Here's the comparison of our daily ranking of Auto Manufacturing Industry stocks' likely near cap-gains, from the forecast population of over 2,900 stocks and ETFs.

The industry's truck dimension is functioning perhaps even better in the pandemic while commuter vehicles are lagging in normal demand.

My contribution is in providing comparison forecasts of likely next few months coming price ranges of such stocks, with evidence of how their prices changed after prior similar forecasts.

I respect and value other SA Contributors' extensive reporting of stock fundamentals, and so should you.

Investment Thesis

The economic shutdown of "non-essential" activities and the workplace at-home quarantining puts a hurt on commuting vehicle demand while accelerating the "essential" nature of transportation's delivery role. That puts trucks in the demand "passing lane".

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) is a stand-out supplier and prefabber to the truck manufacturers. And they have demonstrated an ability to bring profits down from the increased demand, an ability not widespread in an industry dominated by big corporate presences.

Ford Motor Company (F) also stands to benefit from the truck emphasis, and it apparently is being similarly benefited. Present share-price to prospects make it a much better near-term-appreciation buy than Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), as indicated in the ranked data table following the basic Reward-Risk comparisons map.

Start with the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on actual subsequent market prices. The hedging behavior is necessary to protect their endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable condition map locations are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of stocks of the best advantage is from TM at location [25] to ALV at [12] to F at [3] and WGO at [10]. Our interest is in MTOR at [18], a bit above ALV [12]. TSLA is the outlier at [14]. Contemplate [3] vs. [14].

What else may condition value selection choices?

Other conditions contributing to reward and risk are spelled out in Figure 2. Principal questions for all alternative investments are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred at times in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds for a profit-successful forecast in column [H], (by deduction its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency), size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F]. When [ I ] and [F] are appropriately Odds-weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q].

Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into the capital commitment of basis points per day [J] at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s fom and distinguishes MTOR's odds-weighted capital gain prospects from all of the other stocks.

The biggest impact came from

MTOR history following prior Range Indexes of 59 when better-than today's upside forecast [E] of 10.1% was captured by price gains averaging +14.0%. F's history of prior Range Indexes of 53 only captured +9.5% gains, compared to its today forecast of +16.6%.

In addition, MTOR's Win Odds of profitable outcomes from those forecasts were 7 out of 7, compared to only 6 out of 7 for F. Both have better [ I ] payoff realizations than TSLA's currently minimal 2.8% from a near 50-50 win odds despite its presumably better Range Index of 32.

Putting the comparisons into odds-weighted payoffs of RATE of returns per day in [R] allows us to see that MTOR and F can offer a meaningful advantage over current buys of all other auto-industry stocks in pursuit of near-term capital gains. For reference, in a 252-day market year, a 27 basis-point per day rate of gain when sustained for a year (regardless of specific source) doubles the capital involved.

Somehow doubling one's money in a $7 stock seems easier than in a $1,500 one, but no less powerful if the same, say $15,000, is in 2,110 shares instead of 9+. A $1,425 gain from +9.5% is better than a $420 one from +2.8% any day.

The strong argument here for an active investing strategy (over a passive one) is supported by the power of multiple compounding of gain opportunities where odds of gain are high. The holding periods of 25-26 market days of MTOR and F more than double the payoff from a 51-day commitment to TSLA.

The weakness of passive investing strategies is that "regression to the mean" of return ensures low odds of profitable periods of gain to be compounded to offset the high odds of loss for the regression periods. Result: Probability of low passive RATES of return over long periods, compared to high rates of active investment rewards shorter periods persisting during the same long periods.

For now, consider the business focus of MTOR:

Description Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company also sells third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan."

Current MM Price-Range Forecasts

Here is the daily trend of Market-Maker community price range expectations for MTOR, F, and TSLA.

Figure 3

The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

An upward trend of recent months' price expectations is encouraging and supports the current forecast.

Figure 4

Contrasting backgrounds exist for the MM expectations of coming stock prices in the cases of MTOR and F, compared to those for TSLA. In particular, the prior experiences of TSLA's earlier Range Index forecasts like those of today (% Payoffs) work against investor enthusiasm in competition with MTOR and F for its near-term price progress.

Conclusion

Meritor, Inc. at current price and profit prospects appears to be an attractive buy for near-term gains. Ford Motor Company appears to have considerable near-term price change prospect advantage over Tesla, Inc.

