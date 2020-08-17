It's always gratifying when a cheap, lesser-known value stock really starts to take off, and one of these names is Arlo (ARLO), a maker of security cameras and bundled services offerings that record and retain surveillance videos. Over the past month since I last wrote on Arlo, shares have more than doubled. Arlo's rally has extended even further after the company released very strong second-quarter results. Even though overall revenues still declined due to point-of-sale closures at Arlo's reseller channel partners that actually stock Arlo cameras, investors zoomed in on the potential of the Arlo Smart platform and the explosive growth in new user adds.

When I last wrote on Arlo, I framed the bullish thesis primarily around value. At the time, Arlo was trading at a ~$200 million market cap and had ~$200 million of cash on its balance sheet, indicating that the company's enterprise value was essentially free. With the recent rally in shares, Arlo's market cap has risen to $430.5 million and its enterprise value is now $225.1 million, after netting off the $205.4 million of cash on Arlo's balance sheet. In spite of that richer valuation, however, I think two positive trends have emerged that point to further upside ahead:

Arlo Smart is taking off. The company is reporting much higher-than-usual conversions on its free trials, and subscribers are up at a ~60% y/y pace. In addition, a recent deal with a security services provider positions Arlo to be a B2B vendor as well.

The company is reporting much higher-than-usual conversions on its free trials, and subscribers are up at a ~60% y/y pace. In addition, a recent deal with a security services provider positions Arlo to be a B2B vendor as well. Once stores re-open, Arlo can return to revenue growth. Channel inventory is low (as measured on a weeks of inventory basis), meaning that when stores re-open Arlo can benefit from restocking its sellers with Arlo hardware, reversing its recent revenue declines. Arlo's U.S. retailers ended Q2 with 6.6 weeks of inventory on hand, versus 10.1 weeks in the year-ago quarter and ~14 at the end of Q2 - meaning Arlo has some catching up to do in restocking its channel partners, which is a tailwind to 2H20 revenue.

In spite of the recent run, Arlo shares are still only up ~10% year-to-date, lagging behind the gains in most other technology stocks. Over time, I believe that investors will continue to focus more attention on Arlo Smart and Arlo SmartCloud, driving a lift in share prices as the market values software businesses at much higher multiples than hardware. Arlo's path to gains is very similar to companies like Roku (ROKU) and Peloton (PTON), both companies that didn't impress investors as lower-margin hardware companies but eventually "broke through" as their subscription/services offerings overtook a higher percentage of overall revenues. Seeing as Arlo is on the same path in a different space, investors would be wise to keep riding the upward momentum here.

Arlo Smart highlights

Key to highlight in Arlo's second-quarter results are the strengths we saw with Arlo Smart. Arlo added 43k paid subscribers to Arlo Smart in Q2, the highest-ever quarter for net-new subscriber adds - and a very welcome surprise, given fewer Arlo camera units are actually being sold at the moment (as evidenced by Arlo's roughly -20% overall revenue decline, due to store closures).

Figure 1. Arlo Smart subscribers Source: Arlo Q2 earnings deck

The paid subscriber base is up 59% on a y/y basis, accelerating three points versus the 56% y/y pace that Arlo achieved in Q1. The big driver of this strength is free trials, which the company is now rolling out with any new purchase of Arlo hardware. The company has seen a 50% attach rate on free trial conversions after the trial period expires, which is 10x what Arlo used to do.

Figure 2. Arlo Smart conversions Source: Arlo Q2 earnings deck

Services revenue in Q2 clocked in at a record $17 million, or a 26% mix of overall revenues. As services begins to overtake hardware, Arlo's gross margin will be able to push upward, potentially allowing investors to view Arlo at least partially on a SaaS basis.

Outside of consumer subscriptions, Arlo is also busy working on a security-as-a-service offering for enterprise (dubbed "SmartCloud"), which announced its inaugural deal in July with Securitas USA, a large private security firm. Here's some helpful commentary from Arlo CEO Matthew McRae on the Q2 earnings call detailing the progress the company has made with the SmartCloud offering:

Now turning to our business-to-business channel and Software as a Service; Arlo SmartCloud offering. Our partnership with Verisure is proceeding as planned, with all-in quarter milestones achieved. And as mentioned last quarter, we are targeting wide rollout and accelerating growth in 2021. In July, we announced an agreement with Securitas Security Services USA, our first U.S. SmartCloud SaaS customer. Securitas will integrate Arlo SmartCloud and our award-winning cameras into their platform for centralized remote monitoring of their commercial assets. In addition, our SmartCloud AI-enabled security cameras, including the Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Go, will be used to make Securitas' remote guarding services even more efficient for their commercial clients. At a time when numerous buildings and assets are being left unmonitored due to COVID-19, SmartCloud enables Securitas to monitor and take action on any potential incidents. We are excited to continue expanding our routes to market and to assist Securitas in delivering peace of mind to their customers."

Enterprise provides quite a unique opportunity for Arlo. In addition to being much more stable and less prone to churn than consumer subscriptions, the market for corporate security is incredibly broad. In short, Arlo has a wide breadth of opportunities beyond hardware to grow a high-margin services business that could lead to a re-rating of Arlo's valuation multiple.

Key takeaways

In my view, the tremendous success that Arlo is seeing with Arlo Smart, plus the rollout of new enterprise security-as-a-service offerings can drive the stock to a Peloton or Roku-like rally, as investors shift their view of Arlo away from being a commoditized hardwire play to a reliable and sticky services offering. Keep rising Arlo's momentum upward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.