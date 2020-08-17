Hang Seng Bank's 1H 2020 dividends were cut by -32% from HK$2.80 in 1H 2019 to HK$1.90 in 1H 2020, which was disappointing.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCPK:HSNGY) (OTCPK:HSNGF) [11:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Hang Seng Bank published on February 26, 2020. Hang Seng Bank's share price has fallen by -23% from HK$163.20 as of February 21, 2020, to HK$124.90 as of August 14, 2020, since my initiation. Hang Seng Bank trades at 1.36 times P/B and 13.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 4.4%.

Hang Seng Bank's 1H 2020 dividends were cut by -32% from HK$2.80 in 1H 2019 to HK$1.90 in 1H 2020, which was disappointing. Market consensus expects flattish top line and bottom line growth for Hang Seng Bank in 2H 2020, and a potential deterioration in asset quality remains a key concern.

With Hang Seng Bank's current P/B multiple representing a significant discount to historical averages, negatives for the stock have been priced in to a large extent. As such, I retain a Neutral rating on Hang Seng Bank.

Readers have the option of trading in Hang Seng Bank shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HSNGY and HSNGF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 11:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $30 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Hang Seng Bank shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Dividend Cut In The Spotlight

Hang Seng Bank announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 3, 2020, and the company's dividend cut was in the spotlight.

Hang Seng Bank declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.80 per share for 2Q 2020, which brought 1H 2020 dividends per share to HK$1.90. The bank's 1H 2020 dividends per share represented a -32% YoY decline in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 dividends per share of HK$2.80), and a dividend payout ratio of 41% for 1H 2020 (versus dividend payout ratios of 64% and 40% for FY 2019 and 1H 2019, respectively). Notably, Hang Seng Bank's dividends per share also decreased -27% QoQ from HK$1.10 in 1Q 2020 to HK$0.80 in 2Q 2020.

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 3, 2020, Hang Seng Bank noted that the regulatory authorities in Hong Kong have "cautioned us that we should be conserving capital to meet the potential challenges and also support the economy in Hong Kong." Hang Seng Bank also added at the recent earnings call that it will "continue to review our dividend payment for the rest of the year" and the company's 2H 2020 dividend will be adjusted "if the situation improves or deteriorates."

This suggests a bleak outlook for Hang Seng Bank's dividend payout in 2H 2020. Market consensus expects Hang Seng Bank's dividends per share to fall by -33% from HK$8.20 in FY 2019 to HK$5.50 in FY 2020 in absolute terms, while the bank's dividend payout is expected to decline from 64% to 62% over the same period.

Notably, Hang Seng Bank's parent, HSBC Holdings (HSBC) [5:HK], had earlier announced on March 31, 2020, that it cancelled its fourth interim dividend for 4Q 2019 and will be omitting dividend payouts for the first three quarters of 2020.

1H 2020 Results Were Below Expectations

With Hang Seng Bank's dividend payout ratio maintained at around the 40% level for 1H 2020 vis-a-vis 1H 2020, Hang Seng Bank's dividend cut in the first half of the year was primarily attributable to a drop in the bank's earnings. Hang Seng Bank's net operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -20% YoY and -33% YoY to HK$17,427 million and HK$9,143 million, respectively.

Even excluding expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges which grew +245% YoY to HK$1,760 million in the first half of the year, Hang Seng Bank's adjusted net operating income still decreased by -14% YoY to HK$19,187 million in 1H 2020.

Notably, both Hang Seng Bank's net interest income and non-interest income declined on a YoY basis in 1H 2020. The bank's non-interest income dropped by -33% YoY to HK$4,395 million in the first half of the year. In the company's 1H 2020 results press release, Hang Seng Bank attributed the significant fall in non-interest income to the "adverse impact on investment returns from our life insurance portfolio and on customer investment activity" as a result of "volatility in global investment markets."

