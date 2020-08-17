Elevator Pitch

I assign a Bullish rating to Hong Kong listed electronic payment terminals solutions provider PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCPK:PXGYF) [327:HK].

PAX Global's increased dividend payout ratio, multiple share buybacks in the year, and stronger-than-expected 1H 2020 results drove its recent share price surge. Also, COVID-19 brings about both short-term risks and long-term growth opportunities for the company.

PAX Global trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.6 times and 2.1 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 3.3%. PAX Global's valuations remain attractive on an absolute and peer comparison basis. A further improvement in its capital return initiatives and growing demand for contactless payments are expected to be the re-rating catalysts for the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in PAX Global shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker PXGYF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 327:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million, and market capitalization is above $600 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own PAX Global shares listed in Hong Kong include Kopernik Global Investors, Brandes Investment Partners, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and The Vanguard Group, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Started in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020, PAX Global is a leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions and related services globally. The company is the third largest supplier of electronic payment terminals in the world behind Ingenico Group (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) and Verifone with a global market share under 10%. PAX Global is also the market leader in Latin America, according to The Nilson Report which refers to itself as "the most respected source of news and analysis of the global card and mobile payment industry."

PAX Global derived approximately 50%, 21%, 14% and 9% of the company's 1H 2020 revenue from the LACIS (Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific (excluding China) and USCA (United States of America and Canada) regions, respectively. The company generated the remaining 6% of its 1H 2020 top line from its home market, China.

Improved Capital Return

PAX Global's share price surged +23% on August 14, 2020, after the company announced its 1H 2020 financial results on August 13, 2020 after trading hours. The company's share price is also up +43% and +50% for the past three months and one year, respectively. Apart from stronger-than-expected 1H 2020 results (discussed in the next section of this article), PAX Global's improved capital return to shareholders has been a key factor in the positive re-rating of its share price.

In the past three years, PAX Global has traded as low as below (negative) enterprise value or as high as 5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. Net cash (ranged between HK$2 billion and HK$3 billion in the past three years) of approximately HK$3 billion as of end-1H 2020 accounts for approximately 60% of PAX Global's market capitalization, even after the stock's share price surge on August 14, 2020. During the last three years, PAX Global has even traded below the value of its net cash at certain times like the March 2020 global stock market crash.

It didn't help that PAX Global has not been actively returning capital to its shareholders in the past few years, despite having a large cash pile. PAX Global did not conduct any share repurchases in 2018 and 2019, and the company's dividend payout ratio was relatively low at 18% for FY 2019. The huge valuation discount that the market assigned to PAX Global suggested that investors either doubted the existence of the company's huge cash pile or were worried about whether the company will allocate cash in the best interests of shareholders. However, there has been a significant improvement in PAX Global's capital return in 2020, which helped to drive the company's share price recovery.

Prior to the release of the company's 1H 2020 results on August 13, 2020, PAX Global already bought back its own shares nine times this year; the previous time the company repurchased shares was in December 2017. Between January 2020 and July 2020, PAX Global bought back approximately 18 million of its own shares, or 1.6% of its shares outstanding, at an average price of HK$3.72.

PAX Global also declared an interim 1H 2020 dividend per share of HK$0.07 on August 13, 2020, which represented a +75% increase in absolute terms (versus 1H 2019 dividends per share of HK$0.04) and a significant improvement in dividend payout ratio from 14% in 1H 2019 to 20% in 1H 2020. While a 20% dividend payout ratio still seems relatively low, this is already a meaningful increase as compared to the past, and there are expectations of a higher dividend payout ratio for 2H 2020 and full-year FY 2020.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 14, 2020 (webcast and transcript not publicly available), PAX Global noted that "we will continue to conduct corporate actions (share buybacks and dividends) as appropriate, and focus more on creating greater returns for our valuable shareholders" going forward. On the flip side, PAX Global still does not have a specific policy or plan with regards to dividends and share buybacks, as the company wishes to retain a certain level of flexibility. But the company did emphasize at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "we will continue to look at (buybacks) even more actively whenever we think is necessary and we have that financial capability."

