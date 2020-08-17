However, the fact that her replacement is the current COO and head of sales means the company will have a growth-oriented focus.

Markets may be reacting to the departure of CEO Therese Tucker (who will now serve as executive chair on the board).

BlackLine (BL), a provider of financial accounting software that is especially geared toward the period-end close process, is an attractive buying opportunity that has ceded a significant portion of its year-to-date share price gains in the recent rout of software stocks. So far this earnings season, many of the software sector's most richly-valued stocks have seen big reality checks - like Alteryx (AYX), Atlassian (TEAM), and several others. But alongside these corrections, BlackLine has also been swept up in the general correction despite no negative news on its front.

While BlackLine is still up more than 35% year-to-date, we think there's a fantastic buying opportunity while the stock remains ~20% down from all-time highs in the sharp reversal since early August.

Now of course, the second-quarter print was not the only news BlackLine had in store. The company also announced the transition of its founder and CEO, Therese Tucker, who had led the company since founding it. While CEO departures certainly cause disruption, we like the fact that her replacement Marc Huffman, the current president and CEO, is a go-to-market leader with a quarter century of software experience and deep relationships, and ensuring that BlackLine's top focus going forward remains growth.

In light of the sharp correction in BlackLine shares, I think it's a good time for investors to revisit the bullish thesis for this company:

Best-in-breed product in an attractive space. BlackLine has distinguished itself among financial software vendors by focusing on the closing and reconciliation process, which is highly manual and ripe for technology disruption.

While BlackLine's net-new customer adds thinned out in Q1 (which makes sense - who wants to overhaul accounting systems while we're working remotely and dealing with a crisis?), it has since recovered in Q2, showing that BlackLine is executing well in a challenging environment.

While BlackLine's net-new customer adds thinned out in Q1 (which makes sense - who wants to overhaul accounting systems while we're working remotely and dealing with a crisis?), it has since recovered in Q2, showing that BlackLine is executing well in a challenging environment. Recurring revenue base on a sticky product. Once installed, it's a nightmare to rip out accounting systems. Unless something earthshaking happens, BlackLine's customers are customers for life.

Once installed, it's a nightmare to rip out accounting systems. Unless something earthshaking happens, BlackLine's customers are customers for life. Profitability. BlackLine is already cash flow positive, and is inching toward breakeven, which further distinguishes it from many of its SaaS peers.

Despite these strengths, we still find BlackLine's valuation to have room for growth. At current share prices near $73, BlackLine's market cap is $4.15 billion, and after netting off the $626.5 million of cash and $395.5 million of debt on BlackLine's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $3.92 billion. Wall Street, meanwhile, is calling for $400.0 million in revenue for next year, implying a valuation multiple of 9.8x EV/FY21 revenues. Considering the upward drift in software valuations this year, and the fact that BlackLine has historically traded at valuation multiples in the low/mid-teens, I see further upside in this stock.

A look at the quarter: customer adds are up, churn came in lower than expected, and profitability zooms upward

Let's now dive into the specifics of BlackLine's most recent quarter. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. BlackLine 2Q20 results Source: BlackLine 2Q20 earnings release

BlackLine's revenue in the quarter grew 20% y/y to $83.3 million, as shown in the table above. While it's true that this represents marked (but expected) deceleration from 29% y/y growth in Q1 (which, in turn, had accelerated from 27% y/y growth in Q4), it's a substantially better growth rate than the 15-18% y/y growth that BlackLine had originally guided to in the quarter, and it also beat Wall Street's consensus expectations of $81.1 million (+16% y/y) by a solid four-point margin.

Another positive indicator in the quarter: customer adds are slowly building back up. Last quarter, one of the red flags was that despite the stronger revenue growth rate, BlackLine had only added 32 net-new customers in the quarter, boding ill for future growth. Now in Q2, however, BlackLine has noted 82 net-new customer adds, bringing its quarter-end customer base to about ~3,100. As BlackLine is a subscription company, new customers will take time to ramp up and start contributing meaningfully to revenue, but it is a positive indicator for the future. We note that in the prior-year Q2, BlackLine had added 106 customers - so while the company's new sales momentum is still below the prior year due to COVID-19 related weakness, it's at least normalizing and picking up from the dry spot we saw in Q1.

Some of the commentary that incoming CEO Marc Huffman offered on the Q2 earnings call also helps to shed a positive light on the quarter's demand environment. The key highlights from his remarks are below:

I'm happy to say that despite a slow start in April, budgets began to free up with increasing momentum in May and June, resulting in better-than-expected performance for the quarter. If you recall, through 2019 and early Q1, our growth strategy benefited from strong demand, great sales execution and a growing partner ecosystem. Following the outbreak of COVID, as you might expect, we did not achieve our original pre-COVID growth plan for Q2. The market we're in today has not yet returned to that level, but early indications give us confidence that financial back-end automation will remain a priority and possibly even accelerate when the economy begins to recover. Since it's challenging to identify when that will happen and what success is in this current environment, I wanted to outline what went well in the quarter and how we are defining that success. At the top end of the market, we were pleasantly surprised that we were able to close large strategic transformation deals in the quarter. Our initial view was that these types of deals would be on hold, as organizations were reticent to commit to long-term projects with significant resources and capital. We were pleased, however, to see positive movement in these deals with some closing in the quarter and others that are progressing nicely. At the other end of the market, we were also pleased by our mid-market business, which delivered a record number of new logos, in part to our recently introduced modern accounting playbook, or MAP, offering."

Note that not every software company has reported recovery momentum, so we're glad to see BlackLine affirm that sales teams are closing deals again. CFO Mark Partin also noted that churn and customers asking for payment relief actually came in lower than the company expected, indicating further abatement from pandemic weakness. And even though many customers may not be in the immediate mood to replace their accounting systems now, founder Therese Tucker also noted on the quarter's earnings call that the remote work environment has many finance departments questioning the efficiency of the month-end close process, setting the stage perfectly for tools like BlackLine to take over.

Just like last quarter, BlackLine's strength also extended through the bottom line, thanks to a reduction in sales spending due to travel bans. The company's pro forma operating income doubled to $10.6 million in the quarter, representing a rich 12.8% pro forma operating margin (and on a GAAP basis, the -4.0% operating margin was just shy of breakeven), up 520bps from 7.6% in the year-ago quarter. Note that sequentially, this is an even stronger improvement versus a 350bps gain in Q1.

Likewise, this strength also bled through into cash flow. Year to date, BlackLine's operating cash flows are up 56% y/y to $18.1 million. We like the fact that even if BlackLine's ~20% growth rate is no longer as strong as the high 20s/low 30s at which it was growing last year, at least there's plenty of compensation on the bottom-line front.

Figure 2. BlackLine cash flows Source: BlackLine 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

For a company exhibiting strength on many fronts such as BlackLine, the company's sub <10x forward revenue multiple makes it an attractive long-term investment. We also think the fact that BlackLine is such a niche financial software company makes it a possible attractive target for acquisition by a larger company, particularly SAP (SAP) (with which BlackLine already has a lucrative go-to-market partnership). Stay long here and buy the dip.

