Election Chatter Will Soon Engulf Markets

Presidential election results in the United States are expected in less than three months and the emerging discussion has already made its impact felt in equities markets.

Key stock benchmarks in the U.S. have struggled in the bullish attempt to overcome prior record highs and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is showing a slowdown in price momentum as the fund's technical structure has created a double-top on the daily charts. With the country's presidential election results expected in less than three months, it is looking as though the emerging discussion has already made its impact felt in equities markets. As the market has shown clear difficulties overcoming prior highs in the S&P 500, this important stock index is also flashing important technical signals which suggest that the potential for a downside reversal has increased in recent trading sessions.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In what is now a clear confluence of technical indicator signals and world-changing macroeconomic events, investors should not be surprised that stock markets are starting to trade heavy under the weight of future earnings expectations. In addition to this, any new uncertainties that will be created by the upcoming presidential election in the United States would be unlikely to generate much of a positive response from investors.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Whatever the final outcome might be once voters cast their final election ballots in November, how much further can the post-March rally extend (even if the results are viewed favorably by the market)? It seems to me that the path of least resistance (and the potential for much larger price moves) is clearly to the downside despite the fact that recent economic data has been materially supportive for the current economic outlook.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC

In the United States, the most recent reports show that initial jobless claims have fallen to their lowest levels since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the week ending on August 8th, 2020, the total number of initial jobless claims posted at 963,000 for the period.

In my view, this is the best indicator of the ultimate efficacy of the recovery efforts that are currently underway. As struggling businesses throughout the United States face the unique challenges of re-opening while the COVID-19 death rate surges, historic stimulus programs have ultimately added trillions of dollars in debt to the country's balance sheet.

Source: International Monetary Fund

According to the International Monetary Fund, global public debt (as a percentage of GDP) is projected to reach levels that extend far beyond what was encountered during the 2008 financial crisis and these trends are expected to impact advanced economics most deeply.

As a result, we might expect to see debt ramifications in the United States that far surpass what is seen in most other places around the world. As a result, it would be difficult to imagine an economic scenario that would make stock valuations more vulnerable to bearish declines and these uncertainties can only grow in strength as we move closer to the additional uncertainties created by the upcoming election season.

However, most of the market doesn't seem to be showing much concern about how these uncertainties have increased the potential for a true reversal in the markets. According to a recent video piece from CNBC, a variety of Wall Street executives were surveyed about their reactions to the selection of Kamala Harris as the Democrat's nominee for Vice President of the United States:

Source: CNBC, YouTube

According to the CNBC survey, a majority of the respondents see positives in favor of Joe Biden's selection for running mate. Ultimately, the suggestion here seems to be that a successful ticket from the Democrats (or at least the removal of Donald Trump from the White House) would be a positive event for U.S. stock markets.

However, it appears that CNBC's survey might have been limited in scope in terms of the number of Wall Street executives offering a response. I found this report to be particularly interesting because it seems to suggest that investors will eventually base their financial decisions on their political sensibilities (rather than the other way around). But I think some degree of skepticism is warranted here because I believe investors will ultimately be more concerned about potential gains in their stock portfolios rather than showing allegiance to one of the country's dominant political parties.

Of course, only time will tell if the market is destined to be driven by whichever candidate ends up winning the White House. But if we do begin to see a negative reaction that causes a downward correction in the NASDAQ or S&P 500, the results could be dramatic given the meteoric rise in valuations that we have seen since March. So, even though election chatter in the United States is likely to engulf stock markets over the next several weeks, it is important for each investor to "keep an eye on the ball" and avoid the distractions that will inevitably accompany this election season.

Ultimately, I believe investors will have no choice but to set politics aside and focus on the underlying economic fundamentals when making the decision to buy or sell equities during the next few months. Due to rising public debt levels, overbought valuations in several stock market sectors, and limited success in the re-opening of the U.S. economy, the potential for declines is growing and downside risk far outweighs upside potential in this climate of unprecedented uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.