note that SBUX seldom updates its menu, leaning more on customer experience to drive customer traffic to its stores.

Overall, we expect shares of DNKN and WEN to rally over the week, on news of the menu updates.

Yum Declared A Dividend Of $0.47/Share For F2Q2020

The noteworthy feature of the second quarter dividend is that it is $0.05 higher than the $0.42/share dividend declared over the same quarter last year. That YUM increased the quarterly dividend and repaid $375 million of the $525 million revolver it had accessed to deal with pandemic related uncertainties, indicates that the company is confident that it can safely navigate through the pandemic and generate substantial growth over the long-term, in our judgment. Therefore, we believe the news of the outsized dividend is likely to drive YUM’s shares higher for the week.

MCD Plans To Divest 200 U.S. Restaurants And Shrink Ownership In McDonald’s Japan

Roughly half of the MCD restaurants slated for closure over 2020 are located inside Walmart stores and account for lower than average retail sales volumes. Given MCD’s large domestic footprint, a small percentage of its restaurants are bound to underperform, in our opinion. Therefore, we view the closures as a proactive step that will result in stronger long-term growth and profitability for the company. With respect to MCD’s plans to reduce its financial stake in its Japanese venture, it makes sense to monetize returns the investment has generated, and reallocate capital to initiatives that require funding, in our judgement. Therefore, we don’t view either piece of news as unfavorable for MCD and expect shares to trade normally over the week.

Bottom Line

With Restaurant Brands International (QSR) being the last of the companies in our fast food coverage to report second quarter earnings, we can safely say that over the course of the period, every company on the list saw its financial performance improve on a month to month basis, U.S. comparable sales stabilized and even turned positive for a few companies, and drive-throughs and delivery drove most of the transactions. In addition, a majority of the firms repaid most of the short-term credit they had accessed over the first quarter to deal with Covid-19 related financial uncertainty, and many of the companies that typically pay dividends, declared dividends for the period.

Overall, it appears that most fast food companies are successfully navigating through the effects of the pandemic. Moreover, between the liquidity issues and social distancing challenges being faced by independent restaurants of the quick service and dine-in varieties, we expect fast food restaurants in our coverage universe to report continued improvement in financial performance over the projected course of the pandemic. Furthermore, in our opinion, Covid-19 is likely to have little impact on the long-term potential of the companies. Finally, considering business fundamentals, we believe that shares of fast food names under our coverage are well positioned to trade significantly higher over forward years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.