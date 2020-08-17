There is a lot of pessimism priced into its stock. Investors would do well to follow the company from the sidelines.

Dissecting its free cash flow shows that much of the cash made in the quarter is not likely to be recurring.

Q2 results show that Groupon still has some vitality left in it.

Investment Thesis

Groupon (GRPN) reported strong Q2 2020 results that saw the stock pop more than 50%. Even though the results are certainly attractive, the company is still not out of the woods.

Groupon still has a lot to prove to demonstrate to investors that it could be a rewarding investment opportunity. However, on balance, I argue that investors should keep an attentive eye on this company, to see if its plans to grow its EBITDA line gains any traction. For now, the stock is a hold.

Revenues Growth Rates Had Long Ago Stopped Being Enticing

Groupon is the typical deep value play where shareholders become accustomed to receiving bad news that anything less than bad news and the stock was primed to re-rate higher.

Indeed, the troubles plaguing Groupon had been in place long before COVID, as the graph above highlights.

In fact, looking back to Q4 2019, when the economy was at its strongest pre-COVID period, Groupon's revenue growth rates even then were reporting negative 23% revenue growth rates.

Also, shareholders are likely to remember that earlier in 2020 both Groupon's CEO and CFO stepped away from the company and that interim CEO Aaron Cooper took the reins with the objective of stabilizing the business.

Digging Into Groupon's Free Cash Flow

The big headline that drove the stock to pop more than 50% on the back of these results was that the company had stopped burning through cash and actually generated positive $70 million of free cash flow despite the horrible environment it had to operate in.

Investors would be quick to speculate that if Groupon was able to stop its cash burn and actually generate some free cash flow during COVID, then there may actually be some underlying potential to the company, right?

Digging into its free cash flow one key item surfaces. Noteworthy is that the bulk of its free cash flow was driven by improved working capital movements.

In fact, accrued merchant and supplier payables were a source of $80 million of cash during Q2 2020; a sharp reversal from the negative $50 million seen during the same time a year ago.

This source of cash infusion is obviously not sustainable and is even likely to reverse in the quarters ahead. However, for now, this affords Groupon with some breathing space.

Looking ahead over the coming few quarters and early 2021, Groupon believes that it can report adjusted EBITDA levels comparable with 2019. Looking back to 2019, Groupon reported $227 million of adjusted EBITDA, thus, for a company with a market cap of less than $700 million, this is an alluring amount of EBITDA for shareholders to consider.

Balance Sheet Still Has Plenty of Breathing Room To Grow Its 'Local' Strategy

Groupon drew down a further $50 million on its revolver during Q2 so that its total outstanding under its revolver now reaches $200 million.

Moreover, Groupon also has approximately $420 million of borrowings and senior notes combined. However, that is easily offset by its $785 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Altogether, Groupon's balance sheet carries at least $150 million of net cash (if we don't include its lease obligations).

Looking back over the past several quarters, Groupon has attempted to grow its Local operations. Groupon declares that Local has a total addressable market of $1 trillion and that Groupon is a leader in this space. The assertion is that if Groupon gains any market share here, it would be highly rewarding for shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Groupon's Q2 2020 results argue that the company is down but not out and that there is a strong imperative to stabilize its operations.

For now, investors are being asked to pay up less than $700 million market cap for a company with a $150 million net cash position. In other words, Groupon is in no way exuberantly priced. However, Groupon still has a lot of work to do to impress investors that it has what it takes to gain traction in the quarters ahead.

