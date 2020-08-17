Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Skyler Christian as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Executive Summary

KVH Industries (KVHI) is a multi-segment business that created an entirely new concept in the Maritime Communications industry and is finally about to see the expensive fruits of their labor, giving it a potential 50+% upside over the next few years. I believe over the next 3-5 years KVH will begin to generate accelerating EBITDA margins through their industry-leading Connectivity-as-a-Service model AgilePlans.

Over the past 10 years, KVH has had an impaired opinion by investors due to several factors that I believe are all, but almost fixed. From the outside, their operating results show years of declining revenue & margins since 2015, but this was largely due to the capitalization of the AgilePlan model. On top of this has been KVHs complete lack of corporate governance allowing management to run the company almost exclusively for the founders. Finally, due to their somewhat unique position in their industry, there is a lack of public competitors left that have been bought out.

Inertial Navigation

The guidance stabilization segment produces gyro sensors called fiber optic gyros and IMU's that enable precise guidance and stabilization for a broad range of military and commercial applications. These applications range from remote weapon stations, weapon guidance systems, and unmanned autonomous vehicles. Revenues for this segment are generally quite lumpy due to unpredictable governmental contracts for a specified number of sensors that can range from less than $1 million to over $20 million and can last several years. Guidance stabilization products have had a relatively stable demand of approximately ~$20 million or more for the past 5 years.

The TACNAV tactical navigation segment product line utilizes the FOG-based and digital compass sensors for military application GPS systems. These systems are considered advanced because the digital compasses measure the earth's magnetic field rather than satellite signals, meaning they aren't susceptible to jamming devices. Similar to the guidance stabilization segment, this segment has lumpy revenue from government contracts that have been on the decline. Revenue has been decreasing for the last several years down to below $5 million, but in the past, they have had single government contracts of over $15 million for a single year. I believe this segment is in a terminal decline, as they have not had any large contracts in 3 years, and it is an incredibly competitive industry.

Inertial Navigation has had stable fixed operating expenses regardless of the amount of revenue for years, hovering around $12 million a year. This segment has generally been KVH's stable cash cow other than Videotel prior to its divestiture.

There has been a consistent correlation between the EBITDA margin and backlog, meaning this segment has high operating leverage. Whenever backlog goes down, EBITDA margins tank, and when backlog rises, EBITDA margins rise substantially.

What Is KVH's Inertial Navigation Worth?

Inertial Navigation's group trades in the 1-2x sales, and 7-15x EBITDA. The downfall here is that Inertial Navigation has extremely high ranges between its peak & troughs of margins combined with being quite small relative to its peers. Given the lower scale and queasiness of its margins, a Base Case valuation for it of 5x EBITDA at ~$20 million is conservative in my opinion.

It is important to say this is far below what management would publicly value this segment. Management has routinely guided a miracle of creating a chip that goes into every autonomous vehicle, yet nothing has happened for years except declines in revenue. I believe this segment has been forgotten about since AgilePlans were introduced and most likely will continue to be neglected until the golden goose stops laying.

Mobile Connectivity

Since the introduction of AgilePlans in Q2 of 2017, the product segment has consistently become less and less of their total revenue. According to management, they expect to always have this segment due to some companies preferring CapEx to OpEx expenditures by wanting to outright purchase satellites instead of renting them. This segment adjusted for various inventory write-offs has had a stable gross margin of ~30% for years.

KVH's content revenue since the sale of Videotel consists solely of KVH Media Group which was rebranded to KVH Link in January 2020. This rebranding, according to their CEO, has been changed to a "Netflix-style service" on board ships that don't require a preinstalled server that comes downloaded with entertainment packages. One of the potential diamonds hidden in the rough for the content section to me is the potential for crew retention and morale with how easy it would be to upsell the content services according to their CEO. While I don't think it really is a diamond, it may still be a precious metal.

"We also see KVH Link as an opportunity to generate incremental ARPU among our AgilePlans and other commercial maritime customers, while simultaneously making our airtime services even more appealing and customers less likely to churn." - Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Since 2015 this segment has had a continuous revenue decline and is hard to predict future growth due to the competitiveness of the industry. This segment, in a nutshell, provides subscribers with various news and newspapers or entertainment services to vessels. These subscribers can have KVH install a media service with pre-downloaded media packages (movies, tv-shows) for the crew. As of their latest 10-K, KVH discloses that content services are delivered to more than 8,000 commercial ships, hotels, and cruise ships. I predict further revenue decline in this segment unless management puts more effort into their recent rebranding.

