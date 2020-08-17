Source: Offshore wind farm

Recently I've been looking once again at the oil and gas majors, in particular Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) as it doubles down on a fossil fuel future, while the European oil & gas majors Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) begin to think about an emissions-free future. I've been challenged by commenters to provide some options for alternative investments beyond the oil & gas majors. While the solar industry provides some interesting opportunities (e.g. Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) up 142% year on year, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) up 26% year on year), solar is nevertheless a fast-changing scene with a lot of disruption possible. I think that a major new direction for the energy shift involves wind power, especially offshore wind. Unlike the solar industry where new entrants can change the game and China poses challenges, the large European wind industry involves big engineering and significant barriers to entry. Here I update on Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) which is the biggest offshore wind developer in the world. While the year-on-year (yoy) results for the oil and gas majors mentioned above are dismal (XOM down 36% yoy; Shell down 45% yoy; BP down 37% yoy; and Total down 18% yoy), Ørsted is up 46% yoy (notwithstanding COVID-19), so this is a happy story. This is not a flash in the pan as is shown by Ørsted's performance over the past three years. Long-term investors might think about how this might impact their investment decisions.

Ørsted share price performance over the past three years. Source: Seeking Alpha

Ørsted Q2 earnings call

The Q2 earnings call and presentation were upbeat, with earnings in line with expectations notwithstanding COVID-19 challenges. The asset base was fully operational in Q2, which is a huge contrast with the oil & gas industry. There was however a significant decrease in partnership earnings. Net profit was negative due to one-off effects totalling $190 million. EBITDA from onshore and offshore wind farms in operation actually increased by 7% due to three new wind farms coming online. Ørsted remains confident it will deliver on targeted 20% EBITDA growth for 2017 through 2023 on the company's renewable assets.

Notwithstanding the upbeat earnings report, Ørsted is not immune to the effects of COVID-19 as low UK power prices due to reduced demand impacted its results by $23.8 million. The company made clear that these conditions might persist for some time, but did not see this condition as material to the overall business, which produced positive free cash flow in Q2 of $716 million (up from $657 million Q2 2019). Hence it left its full year-guidance unchanged at $2.5-$2.7 billion, at a time when many companies have suspended guidance in the face of COVID-19.

Ørsted presented a list of 13 expected offshore wind tenders for which it will bid between now and end of 2021. Six of these involve East Coast US projects which amount to 5.4-9.5 GW. This illustrates Ørsted's view of its potential for competing for 22 GW of potential offshore wind projects along the eastern US seaboard, although the details of how the sites will be laid out remains to be clarified. The remainder of offshore wind projects that Ørsted will bid for are single projects in Holland, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, UK and France whose size is either not disclosed or in the range 0.8-1.6 GW.

In every geography, substantial expansions are envisaged going forward. For example, Taiwan has released draft guidelines for the next 10 GW of offshore wind to be constructed in the period 2026-2035. In Europe, offshore wind capacity is expected to grow from the current 24 GW to ~110 GW by 2030.

The transformation of Ørsted from a fossil fuel company to focus almost solely on offshore wind project developments is nearing completion, with 86% of generation being green power in Q2. CAPEX estimates are for $31.8 billion spend in the period 2019-2025 with 75-85% of that allocated to offshore wind, proving that Ørsted is truly an offshore wind company. Almost all of the remaining spend (15-20%) is dedicated to onshore power developments.

Key attributes of offshore wind

Offshore wind is looking compelling for a number of reasons. Firstly, its generation profile is broader and more uniform than onshore wind. A study of solar, onshore wind and offshore wind in California showed that offshore wind had a much flatter profile, generating between 45% and 55% capacity power over 24 hours.

Source: (Credit: E3/Castle Wind)

Many offshore wind farms have capacity factors of 50% (or even higher). This compares favourably even with coal, where in a lot of geographies the capacity factors for coal are substantially below 50%. Offshore wind has less geographic issues than solar PV or onshore wind, especially in Europe and the US, but also in Asia (e.g. Japan).

Cost is a big issue, but the cost of offshore wind keeps coming down. Gary Bills from K2 Management has been quoted as suggesting that offshore wind will probably reach the low $30s/MWh in the next phase of European tenders. This seems extraordinary considering the cost of offshore wind even three years ago ($124-146 LCOE/MWh, admittedly US figures).

Competition increases, but the pie, which includes corporate PPAs, is getting a lot bigger

A recent major Dutch tender for offshore wind was lost by Ørsted, going instead to a Shell/Enecon consortium. In addition European oil and gas majors BP, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Total are planning to leverage their offshore engineering capacity into offshore wind. Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen is not fazed by this interest by others in offshore wind, and he isn't going to enter any price wars. His view is that offshore wind has space for more players as the size of the market expands dramatically globally. Poulsen emphasised the importance of staying disciplined in bidding for projects.

