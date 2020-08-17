But it seems unlikely this is a bet on the metal itself as some media outlets make it out to be.

Buffett has demonstrated to be able to change his mind with airlines and by his investments in tech companies like IBM and Apple.

It was a surprise to see Barrick Gold (GOLD) among Berkshire’s (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings, as detailed in its latest 13-F. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously been disparaging of the shiny metal.

“(Gold) gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. Warren Buffett

I think there are two misconceptions about this new investment around. First of all it's unlikely to be an investment that Buffett himself made. It's almost certainly Ted Weschler or Todd Combs. It is a 0.28% position. At 20 million shares it's a $540 million position.

Another reason why it’s extremely unlikely Buffett made this bet is because it isn’t how he invests anymore. Gold companies can be well-run businesses and from time to time they can be very profitable. Having said that, they are price-takers. If the price of gold goes up this does tend to bring supply online, albeit with a lag, and this pushes the price back down.

Buffett pivoted decades ago from his original Graham-inspired deep value style to one where he buys businesses with durable franchises. His recent highly successful forage into Apple (AAPL) comes to mind.

Second, I don’t think this is a bet on gold. Some popular media outlets make it out to look that way. If Buffett liked gold he could easily have bought the metal outright or bought the iShares Gold ETF (GLD) where there's a lot of liquidity.

If he thought the industry had fundamentally changed like he figured with airlines he could have bought a basket of miners. But there’s been nowhere near the consolidation in mining as has been taking place within the U.S. airline industry. The industry hasn’t fundamentally changed like the airline industry did.

This is a valuation story. Barrick Gold is one of the largest mining companies in the world. It has an all-in cost of mining around $950/ounce of gold. Unless gold drops to around $950 the company remains profitable. The marginal cost of production for the industry is at $1,250 which provides some modicum of safety throughout the cycle.

Even if that happens, which would be a bear market for gold, the all-in-costs could drop because of cost cutting and deflationary pressure within the industry.

About 10 years of reserves on its balance sheet (that’s usually a highly conservative measure of what’s going to get mined) and currently gold is nearly $2k/ounce. Currently, the company is printing money and that’s exemplified by an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.81 and an EV/EBIT ratio of 6.14.

I think it's fair to say that you don’t make this bet if you believe gold is destined to crash. But it's a very reasonable investment into a cheap operating business if you have the view that gold prices may fluctuate but are unlikely to go down 30% in the next few years. Every quarter gold prices stay near $2k the company this is a terrific cash flow generating business. The primary risk being management will plow cash flow into a terribly-overvalued asset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.