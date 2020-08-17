Energy And Materials Dashboard For August

This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in energy (popular ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, IYE, FDN) and basic materials (popular ETFs: XLB, IYM, VAW, GDX).

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. However, reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock-picking purposes.

Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). Our calculation universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed with a stock-picking mindset, not for index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for chemicals in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in a universe of chemical companies.

We define the Value Score (“VS”) as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy equipment and oil/gas/fuel, where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It happens when metrics in an industry are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Energy Equip. -100.00 -100.00 -0.5513 1.5495 0.0560 -35.41 26.87 -0.0149 0.8957 0.0012 2.34 32.75 17.26% -38.80% Oil Gas Fuel -91.83 -97.48 -0.0434 0.7022 -0.0319 -5.26 40.57 0.0342 0.4902 -0.0302 6.76 49.01 6.94% -27.15% Chemicals -16.49 -16.02 0.0300 0.4393 0.0243 11.97 43.21 0.0472 0.5257 0.0235 18.32 42.09 6.87% 10.21% Constr. Materials 37.85 24.57 0.0335 0.8172 0.0686 10.83 29.20 0.0202 1.0269 0.0408 7.57 27.53 11.66% 33.55% Packaging 5.79 -9.32 0.0509 1.0104 0.0529 14.99 25.19 0.0518 1.1679 0.0399 18.26 25.37 5.92% 2.90% Mining & Metals 31.81 -16.05 0.0231 1.4362 0.0571 4.96 20.20 0.0388 1.2092 0.0263 7.24 20.32 10.73% 3.33%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Evolution since last month

Both metrics have dropped in oil/gas/fuel after Q2 earnings reports. Even if construction materials are still the best in VS and QS, valuation is less attractive than last month. Quality has significantly deteriorated in chemicals and metals.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

The best-performing S&P 500 stocks in these two sectors in 1 month are: CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), Halliburton Co. (HAL), Mosaic Company (MOS).

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc. OTCPK:DNRCQ Denbury Resources Inc. CF CF Industries Holdings Inc. CMC Commercial Metals Co. GEF Greif Inc. KOP Koppers Holdings Inc. KRA Kraton Corp. REGI Renewable Energy Group Inc. SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc. UFPI UFP Industries Inc.

Interpretation

Regarding our metrics, the best industry of these two sectors is construction materials, which shows good scores in value and quality. It is also the industry with the highest long-term momentum. Mining & metals is undervalued and has a quality score slightly below the historical baseline. Packaging is close above the value score baseline and close below the quality baseline. Chemicals are moderately overvalued and has a below-average quality score. Energy equipment reaches the floor at -100 for VS and QS. Oil/gas/fuel is nor much better. The median earnings yield and return-on-equity are negative in both energy industries, which means that most companies are unprofitable in this sector.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.03 (or TTM price/earnings below 33.33) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

Our cheap stock lists are designed to outperform their sector benchmarks on the long term. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a realistic quantitative approach of market risk and sector-oriented value. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.