PAX Global has approximately HK$3 billion in net cash on its books, and the company plans to retain roughly a third for operations, while reserving the other two-third, or HK$2 billion, for future acquisitions and capital return initiatives like share repurchases. Specifically, PAX Global is keen on acquiring software and platform companies in Europe and the US.

Stronger Than Expected Results For 1H 2020

As highlighted earlier, PAX Global delivered a strong financial performance for 1H 2020. PAX Global's revenue and net profit grew +7.4% and +18.0% to HK$2,541 million and HK$384 million, respectively.

Overseas markets were the key driver of PAX Global's excellent financial results in the first half of the year. The company's China market saw a marginal +0.6% YoY increase in revenue to HK$160 million in 1H 2020, which represented an improvement from the -42% YoY revenue decline registered in China for full-year FY 2019. But it was the overseas markets which were responsible for PAX Global's top line growth. PAX Global's revenue for the Asia Pacific, USCA and EMEA regions grew by +47%, +35% and +17% YoY, respectively in 1H 2020. This helped to more than offset a -6% YoY decline in revenue for the LACIS region, which was negatively impacted by lock-down measures as a result of COVID-19 that led to delays in deliveries. Notably, overseas markets accounted for 94% of PAX Global's revenue in 1H 2020, as compared to slightly over 20% in 2010.

PAX Global's gross margin and operating margin expanded by +3.0 percentage points and +1.5 percentage points to 41.6% and 17.2%, respectively in 1H 2020. The margin expansion in 1H 2020 was primarily attributable to RMB depreciation (costs are mainly in RMB, while revenues are in USD and other currencies) and the increase in proportion of sales of higher-margin Android products. The company's Android SmartPOS solutions already contributed a quarter of PAX Global's 1H 2020 revenue, which is a significant achievement considering that its first Android-based smart payment terminal, A920, was launched in 2016. Notably, PAX Global's Android-based smart payment terminals accept new alternative payment methods like "NFC contactless, QR code scan, mobile and wallet payments, Chip & PIN and Swipe" as per the company's website.

Conservative Guidance Draws Attention To Both Risks And Opportunities

Despite the company's strong results in 1H 2020, PAX Global has provided relatively conservative guidance for FY 2020. The company is guiding for flattish revenue growth, gross margin of above 40% and operating margin of above 16% for full-year FY 2020. More importantly, flattish revenue growth this year implies a revenue decline in 2H 2020, since the company registered a +7.4% YoY increase in top line in 1H 2020.

PAX Global acknowledged at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 14, 2020 that "we are adopting a prudent mindset in setting our overall revenue targets for this year." Specifically, the company is concerned about the relatively high daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its key markets such as South America, India and the US. PAX Global does not rule out the possibility of lock-downs in certain cities going forward, which could affect the company's deliveries (and revenue) even if it had orders on hand. Nevertheless, sell-side analysts are more optimistic, and market consensus expects PAX Global's top line and bottom line to grow by +5% and +13%, respectively in FY 2020.

While COVID-19 poses risks in the near term, it could be the catalyst for long-term growth opportunities for PAX Global. PAX Global highlighted at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that it sees "a cashless society" as "one of the irreversible changes" brought about by COVID-19. In the company's 1H 2020 results presentation, PAX Global also noted positive trends such as the increase in "limit for contactless payment" for over 20 European countries, and the growth in "offline contactless payments" based on data from Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V).

Valuation

PAX Global trades at 7.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 6.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$4.55 as of August 14, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 6.9 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 2.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its three-year and five-year average consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 2.5 times and 4.3 times, respectively.

PAX Global offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 2.2% and a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 3.3%.

In contrast, Ingenico Group, PAX Global's larger peer and competitor, trades at much higher consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 26.7 times and 15.8 times, respectively. Ingenico Group also offers a relatively lower consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 0.9%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for PAX Global include lower-than-expected capital return (dividends and share buybacks) to shareholders, lock-down measures being implemented in the company's key markets which lead to a delay in deliveries, and a higher-than-expected proportion of payments being executed online (pure digital transactions where both purchases and payments are done online).

Note that readers who choose to trade in PAX Global shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAX GLOBAL [327:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.