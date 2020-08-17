TTAC does have a track record of outperformance, however the ETF has lagged behind its passive peers over the past 12 months.

Introduction

The TTAC TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free Cash Flow ETF is an active ETF that aims to beat the Russell 3000 Index by investing in the top 100 companies in the index through selecting companies that have strong free cash flow, maintain strong balance sheets, and reduce share count over time.

The fund has outperformed its peer passive ETFs, the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) and the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) over the past 5 years, however, TTAC has lagged behind more recently on the 1-year time frame. TTAC charges a substantially higher fee than IWV and VTHR at 0.59%, so outperformance is critical for the fund to be worthwhile for investors.

The fund's historical performance has been strong at times, but weak at other times, leaving me to conclude that this ETF deserves a neutral rating at this time although I do think this ETF may be worth taking a chance on for more aggressive investors.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Portfolio Construction and Holdings

Source: ETF.com TTAC vs VTHR Comparison

As far as sector weightings go, TTAC is similar to its peers. The largest sector held by the fund is technology companies, while consumer cyclicals come in second, but are only around half the weighting of Tech. Healthcare is close to consumer cyclicals by weighting while industrials, financials, and consumer non-cyclicals make up the next 3 sectors. Finally, the ETF holds a few energy and basic materials companies as well. TTAC currently avoids the telecommunications and utilities sectors held by VTHR.

TTAC is far more concentrated than the Russell 3000. As of the time of writing, TTAC held just 84 companies (not including the fund's cash position). Amazon (AMZN) is the fund's largest holding but only makes up around 2.78% of the entire fund. The fund keeps fairly equal weighting across the board with the smallest stock making Medtronic PLC (MDT) making up 0.57% of the fund.

Source: ETF.com TTAC Overview

The top 10 companies, which range from a wide mix of tech giants to more traditional companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and JP Morgan (JPM), make up almost 21% of the fund. In my opinion, this is a pretty reasonably weighting, although personally, I prefer to be significantly more concentrated in my best ideas. This fund certainly does not.

Risks

There are a number of risks with TTAC. I have identified the following as the key ones investors should be aware of:

TTAC is far more concentrated than its passive peers. Underperformance from a few stocks in TTAC will have a much larger effect than in ETFs with several thousand holdings.

TTAC charges a higher fee than its passive peers, meaning an investor is already needs outperformance from the fund just to keep up after fees with passive peers.

TTAC is not a very liquid fund and often only trades a few thousand shares per day. TTAC only has around $111M in assets under management, compared to over $600M in VTHR and almost $10B for IWV.

Conclusion

TTAC has performed reasonably well on longer time frames, beating out its passive counterparts. A focus on free cash flow, which is ultimately what drives shareholder returns, has proved itself to be a superior strategy than indexing in this case. Recently, however, the ETF has struggled to keep up with its passive peers. At this time, I think its virtually impossible to predict whether TTAC can outperform going forward in the long run, thus investors are placing their faith in the active managers to select securities that can outperform, rather than relying on some fundamental or structural advantage built into the fund. More aggressive investors may want to consider speculating that this fund will return to outperformance, but the average investor is probably better off paying lower fees in passive ETFs. This leaves me to give TTAC a neutral rating at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.