Meanwhile, the company's lawsuit against much bigger competitor Axon continues, with unfavorable rulings so far. I would avoid the shares.

The number of shares outstanding at the end of Q2 was 65% higher than at the end of Q1.

The stock surged higher on the offering dates - from under $1/share to over $5/share. It closed Friday at $2.23.

Digital Ally (DGLY) is based in Kansas and develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. In an era of protests over the deaths of George Floyd and many others, BLM, and deployment of Homeland Security boots-on-the-ground in cities like Portland, OR, one would think a company that makes in-car and on-body-camera devices for law enforcement would have a bright future. That may not be the case for Digital Ally investors.

I say that because the company has recently taken a plethora of moves in response to a potential delisting from NASDAQ because its shares did not have a market value of at least $35 million for 10 consecutive days. The company was successful in that, on June 22, 2020 the company announced it had regained compliance with the NASDAQ minimum market value requirement.

Here are the share offerings the company reported in its Q2 EPS report:

On June 2, 2020, DGLY agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering an aggregate of 3,090,909 shares at a public price of $1.65 per share, with an optional over-allotment of 463,636 shares, which were fully exercised shortly thereafter.

On June 8, 2020, DGLY agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering an aggregate of 2,325,581 shares at a public price of $2.15 per share, with an optional over-allotment of 213,953 shares, which were fully excercised shortly thereafter.

A quite complicated 8% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes due April 16, 2021 transaction, that ended up in warrants that were exercised to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,237,624 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.31 in June 2020. Please read the press release for further details.

The bottom line: in aggregate, the net proceeds to the company from the June 2nd and June 8th offerings, and the Senior Notes transaction, the company raised aggregate gross proceeds of ~$11.3 million. That's gross proceeds - before underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses of such offerings, which weren't itemized in the release.

Now the 2019 10-K, said the company had:

50,000,000 shares authorized;

12,079,095 issued as of year-end 2019;

The 2019 10-K also showed that Digital Ally lost -$1.93/share in 2018, and lost -$0.87/share in 2019.

According to the Q2 10-Q filing, the average fully diluted share count at the end of Q2 was 26,581,600. That compares to the 16,127,110 shares that were outstanding as of the end of Q1 (see the Q1 10-Q filing). That equates to shareholder dilution of 65% qoq.

Perhaps what is more interesting is the stock price performance on the days of the offerings (June 2 and June 8):

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen by the chart, the stock was trading for under $1/share prior to the common stock offerings, which were - in aggregate - issued at an estimated $1.54/share. The stock actually traded over $5 on June 9th. It closed Friday at $2.20. Perhaps the trading was justified by the company being more liquid by having mores shares available.

One question investors should ask is, if the company's growth prospects look so good, why did it take a threat from NASDAQ to delist the shares before the company raised funds by issuing shares? That said, it looks like we have a market where all a stock needs to go up dramatically is to issue more publicly available shares.

The Q2 earnings were weak:

Q2 total revenues decreased to $1,732,192 from $2,546,983 in the comparable 2019 period (-32%).

Gross margins declined to 23% in Q2 compared to 37% in Q2FY2019, down a whopping 14%.

DGLY had operating loss of -$2,143,154 for Q2 2020, compared to operating income of $2,567,642 in 2019.

Bottom line: a net loss of $497,894, or ($0.03) per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a prior-year net loss of $387,730, or ($0.03) per share.

Now to be sure, revenue and earnings were certainly affected by the pandemic and the fact that law enforcement agencies had a busy time with the BLM protests. They likely were not focused on purchasing new on-body cameras.

Going Forward

As relayed on the Q2 conference call, the corona virus had a huge impact on the company's revenues. But due to the plethora of share offerings, the company reported it had $16 million in cash at the end of the quarter. That should see the company through the covid-19 downturn and give them money to invest in growing the business

Meantime, things look brighter for Q3 as CFO Tom Heckman said:

In total, revenues because of the -- primarily because of the two new branded products, our Q3 revenues already exceed our Q2 2020 revenue. So, on a sequential basis, our revenues are going to be much higher in Q3 than they were in Q2, although Q2 was obviously adversely affected by the coronavirus.

