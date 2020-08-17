AUD/NZD Could Trade Higher As Global Risk Sentiment Continues To Favor AUD

This fairly benign backdrop for AUD/NZD does not present any clear bias on the macroeconomic front. Overall, therefore, range-bound trade is likely to prevail, which could send AUD/NZD to over 1.12 in 2020.

Both countries, Australia and New Zealand, have historically largely enjoyed improving terms of trade over the long term (neck and neck), and both countries' interest rates match.

AUD and NZD are both trading in a long-term range (since the start of 2014). As global risk sentiment remains positive, the market's current upside is likely to continue.

The AUD/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the New Zealand dollar, is effectively a market-based measure of the relative strengths of the Australian and New Zealand economies. Both AUD and NZD are also commodity currencies, due to the relative importance of these economies' commodity-export industries, and so both tend to correlate positively with global risk sentiment (which we will abbreviate: GRS).

Since AUD and NZD both correlate in a similar fashion, we might not expect any particular bias here with respect to GRS. This is indeed largely true; if you were to trade currencies based on your estimations of future GRS alone, you would more likely gravitate towards currency pairs such as AUD/JPY, which set a pro-risk, commodity currency (i.e. AUD) against a conventional safe haven (in this case the Japanese yen).

AUD/NZD has a far weaker relationship with GRS, but as shown in the chart below (comparing the pair to S&P 500 futures prices; a proxy for U.S. equities and therefore GRS), improvements in GRS seem to favor the Australian dollar over the New Zealand dollar even if only slightly. As equities rise, AUD tends to push a little higher.

It was the fall in U.S. equities through March 2020, and the subsequent rise which began in the second half of March (when markets began to stage their recovery), where the correlation clearly strengthened. One reason for this, is perhaps the fact that AUD is viewed as slightly more risky than NZD. Using data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (the OEC), Australia ranks 73 out of 137 countries for economic complexity (the "weaker" half) whereas New Zealand ranks substantially higher at 49. While AUD/USD and NZD/USD trade in a similar fashion, AUD/USD is also slightly more volatile than the latter.

Note that the average volatility charts above do not share the same y-axes. For example, while both AUD and NZD tend to be more volatile on the same days, AUD/USD has on average moved over 90 pips on Tuesdays (over the past 10 weeks) whereas NZD/USD has only moved by 70-80 pips. More volatile currencies tend to correlate more strongly with prevailing GRS, much like GBP crosses have moved in a volatile fashion this year. Yet AUD and NZD do not share the kind of idiosyncratic risks that GBP does (with regard to Brexit), and thus broader economic and market factors more effectively apply.

Volatility is how the risk manifests, but if we return to trade factors, we can see from the table below (constructed using OEC data) that Australian exports (among the country's top five export categories) are 60% more concentrated than New Zealand's top exports.

Data from the OEC also indicates that Australia is far more dependent on Asian importers than New Zealand, including China (35.5% of Australian exports are to China, for instance; this compares to 24.3% of New Zealand exports), whereas New Zealand is more dependent on the United States (9.54% of total exports, versus 3.92% for Australia). The tide may change, but historically, we would view the United States as being a less risky economy than China (and other developing Asian countries).

More broadly, we can look to terms of trade; an indexed ratio of export and import prices. The chart below illustrates recent moves in the terms of trade for Australia and New Zealand. Because they have moved in a substantially similar direction, I extend the horizontal x-axis back 25 years.

Australia's terms of trade (the blue line, above) on a longer time horizon seems to have pushed higher alongside New Zealand, but to a lesser extent. At least, we can say that Australia's terms of trade are not currently at all-time highs (based on the index) whereas New Zealand's terms of trade effectively are. Looking to a long term, monthly candlestick chart for AUD/NZD, we can compare current prices to the prices of between 2008 and 2012, when Australia's terms of trade seemed to peak.

In the chart above, I draw a box to capture prices from January 2008 through to December 2012, but establish the range from the 2008 opening price through to the 2012 closing price (to narrow the range and pay less attention to the higher prices which did not last). The midpoint is 1.20. Indeed, we would expect this to be higher than present prices; AUD/NZD currently trades at 1.10. That is because between 2008 to 2012, AUD seemed to have a general edge versus NZD with respect to terms of trade.

Yet AUD/NZD has traded in a fairly narrow range since 2014, with a midpoint of about 1.08 (just below present prices).

With this fairly uneventful backdrop, it would appear that AUD/NZD is actually fairly range-bound (effectively since 2014). Zooming into the weekly chart, we can see that the lows of 2015 were taken recently, and now the pair is rebounding.

Economic fundamentals do not seem to favor one side or the other, not especially, while risk sentiment is broadly positive. The Reserve Bank of Australia has its short-term rate set at 0.25%, as does the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. With the COVID-19 crisis ongoing, rates are unlikely to change in the near term. Therefore, we have a fairly benign environment in which we would probably lean on continuing range-bound trade for the time being.

Overall, as marked in the chart above, I believe 1.12 is probably likely to trade. Positive GRS should help AUD to continue to gain a slight edge over NZD in FX markets. Therefore, for now, it is probably business-as-usual for AUD/NZD. While we must watch GRS, there does not seem to be any powerful economic factors that would prevent range-bound trade through the rest of 2020; the 1.12 level might perhaps serve as gravity.