This is no longer just about Europe, as is evidenced by a recent major deal by Ørsted for a 20-year 0.92 GW corporate power purchase agreement (the world's biggest) for offshore wind in Taiwan with microchip maker TSMC (NYSE:TSM). This project is expected to be fully operational by 2026. It follows on from three substantial offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement deals in the UK and Germany. And of course this follows a well-established path for onshore wind developments, which are quicker to implement and less complex.

Offshore wind looks like it may be the best opportunity to replace major legacy power generation, such as nuclear power, especially in the UK. When one considers the cost of nuclear power, offshore wind is very competitive. There is little doubt that Ørsted will be an interested party in the Danish government's intention to reawaken plans for huge energy islands, with a proposal for 4 GW of offshore wind power.

The offshore wind market is not only about large government contracts, as corporations are starting to take responsibility for their own power provision. However, the big opportunities still seem to lie with governments looking to decarbonise power supply (e.g. UK nuclear industry).

PPAs offering real-time matching: hydrogen?

Critics of renewable energy love to harp on about the intermittent nature of solar PV and wind. Ørsted's approach to this (along with a number of other companies) is to begin to pitch for real time energy provision through a mix of different technologies. Ørsted is coy about how it plans to achieve this. Looking at the figure above, it is clear that solar PV and onshore wind might be complementary to offshore wind power provision. A sign that Ørsted is thinking this way is acquisition of a 227 MW solar PV and battery storage project in Alabama in the US in Q2. The goal is to have 5 GW of solar PV and onshore wind capacity by 2025.

Ørsted is also investigating the possibility of green hydrogen to be part of the solution to providing on-demand power. In Q2 it co-founded "Green fuels for Denmark" a partnership to build a large-scale hydrogen facility in Copenhagen, which is to be powered by offshore wind and aims to provide sustainable fuels for road, maritime and air transport. It is also one of 10 partners in the $105 million German government funded Westkuste 100 project, which is the first large-scale hydrogen project in Germany aimed at using energy produced from offshore wind to power industrial processes, aviation, construction and heating. This includes construction of a 30 MW electrolyser to produce hydrogen. This is a pilot program whose outcome might be scoping out plans to build a commercial 700 MW electrolyser.

The talk about hydrogen is big: 40 GW renewable hydrogen by 2030. I shall explore elsewhere why I am sceptical about hydrogen.

Conclusion

The numbers speak for themselves when one compares the results for oil & gas majors Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP and Total, with Ørsted. I wrote about Ørsted in 2017 before it changed its name from DONG Energy (DONG = Danish Oil & Natural Gas) to Ørsted. In that article, I stressed that while the offshore wind industry was just getting started, it had the potential to replace the power provided by the UK ageing nuclear industry. Since that time, offshore wind has begun to have major impact not just in Europe, but around the world. And it is yet to get into its full stride. While solar PV is often seen as the powerhouse that will replace fossil fuel-based power generation, I think that wind (especially offshore) is also going to become a major contributor. Apart from some reservations concerning the current euphoria about hydrogen, which Ørsted has embraced, everything I see about Ørsted inspires confidence that this company is going to be a major contributor to a major new industry. It is the kind of company that might be rewarding for long-term oil & gas investors to investigate.

And as a final aside, Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen was asked what happens to the company when energy becomes essentially free. Poulsen had an interesting response, which might give oil & gas investors pause for thought. I think it is worth quoting his answer verbatim:

In terms of modeling out any future periods with negative power prices, again, it is something we do. It is admittedly a very complicated exercise with a very complex dynamic between the supply side and the demand side of the electricity markets. On one hand, more and more renewable capacity will put pressure on pricing. On the other hand, we will also see a lot of capacity being retired on the fossil and nuclear side of the equation and not least, we do expect to see quite meaningful growth in demand for electricity over the next 10 to 20 years as societies go through a pretty comprehensive electrification journey, bringing electrification not only to transportation but also to heating and industrial processes. That combined with more flexibility on the demand side, actually gives us some confidence that we'll continue to see healthy price developments in our markets when we take sort of a 15, 20-year view on the business.

Contrast the above with the tone and content of the recent XOM Q2 earnings discussion.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely new developments as the energy and transport industries begin to exit fossil fuels and electrify. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to see the energy transformation as more than about fossil fuels and look closely at Ørsted, then please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, FSLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.