So that's a positive sign, but it remains to be seen if yoy revenue actually increases in Q3 - simply beating Q2 revenue is a fairly low bar to jump over. Another positive is some big order announcements recently. However, the international sale DGLY announced earlier this year - for up to 5,000 units of body-worn cameras - is in "delay status". Heckman said:

The particular country that we're dealing with there is particularly hard hit with, with the coronavirus. And obviously, their attention is diverted elsewhere. And I just don't see that delay not continuing for a while, hopefully by the end of 2020, if not, hopefully into 2021, and we can pick that back up. But, it is in pending status and we're not completely sure where that is headed right now.

Axon Lawsuit: Unfavorable Rulings Thus Far

Meantime, the company has asserted a significant patent infringement lawsuit involving Axon (AAXN), which does not seem to be going DGLY's way. In June 2019 the District Court granted Axon’s Motion for Summary Judgment, and accepted Axon’s position that it did not infringe on DGLY's patents and dismissed the lawsuit. Digital Ally appealed the District Court’s ruling.

On April 22, 2020, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals denied its appeal and affirmed the District Court’s previous decision to grant Axon summary judgment.

On May 22, 2020, Digital Ally filed a petition requesting for a panel to rehear its appeal of the U.S. District Court’s summary judgment ruling. The company also requested an opportunity to make its case through oral argument in front of the three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals. All of these requests were denied. The company says it is reviewing its options, and that future quarterly results during 2020 will continue to be impacted until the appeal is finalized. Seems like the only ones making out well on this lawsuit will be the lawyers.

Note that Axon closed Friday at nearly $80/share and has a market cap of $5 billion. Seeking Alpha reports DGLY's market cap at $59.28 million. Axon is obviously a much bigger company as compared to Digital Ally, and likely has much deeper pockets. It is a formidable competitor that apparently already has a leg-up in the on-going legal challenge by Digital Ally.

PPP Loan

Also on the Q2 conference call, the company said

So, it's really nice. In addition to that we have almost $15 million of positive working capital. We also applied for and received a $1.4 million PPP loan to the SBA program, the CARES Act, the SBA program, and a $150,000 EIDL loan, which is a 30-year amortization loan at like 3%. Because of the parameters around the CARES Act and the PPP loan, we do believe that most if not all of that PPP loan will be forgiven in the third quarter. And again, that's about $1.4 million, a little over $1.4 million of debt that will likely be forgiven, or at least a majority of that forgiven in the third quarter.

Who wouldn't like free money?

Competition

Police on-body Cam from competitor Axon (Source: ARS Technica)

Note the ARS Technica article for which the above photo came from, reported that direct competitor Axon - the company formerly known as Taser - had acquired its largest rival, VieVu, back in 2018. The author of that article said the buyout appears to be "setting up a near-monopoly in the market for body-worn cameras." The article went on to report that while Axon already has contracts with most large cities in America, VieVu had beat out Axon for a number of large contracts for the New York Police Department, the Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Phoenix Police Department, among others.

Summary & Conclusions

There seems to be a lot of moving parts for Digital Ally despite the fact that the underlying business doesn't appear to be too complicated. While the company is now relatively flush with cash, it's not clear to me they can use it to the advantage of the ordinary shareholder. I say that not just because of the corona-virus and the company's recent and long-term poor financial performance, but also because it is not clear to me that police departments will be funded as fully as in the past. In addition, with the Republican Senate's refusal to help out state governments and their massive revenue losses due to the virus, it appears to me there is a good chance police budgets will see further cuts and, in some states, layoffs.

I don't see a wide-moat around the company's product offering. Seems to me on-body cams and similar products are open for severe cost competition. In fact, when I "googled" to find a photo of an on-body police cam to add to the article, the first one that popped up had an "Axon" label on it - the same company DGLY is fighting in court and likely their biggest (and bigger by far) competitor.

Lastly, if all a company need do to get its stock up is dilute existing shareholders by 65% in one quarter, I am surprised more companies are doing the same.

Bottom line is I would avoid shares of Digital Ally. Short players might want to take a look. I see no fundamental reason why DGLY should be trading any higher than it was before all the stock offerings. In fact, having so many more shares outstanding and facing a much larger competitor like Axon - a company that apparently dominates in the police departments of big cities like NYC, Miami, and Phoenix - Digital Ally has reason to be fighting them in court - even if it's not going so well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.