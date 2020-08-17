The company's debt load is incredibly high relative to market capitalization, but very manageable for the company.

However, we feel that the company, with its DCF yield, actually has significant long-term potential.

Energy Transfer has a secure dividend of near 20%, but the yield clearly indicates investors expect that to change.

Energy Transfer (ET) is a midstream toll operator, earning money as it moves millions of barrels of oil per day around the country. The company's share price has been punished heavily as a result of the COVID-19 crude price collapse; however, the company has continued to maintain an incredibly strong dividend of nearly 20%/share.

Energy Transfer - Business Overview

Energy Transfer Asset Portfolio

Energy Transfer has an impressive asset portfolio connected to every major production and major consumption play in this country.

Energy Transfer Asset Portfolio - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer's impressive asset portfolio reaches from the far north of the country to the eastern basins throughout major demand and gathering locations on the northeast. In Texas, the largest oil-producing state, the company has an incredibly dense portfolio of midstream assets. These assets are essential to the way we live our lives.

Chances are, you use assets that touch Energy Transfer assets on a daily basis.

Energy Transfer 2Q 2020 Results

Energy Transfer's impressive asset portfolio translated to strong 2Q 2020 results for the company.

Energy Transfer 2Q 2020 Results - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer had record operational strength and transportation volume. The company's gathering and processing volumes reached new highs and the company has seen strong upward trends in volumes across the majority of its assets. The company's incredible operational success highlights the strong locations of its assets.

The company turned this operational performance into impressive financial results. It had adjusted EBITDA of almost $2.5 billion and DCF of nearly $1.3 billion. For what many consider to be the worst quarter of the COVID-19 downturn, the company performed incredibly well here. It spent $1.8 billion in capital spending YTD but is working to decrease this significantly.

The company has also recognized significant G&A and operating expenditure savings which it expects to expand significantly. The company's DCF coverage ratio was 1.54x leaving $1.8 billion in cash flow in excess of distributions. That means the company, with its near 20% dividend, is moving towards being FCF positive by YE.

Strategically, the company continues to progress well on its capital projects and extend contracts. This will help support continued cash flow.

Energy Transfer Outlook

Going forward, Energy Transfer's outlook remains incredibly strong.

Energy Transfer Outlook - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer expects 2020E adjusted EBITDA of roughly $10.35 billion or $2.6 billion on a quarterly basis. That's down from roughly $2.8 billion that the company expects at the start of the year; however, the adjusted EBITDA forecast that the company expects is still quite strong. It's also worth noting that the company's planned capital spending is 95% fee based.

Going forward, the company's annualized DCF should be roughly $5.5 billion with its dividend costing it roughly $2.3 billion annualized. The company's long-term debt is more than $50 billion, however, something that's costing the company significant interest annually. For reference, Energy Transfer could increase its DCF by 50% if it had no debt.

Energy Transfer FCF Path

What matters for Energy Transfer and its future shareholder returns is the company's path towards FCF profitability. That means that after capital spending and dividend spending, the company would be FCF positive, leaving cash to increase dividends, buyback stock, or pay down debt. Given Energy Transfer's 5% dividend interest rate, we'd like to see it buyback stock at a near 20% yield.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital Forecast - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is planning a dramatic $3.4 billion of 2020E growth capital spending, down 15% from the previous year. That significant capital spending for the year has already been mostly spent and will support the company's EBITDA. As a result, going forward, investors should benefit from this dramatic capital spending.

Going forward, the company's growth capital spending is expected to drop dramatically to only $1.3 billion in 2021E and $600 million in 2022 and 2023. That means that starting next year, the company will be FCF positive, with more than $1 billion of FCF in 2022 and 2023. We'd like to see the company use that to buy back shares, each $1 billion in shares will save it nearly $200 million annualized.

Otherwise, the company could start to payback its substantial debt load, while still offering investors a near 20% dividend and continuing its growth.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Opportunity

Energy Transfer's incredible DCF means significant shareholder opportunities. The company currently had roughly $5.5 billion in DCF and $2.5 billion in annual interest obligations with roughly $53 billion in debt. The company's near 20% yield on cost, for those who invest today, costs the company roughly $3.3 billion annualized.

The company's $5.5 billion in DCF compares with its $70 billion enterprise value to give the company a DCF generation ratio of roughly 7%. That's after all interest obligations. We believe the path to shareholder returns is clear. Continue the $3.3 billion dividend, keep growth capital at less than $1 billion annualized, and keep buying back shares as long as the yield is more than 8%.

If the yield drops to less than 8%, the company can start paying back debt. However, if it manages to repurchase even 20-30% of its shares at that time, which could happen in half a decade, it could provide the company with another $1 billion annualized.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's risk comes from the risk of a dramatic reduction in volumes in the coming years. The company acts as a toll operator and its cash flow has been mostly protected from the collapse in oil prices. However, should a dramatic reduction in capital spending cause long-term decreases in volumes that could negatively impact Energy Transfer.

At this time, given the sharp recovery in oil prices, that seems unlikely.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets that generate incredibly strong cash flow for the company. The company's asset portfolio connects to every major gathering and processing asset in the country. That asset portfolio means that, as long as Americans seek to continue their standard of living, there will be strong cash flow.

Energy Transfer has a 30% DCF yield on its share price and a 7% DCF yield counting its debt. The company is committed to its near 20% dividend but is aggressively cutting growth capital to become FCF positive. That'll allow the company to pay down its debt and increase its cash flow, supporting stronger long-term shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.