We recommend investors take advantage of current prices to invest in the company. It might not return to $80+/barrel, but it is a quality investment at this time.

Occidental Petroleum has a manageable debt load and is working towards sustaining capital at much lower production. That financial position will support shareholder rewards.

Occidental Petroleum, due to its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum and related decisions, has devastated shareholder value.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) recently announced that it was restoring employees' pay and doubling executives' salary cap. The company was forced to cut employees' pay recently, as the company suffered through the devastating oil collapse. However, the company's recent decision comes on the back of a strong recovery in oil price past $40 WTI.

Despite a lack of recovery in the company's share price, Occidental Petroleum's unique portfolio of assets mean the potential for significant share price appreciation and rewards.

Occidental Petroleum 2Q 2020 Highlights

Occidental Petroleum had respectable 2Q 2020 highlights despite this being the most difficult quarter for the company.

Occidental Petroleum 2Q 2020 Results - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum produced 1.4 million barrels/day, making it one of the largest oil producers in the world, and beating its midpoint guidance by 36 thousand barrels/day. The company managed to achieve an extra $1.2 billion of additional cost reductions and even, through some of the worst times in the markets, has continued its divestiture program.

The company is continuing to execute on its business and has the ability to generate dramatically increasing shareholder returns.

Occidental Petroleum Quarter Improvements - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has focused on mitigating base declines, and in 2Q 2020, it had $4.69 in domestic operating expenditures/barrel. The company had up-time records and accomplished increased efficiencies on every step of its business. As the company continues to improve its business, its margins will be higher than what they were pre-collapse.

As a result of COVID-19, the 2Q 2020 was widely expected to be the worst quarter of the collapse. The company has flown through the collapse with incredible performance.

Occidental Petroleum Sustaining Capital

One of the things Occidental Petroleum will need to focus on is returning to sustaining capital. Shale oil production has an incredibly fast cycle rate, so the longer capital is below sustaining capital, the more capital will be required to recover production.

Occidental Petroleum Sustaining Capital - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum's dramatic cut in spending to maintain their financial positioning, due to an unprecedented collapse in prices, means the company's 2020 base decline will be on the order of 25%. However, with WTI prices now above $40/barrel, the company is rapidly moving towards reaching its sustaining capital of $2.9 billion, which it expects to happen in 2021.

It's also worth noting here, something that's key in the company's plans, is that the company based its old dividend on $40 WTI. The company has already cut its dividend to near $0, saving itself billions annually. For now, the company is using those billions to shore up its financial position. However, there's plenty they can be utilized for going forward.

The company's reversal of COVID-19 price collapse-related salary cuts and capital spending is a strong indication that the company will soon return to its old financial plans.

Occidental Petroleum Future Guidance

Occidental Petroleum's future guidance highlights the potential for a strong recovery from COVID-19.

Occidental Petroleum 3Q 2020 and 2020 Guidance - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum is forecasting FY 2020 production at roughly 1.315 million barrels/day with a significant back half decline. The company's domestic oil & gas production is expected to be incredibly low cost at $6.25/barrel. The company here, at current WTI prices, is averaging roughly $40 million/day after production costs.

The company's OxyChem business is expected to have nearly $600 million in FY 2020 pre-tax income, although its midstream and marketing businesses are expected to eat most of that up. Still, the company has several billion dollars of value in its Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) ownership. Its corporate business shows manageable tax rates, although interest expenses will cost the company.

The company's DD&A expenses will cost the company $15.75/barrel, allowing the company to lower costs. Net corporate expenses outside of costs for production are expected to be ~$790 million. That's incredibly manageable by the company's cash flow generation strength.

Occidental Petroleum Cash Flow

In fact, the company has quite clearly highlighted its priorities for its cash flow.