Hang Seng Bank's net interest income also declined by -7% YoY to HK$14,792 million in 1H 2020, as its net interest margin contracted by -25 basis points to 1.96% over the same period. On a QoQ basis, Hang Seng Bank's net interest margin decreased from 2.13% in 1Q 2020 to 1.8% in 2Q 2020.

Another factor that drove a -33% YoY fall in Hang Seng Bank's net profit in 1H 2020 was a revaluation loss on investment properties of -HK$428 million in the first half of this year, compared with a revaluation gain of HK$187 million in the same period last year.

All Eyes On Asset Quality

As highlighted in the prior section of this article, Hang Seng Bank's expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges increased by +245% YoY to HK$1,760 million in 1H 2020. This draws attention to Hang Seng Bank's asset quality.

In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Hang Seng Bank explained that the sharp increase in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges was due to the change in key variables in the bank's credit risk assessment model to factor in uncertainty associated with the economy. It is noteworthy that there was a net movement of HK$57 million in loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2 of the expected credit loss model in 2Q 2020. According to an article published by auditor BDO, Stage 1 of the expected credit loss model refers to financial assets "where credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition", while Stage 2 refers to financial assets "where credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition."

However, Hang Seng Bank emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 3, 2020, that the HK$57 million net movement in loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2 of the expected credit loss model "is not very significant compared to the overall loans and advances (HK$953 billion as of end-1H 2020)" and stressed that its "investment-grade portfolio represents about 62% of our book" as of June 30, 2020. Furthermore, loans being granted moratoriums amounted to approximately HK$82 billion for Hang Seng Bank as of June 30, 2020, or less than 10% of the bank's overall loans and advances.

Flattish Growth Expected For 2H 2020

Market consensus expects Hang Seng Bank's adjusted net operating income prior to change in expected credit losses & other credit impairment charges to decline by -14% YoY from HK$43,514 million in FY 2019 to HK$37,295 million in FY 2020. Sell-side analysts see Hang Seng Bank's net profit attributable to shareholders dropping by -30% YoY to HK$17,505 million this year.

Considering that Hang Seng Bank's adjusted net operating income and net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -14% YoY and -33% YoY respectively, the market is expecting a flattish HoH growth for Hang Seng Bank in 2H 2020.

Sell-side analysts also forecast a significant decline in Hang Seng Bank's net interest margin from 2.20% in FY 2019 to 1.85% in FY 2020. Hang Seng Bank highlighted at the bank's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it was "not very optimistic regarding a significant improvement" in net interest margin in 2H 2020, given that "the credit pricing will still be very tight because of the competition for quality loans."

Valuation

Hang Seng Bank trades at 1.36 times P/B based on its share price of HK$124.90 as of August 14, 2020. As a comparison, the bank's five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 2.1 times and 2.4 times, respectively.

The stock is valued by the market at 12.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 13.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. In contrast, Hang Seng Bank's five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 15.2 times and 14.3 times, respectively.

Hang Seng Bank offers a historical FY 2019 dividend yield of 6.5% and a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 4.4%.

Sell-side analysts see Hang Seng Bank's ROE declining from 15.2% in FY 2019 to 10.2% in FY 2020. Hang Seng Bank's ROE was 10.7% for 1H 2020, which represented a -630 basis points YoY decrease and -270 basis points HoH (Half on Half) decline.

Hang Seng Bank is more expensive than its Hong Kong banking peers in terms of both P/B and P/E multiples, and this is largely justified by its higher ROE compared with its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Hang Seng Bank

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCPK:BKEAF) (OTCPK:BKEAY) [23:HK] 0.47 14.8 3.3% 3.4% BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCPK:BHKLY) (OTCPK:BNKHF) [2388:HK] 0.79 8.5 6.0% 9.7% Dah Sing Banking Group Limited [2356:HK] 0.40 7.3 4.0% 6.5%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hang Seng Bank are a larger-than-expected cut in dividends in the future, a deterioration in the bank's asset quality, and a greater-than-expected reduction in net interest margin.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hang Seng Bank shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.