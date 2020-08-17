Given the income performance of the company, the dividends can really be considered nothing more than a return of capital as the company does not create any value for shareholders.

Hidden gems in the stock market are quite the allure for many investors. Many analysts take a surface-level look at the financial statement numbers and quickly declare that they have found a stock that the market "ignored". They fail to dig deeper because after all, not everything that glitters is gold. One such company that can be mistaken for a “value stock” is Deswell Industries (DSWL). On the surface, the company looks like a slam dunk due to its high dividend yield and pristine balance sheet. Yet, after some due diligence, we can understand why the company is trading at such a large discount and can see that the risk may not be worth it.

Just a brief background on the company, Deswell Industries is a manufacturer of injection-molded plastic parts and components operating in Dongguan, China, and incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The company’s products include plastic components for electronic products, power tools and accessories, outdoor equipment, and toner cartridges for printers. The plastic injection molding industry is projected to reach an overall value of $162 billion globally and has a CAGR of 4.9% due to increasing demand in end-use industries. The company also manufactures audio-related electronic products which include mixing consoles, amplifiers, circuit boards, and other products. Electronic assembly has a CAGR of 4.0% and is a $1.6 trillion industry.

In fiscal 2020 (ended March 2020), injection-molded plastic parts accounted for 38.8% of the company’s revenue while electronic manufacturing accounted for 61.2% of total revenue. The company’s main customers are original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) of electronic equipment. There has been a trend among OEMs to outsource their electronic and/or plastic parts requirements. For parts that are more complex, Deswell works with these OEMs in the design of the plastic parts and molds. This ensures that the company is well integrated into its customers’ supply chains. The company’s main competitive advantage is its expertise and collaboration in this design process. This is especially true as manufacturing becomes more complex and OEMs opt to work with either a single supplier or a small handful of suppliers. However, like most manufacturing firms, particularly in that region of the world, the company is constantly facing increased competition and margin squeeze from rising costs.

In its fiscal year 2020, which ended in March 2020, the company saw revenue decline a small amount by 1.8% to $65.4 million compared to $66.6 million in 2019. However, a portion of this decline may be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic which affected China as early as late 2019. Therefore, we need to examine the company’s revenue growth closer. In the first half of fiscal 2020, revenue grew by 8.4% while revenue declined by 13% in the second half of fiscal 2020 confirming this.

Overall, the company has had good revenue growth of 8.0% annually for the past five years. The company’s gross profit margins have also been greatly improving these past five years from a dismal 10.8% gross profit margin in 2016 to a gross profit margin of 18.2% in 2020. However, this top-line improvement has not translated into EPS growth. In the past five years, the average EPS is $0.07 with high points in 2018 and 2019.

The lack of net income growth makes it surprising to me then that the company pays out a healthy dividend of $0.18 per share. The current yield at the share price of $2.46 is around 7.3%. The company has no debt and cash of $22.5 million which is enough to weather the current crisis. The book value per share of the company is $5.05 which is close to double of the current share price. The company is trading at a discount and, despite not really earning much, pays a healthy dividend. Have we found a net-net unicorn? Is an investment in Deswell Industries a slam dunk? Not quite.

The China discount

I believe the main reason why Deswell Industries is trading at such a steep discount to book value is due to the fact that it is a Chinese company incorporated in the BVI. Corporate governance issues and other fraudulent practices remain a concern for investors when investing in companies operating in China. The SEC has made warnings in the past regarding Chinese companies and their concerns over bookkeeping standards. Deswell Industries is currently audited by BDO China Shu Lun Pan which is part of the BDO network of accounting firms. BDO is well respected and is generally considered to be just a tier below the big-4 accounting firms. However, the company has disclosed that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) does not inspect the company’s auditor. Given the recent scandal with popular Chinese high-growth company, Luckin Coffee (LK), investors may be assigning a high discount to the company.

Furthermore, another risk to investors in DSWL is the high levels of insider ownership. Two people (the Chairman and an executive director) currently own 65% of all shares of the company. Typically, this is seen as a good thing as management is said to have some skin in the game. However, given the limited recourse minority shareholders have for companies incorporated in the BVI and based in China, this is a risk to consider. The company may realize that it would never command a premium valuation in the US exchange and opt to delist and go private. This is especially true now with China-US tensions at an all-time high, increasing regulatory costs, the attractiveness of the Chinese bourse, and a bill that could delist many companies.

There have been instances of Chinese firms going private at depressed share prices with US investors not being able to realize the full potential of the investment. I am not saying that Deswell has bad intentions; however, the truth of the matter is that insiders have various ways to earn from their investment and currently minority shareholders may have limited protections against bad behavior.

"The premiums offered are less than three-fourths of the U.S. average, with more than half below the price paid at the Initial Public Offering ((IPO)). This is despite these companies on average increasing their cash holdings six-fold while in U.S. markets. Many U.S. and Chinese investors are discontent. However, because of jurisdictional issues and a relative lack of shareholder rights in the offshore tax havens where these companies are domiciled, a regulatory gap exists, leaving U.S. investors little to no recourse to challenge these low offers."

Chinese squeeze-outs

Finally, given the income performance of the company, the dividends can really be considered nothing more than a return of capital as the company does not create any value for shareholders as evidenced by the low level of net income. Using the five-year average EPS of $0.07 and assigning a P/E of 20x, which in my opinion is quite generous, gives us a target share price of $1.40 which is much lower than the current share price. Overall, I believe Deswell Industries is not worth the risk and is a stock to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.