Occidental Petroleum Cash Flow Priorities - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum is seeking to, in the immediate term, maintain its production base and reduce debt. That's good too, at $43/barrel WTI, where current prices are, the company is earning roughly $4 billion in cash flow post sustainable capital spending. Occidental Petroleum has a large debt load, but it's nothing $4 billion/year with asset sales couldn't put a dent in.

Past that, the company is chasing sustainable dividend and growth capital, with a long-term goal of repurchasing shares and retiring preferred equity. That's substantial, because when the preferred equity is due in a decade, that's roughly $1 billion annually that needs to be saved up. I'd like to see the company focus on repurchasing shares over growth capital.

Occidental Petroleum desperately had to pay preferred equity dividends in shares. Returning to its old dividend would be exciting, but at this time, there are better ways to reward shareholders versus growth capital.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Management

It's also worth noting that Occidental Petroleum has significant debt, but that that debt is incredibly manageable for the company.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Management - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has significantly improved its debt maturity profile, pushing back and paying off a majority of 1H 2021 debt, leaving only $500 million left for the quarter. The company has an incredibly low weighted average interest rate, with a completed debt tender offer to retire $2 billion. However, having >$30 billion in debt is significant to manage.

The company currently expects free cash flow generation with additional asset sales, and $1.1 billion in cash, in the immediate term. The company has a $5 billion credit facility if required. Taking a look at the company's debt maturity profile, we can get a look at the company's timeline for debt recovers. At $40 WTI, the company generates >$4 billion in annual cash flow.

As investors, we'd like to see the company spend the rest of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and attempt to pay off all the debt for those years as they come true. That would represent roughly 25% of the company's debt load, saving the company several hundred million annually. At the same time, it would leave the company financially well positioned to increase its dividend afterwards.

Occidental Petroleum Capital Spending and Opportunity

Occidental Petroleum has significant opportunity here to reward shareholders. The company is banking on two things, its low cost base and a share price of more than $22/share in the next 7 years (50% in 7 years).

Occidental Petroleum Warrants - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum recently issued warrants, with a $22 strike price, that will provide ~$2.5 billion in cash when fully exercised. The company will likely use a significant % of this cash to pay back its preferred equity, given the line-ups in maturity. If the stock doesn't go above $22, there'll be no cost to the company, but if they do, the company will have respectable cash.

Occidental Petroleum 2021 Excess Cash After Dividend - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Past that, Occidental Petroleum has significant cash flow potential as highlighted on the company's previous guidance before the price collapse. It's worth highlighting that this chart includes the company paying dividends of more than $3 billion, a more than 20% yield at current prices. It also includes flat production capital spending of $1 billion higher than what it currently is.

The company, at a variety of WTI prices, has impressive potential. At $50 WTI, if the company chose to keep production constant, without its dividend, it would have more than $6 billion in cash flow. At $70 WTI, that'd be more than $10 billion. If WTI recovers to more than $60 WTI, where it was before COVID-19, the company would be at roughly $10 billion annualized.

That'd be enough to comfortably cover its old dividend, pay down debt, and reward shareholders in other ways. Fundamentally, Occidental Petroleum is a leveraged bet on a recovery in oil prices. At $60 WTI, the company's share price could recover to past its $80/share level it peaked at previously before the COVID-19 collapse.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum's largest risk, as highlighted by COVID-19, is a collapse in oil prices. The company has irreparably wiped out a significant amount of shareholder capital. However, with that said, the company has significant potential going forward to increase shareholder rewards, and the worst of the oil price collapse seems to be behind us.

However, COVID-19 was a risk few some coming, and it's something investors should pay close attention to going forward.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets and has cut the company's costs significantly. The company's profit margin, after the recovery in oil prices, remains incredibly strong. The company has a significant amount in debt. However, fortunately, it now has a path forward to paying back this significant debt.

The company plans to sustain capital, with much less capital at a lower production. At $40 WTI, the company's annual cash flow will be roughly $6 billion, incredibly manageable by the company. At that rate, the company could pay back its debt in just over 5 years. Otherwise, it could return to a much more respectable dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.