Mobile Connectivity: Products & Content Thesis

Products Thesis: AgilePlans will continue to siphon would-be product customers, and management will continue using the stable gross margins as a cash cow until longer feasible. Management believes though that there will always be customers that want to outright own the VSATs.

Content Thesis: Even though management has put effort into rebranding content, they've already sold Videotel to focus on AgilePlans, and because of this, I see no clear indication that management won't continue neglecting this segment. I believe this segment will continue to decline in revenue.

VSAT Industry Overview & History

Depending on which report you read, you'll see a number close to or around 28-30,000 VSATs currently installed at the 2019 year end, along with a generalized figure of 35,000 vessels that will be upgrading to VSATs over the next 5-7 years. This large TAM is caused by the demand for higher bandwidth capabilities that assist in everything from cost cutting to employee retention. Not just has bandwidth been in demand, but increased speeds as well. The newest generation VSATs using HTS networks are up to 40x faster than the older L-Band generation satellites. For example, with more bandwidth, vessels can get more accurate forecasts for weather and plot more fuel-efficient routes. On top of this, is the employee retention that it brings by keeping crew members on vessels happy by allowing them connectivity to the internet. An outside force causing increased demand for more bandwidth has been government regulations requiring more fuel-efficient shipping and electronic logging of vessels. In Europe, for instance, there has been increased pressure for reported fishing quotas. The most recent and untested purpose for more bandwidth is the possibilities with IoT devices being installed on vessels for various automated or remote maintenance programs.

Airtime

Within the airtime segment, there are two sub-segments: mini-VSAT Broadband and AgilePlans. (KVH includes content within airtime, but I've taken it out) The mini-VSAT Broadband provides for a monthly fixed or usage fee, satellite connectivity services, which include broadband internet data and VoIP services to customers who have purchased a compatible TracPhone V-Series. AgilePlans does all of the above through their innovative all-inclusive Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) model except you rent the antennas. Instead of purchasing a satellite in the range of $15-50,000, paying for installation, warranty, and maintenance on top of the monthly connectivity subscription often with a contract, customers get an all-inclusive package. AgilePlans are a single fixed monthly fee that includes installation and maintenance with no contract at all. Even through the Coronavirus, AgilePlans have stayed strong and are currently at the largest backlog they've had since their introduction according to management in their recent earnings call. On top of this, management has seen increased bandwidth consumption through customers simply changing their subscription to a higher tier since the pandemic started.

Since the introduction of their mini-VSAT Broadband in 2009, KVH hasn't publicly disclosed their exact subscriber count, but I estimate it around 3,800 mini-VSAT Broadband subscribers at the 2019-year end which would be a 3% decline over 2018. I calculated these approximate counts using management's stated percentage of total subscribers that AgilePlans represent and doing the backward math for the total. Using the graphs in the investor presentations, AgilePlans had roughly 1,400 subscribers at 2019 years end or 88% growth in subscribers year over year. Combine this with having 78% & 85% revenue growth for Q4 2019 & Q1 2020 respectively, and you begin to question how is this being hidden in plain sight?

Now, this growth rate begs the question of why hasn't their stock price risen as well alongside AgilePlans growth? At first glance, Mobile Connectivity Services revenue has been flat for years with almost no growth. Other than the corporate governance issues that I'll discuss later, below are the main symptoms I feel have masked KVH's growth.

20% subscriber exposure to oil in 2015 caused a stagnant year. (But no net subscriber loss)

Changes in reporting segment inclusions several times since 2015.

Declining gross margins due to capitalization & non-recurring installation of AgilePlan units.

Since Q1 of 2018 KVH has been running two generations of satellite networks simultaneously.

Videotel divestiture in 2019 causing KVH to not show up on screens due to large revenue decline.

While none of these by themselves are huge expenses, combined through-out the last several years, has taken a toll on the markets trust in management's ability for profitability. Since 2015, KVH has drastically reduced their exposure to the energy markets to almost nothing. In regard to segment inclusion, the biggest thing having an effect on their airtime growth has been Inmarsat's Broadband revenue declines where they offered connectivity satellite products that are compatible with Inmarsat's network for an upcharge. In 2015, 2016, and 2017, the Inmarsat Broadband revenues declined 14%, 26%, and 20% respectively. Due to AgilePlan units being a revenue generating asset, they are depreciated over 5 years which is included in the cost of service sales. Some back of the napkin math, assuming each AgilePlan unit cost $18,000 to manufacture with 1,400 units, means there is roughly $1.25 million a quarter in depreciation due to AgilePlan units alone. I calculated $18,000 from the majority of AgilePlan units being the TracPhone V7-HTS model which runs about $28-30,000 MSRP, and with a ~70% COGS would be around $18-20,000 per unit. Further making the margin appear worse, are the installation costs that are expensed when the AgilePlan units are installed. Digging around on their website I came across in the brochure that KVH is willing to pay up to $2,000 for installation, which including the $500 activation fee, KVH will pay up to $1,500 net for each AgilePlan unit installation. Now onto the black cat of sorts for what's potentially the golden egg that's currently holding KVH's margins back. In Q1 of 2018, KVH financed a new set of HTS satellites and at the same time has to run the older less efficient relative to the incremental cost of bandwidth, until they convert the old customers to the new platform. While it's tough to speculate on the potential savings once the old network is shut off, management did comment on an earnings call a little while back that makes the deep value investor in me excited. This question was in response to if the HTS network would shed any costs for incremental subscribers.

"Well, every time you add capacity, your total cost goes up but the net cost goes down. So what we are saying is that our cost for subscriber or per megabit per second or for a megabyte whatever metric you want to use, those costs will be going down and fairly significantly we are looking at something like a 50% reduction versus our current cost, so…" - CEO Martin Kits van Heyningen Q1 2017 Earnings Call

If what their CEO says remains true, this could mean that airtime service revenue on the new network has a 60%+ gross profit margin excluding depreciation. The downfall here is that KVH hasn't set an absolute date for the legacy network shutdown. While they do have an expiration for 2021 for the legacy network contract, they have extended the contract before, so 2021 may not be definitive. A more recent management answer on this growth in margins was asked at the 15th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. Management's answer was along the lines of they have expectations of 40%+ gross margins in the future that are achievable once the old network is shut down. This 40% gross margin was reiterated by management in their Q2 2020 earnings call. Note that this is including AgilePlan depreciation, if you took out the depreciation, the gross margin could easily be 50-60%+. (asked around the 33-minute mark)

If I still haven't convinced you yet about the potential profitability, then take a look at the true behind the scene's growth of the airtime revenue excluding any Inmarsat revenue. By airtime revenue, I'm considering only mini-VSAT Broadband & AgilePlan revenue. Although its growth has stalled in recent quarters, I believe this is only temporary especially considering that even with the Coronavirus in Q1 of 2020 they still managed a 20% AgilePlan shipment growth from Q1 2019. By my calculations, Inmarsat still represents ~$3-4 million in yearly revenue of their airtime segment.

Even though KVH has never released official subscriber counts, they have included graphs for AgilePlan subscriber counts along with the total VSAT subscriber percentage represented by AgilePlans. Combined with year over year percentage growth in total VSAT subscribers, I was able to estimate their growing subscriber base. As for official AgilePlan representation of total subscribers released by management, they have been 18%, 21%, 24%, and 29% for Q1 2019, Q2 2019, Q3 2019, and Q1 2020 respectively.

VSAT Subscriber Future Growth

My confidence in future growth in subscribers is based around the 35,000 estimated vessels to convert to VSAT over the next 5-7 years according to The Complete Guide to VSAT 2019 issue. Since 2017, KVH has held a consistent market share of around 18% of the global VSAT connectivity market. I'm considering the Ku and Ka-band for the market share in which KVH produces only Ku-band VSATs. Assuming KVH continues at their current market share with no increases, this would have KVH installing roughly 7-800 AgilePlan units while losing roughly 100 mini-VSAT Broadband units a year.

If the ~9.5% a year growth in global VSATs is accurate, this could mean KVH has ~7,500 VSATs installed that are actively subscribed by 2023. Using the same ARPU of current AgilePlan & mini-VSAT Broadband customers, this could mean $124 million in ARR by 2023 or a CAGR of 13%.

Free Call Options - KVH Elite & KVH Watch

In short, KVH Elite is a more expensive version of AgilePlans geared specifically at the leisure marketplace for mega yachts. The biggest constraint for someone spending copious amounts of time having money is that they don't care about the price and are willing to pay the $20-50,000 a year for higher bandwidth connections on their yachts. (That's assuming they only use it for 2-5 months at $10,000 a month) KVH Elite was launched in November 2019 from Florida through the Caribbean, including islands of the eastern Caribbean, with Mediterranean coverage expected in 2020. While I don't actually include any value in my valuation for Elite or Watch, I think it is worth mentioning the incremental EBITDA potential. KVH Elite is targeted for the 24m+ market which has roughly 25,000 yachts according to management. Achieving market penetration of only 0.6% or 147 yachts would be an additional $7.3 million in annual recurring revenue. An example of this idea working is Global Eagles yacht segment that has 200+ contracted yachts which average $8-10,000 a month in ARPU when they are active.

KVH Watch on the other hand, was announced at their 2019 investor day conference and is a software ready deployment for any currently installed VSAT that can send data from machinery on vessels to manufacturers for various IoT applications. This means that customers could save time & money by not having to unexpectedly bring in a vessel for servicing if an IoT application could automatically detect or predict the problem before it arises. Management estimates there are 85,000 merchant vessels with each having 30 equipment manufacturers per vessel and could charge as much as $400 per equipment per vessel. They estimate that they can get 5 "tenants" or 5 different equipment per vessel that uses KVH Watch to pay $400 a month per tenant. Launched in June of 2019 for testing, if KVH achieves a mere 14.2% penetration of their currently ~5,300 installed VSATs, this would yield an additional $14.4 million in annual recurring revenue with management's estimates of 4 tenants at $400 a month.

While it's tough to predict if KVH Watch will succeed, competitors at least have started partnering up to produce their own IoT solutions. Take Marlink for example, KVH's largest competitor other than Inmarsat and their partnerships. Marlink and Microsoft have partnered to utilize Microsoft's Azure Stack cloud for predicting & analyzing various data from vessels. Furthering their partnerships, Marlink recently partnered with Schneider Electric for IoT solutions to cater to the energy, mining, and electric industries for remote asset monitoring.

Combining the potential midpoint of annual recurring revenue for KVH Elite & Watch at an incremental 30% EBITDA margin would currently be equal to 26% of KVH's Enterprise Value at 6x EBITDA.

Mobile Connectivity Blue Sky Scenario

If management achieves its 40%+ gross margin target on airtime combined with the same VSAT market share through 2023, the Mobile Connectivity segment could pump out ~$18million a year in EBITDA alone before corporate expenses. This is assuming the mini-VSAT Broadband, content, and product divisions continue to decline in revenue. The final conservative estimate being that the operating expenses remain at 37% of revenue for the Mobile Connectivity segment. (The product division holds it's 30% gross margins.)

While this is entirely speculative, especially regarding the operating expenses as they're not broken out, I feel this is quite conservative as it doesn't factor in any KVH Watch or Elite revenue. For the AgilePlan revenue, I've modeled out KVH having 3,800 subscribers and losing 300 mini-VSAT subscribers.

Valuation

Valuing KVH is a bit difficult largely due to the lack of public comps, their EBITDA margin inversion incoming thus looking expensive from a trailing perspective, and their two vastly different business segments. Through a Sum of Total Parts valuation, I value KVH at a blended average of 1.75x sales, just shy of 4x gross profit, and a measly 2.3x recurring revenue for 2021. I've used this valuation method due to their trailing profitability being at an inflection point with a hockey-stick leverage towards margins being imminent. My hockey-stick theory is backed up by their operating expenses for Mobile Connectivity being almost the same for the past 4 years in a row, with almost the entirety of the decrease in margins for this segment being attributed to the fall in product revenue.

In terms of public trading comps, there are almost none for the Mobile Connectivity segment. The closest for the products would be Intellian, which is a South Korean company that's currently trading at 1.3x sales, 3.3x gross profit, and 11.2x EBITDA. (Source: Refinitiv Datastream) The only public company other than Rignet (RNET) that provides mini-VSAT connectivity services is Global Eagle (ENT), but it makes up a tiny percentage of their revenue. On top of this, Global Eagle has an extremely large segment for aviation connectivity which has plummeted due to the Coronavirus. While Rignet is almost exclusive to the Oil & Gas industry. Finally, the other previously public trading company Speedcast (OTC:SPPDQ), has filed for bankruptcy due to the Coronavirus affecting their aviation connectivity business that's similar to Global Eagle's.

Similar to the Trading Comps, the Transaction Comps show a similar story in that EBITDA multiples are inconsistent due to the different capital structures & revenue segments, yet the gross profit & revenue multiples are extremely consistent. Even more telling, is that not a single company has been bought out for less than ~5x gross profit. On top of the gross profit proxy is the recurring revenue multiples of the various comps. The closest pure comp would be Marlink, which was purchased by Apax in 2015 at just over 3x revenue. The largest competitor Inmarsat, transacted at 4.3x recurring revenue, which is almost twice what I'm valuing KVH industries at. I've defined recurring revenue as any monthly or yearly based subscription service type revenue.

My Base Case for KVH is to continue through 2021 capturing a similar level of AgilePlan installations as 2019, while the remaining segments decline or remain idle. The Inertial Navigation, I value just below its relative comps due to its lumpy unpredictable revenue. For the Mobile Connectivity Products, I value quite conservatively, especially considering Intellian is an absolute perfect pure comp (other than in South Korea) that produces virtually the same product. Due to KVH's management somewhat mystified idea of the future for the Content segment, I'm valuing the content segment at a large discount relative to Videotels multiples. Considering that not a single comp has traded or transacted for anything less than 1x revenue, it's fair to value the declining mini-VSAT segment at 1x their 2021 ARR of $60M. This ARR assumes it loses 250 subscribers and keeps the same ARPU. AgilePlans, on the other hand, I feel is extremely conservative given the highly recurring & low churn rate compounded by its extreme growth. The ARR for AgilePlans is supported by the various comp's having a similar 3x or more recurring revenue multiple.

Risks and Concerns

Management: Could continue to neglect the shareholders and run the company for the founders/insiders instead by not focusing on profitability or capital return to shareholders. With the management, I don't see changing anytime soon, they can no longer mask the cash flow positiveness of AgilePlans. This is the most probable risk, but depending on the depth of success for AgilePlans, I see management eventually becoming more forthcoming with information on their business.

Inertial Navigation could erode faster than expected: This would be caused mainly by a competitor having a superior product causing their backlog (revenue) to dry up. Management has stated for years and even spent several million from the Videotel proceeds to invest in this segment, I feel it's all in vain. While the technology might actually be there, management I don't feel has the experience needed to compete with the likes of companies 100x their size with more capital to be successful in autonomous driving car technology.

Satellite costs could be more variable than management has stated/estimated: While management has stated that much of the COGS for Mobile Connectivity Services is a fixed cost for the satellite, they don't go in depth about the variability of it. Management has stated their goals for future margins, but give no exact indication of when to expect it or the exact potential margins.

Competition: Several other competitors have partnered with larger corporations to engineer superior technology for faster connectivity speed and considering AgilePlans is month-to-month without a contract could pose a problem. This is one of the more likely risks that could come true depending on the Coronavirus effect on the Maritime industry. Although, according to management, Maritime activity dropped in Q1 but quickly rebounded to the same activity quite quickly.

Ka vs. Ku Band: This is a heated debate within the VSAT connectivity industry about each band's strengths & weaknesses. Basically the Ka-band can theoretically offer faster speeds but at certain costs regarding reliability. The Ka-band is what Inmarsat's network is built upon exclusively while KVH and the majority of the industry use the Ku band for it's higher reliability.

Too much success: AgilePlans might be too successful than estimated for the next several years, eating away at any free cash flow from the required CapEx. This may not be much of a risk for a permanent loss of capital, but in the near-midterm capital preservation, this could make the market misunderstand KVH's potential.

Corporate Governance Issues

Martin Kits van Heyningen has been the CEO since 1990 and chairman of the Board since 2007. Martin has averaged over $1 million a year in total comp since becoming chairman of the Board, yet shareholders have a total return of ~0% since 2007. All the while Martin and his board have routinely sold their equity grants to the point that there has not been a single insider buy in almost 7 years other than the most recently elected director. With the Board of Directors being paid $608k for 2019, it's no wonder that Vintage & Khan Capital Management pushed to get a seat on the board. The director they chose, Robert Tavares, is quite the pick being the former CEO of API Technologies, a company that produces similar products as KVH's Inertial Navigation segment. While this has it's cons, Martin has run the company in an incredibly conservative manner compared to the industry.

Conclusion

At the current enterprise value of $110 million, investors are getting a solid mobile connectivity services business on the cusp of accelerating margins, two free call options of huge potential incremental value, and the potential to believe management's autonomous vehicle chip dream. The ultimate catalyst that I believe hasn't been priced in, is the cash flow positiveness of AgilePlans since Q4 of 2019. On the flip side though is the market discounting KVH from the SOTP largely due to the black-box nature of the management. While I don't see management changing in the short-term, I do ultimately see KVH returning cash flow positive within the next few years and staying positive. The final light at the end of the tunnel has been how the market has responded to the Coronavirus regarding AgilePlans. In their latest earnings call, management stated the largest backlog of AgilePlans to be installed at 200 units. The only problem they're having from the Coronavirus is that installation crews cannot install fast enough due to port's closing in precaution causing installation crews to physically not be able to get to the ships.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KVHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.