Investors love cigarette giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) for its growing dividend, which has provided plenty of income over the years. The company has paid out a $1.17 quarterly dividend four times now, with the next declaration scheduled for the middle of September. With solid cash flow continuing and now a weaker dollar likely to help short-term results, I'm here today to discuss what I think the likely raise will be.

As the graphic below shows, the dividend has grown tremendously from where it was after the spinoff from Altria (MO). In the past few years, raises have been more muted, as a stronger dollar has significantly pressured the company's results. Last year saw a three-cent dividend raise, putting the annual payout at $4.68.

(Source: Seeking Alpha dividend history, seen here)

Before I get into the dividend, let's quickly recap what was recently reported with the Q2 results. Revenues and earnings came in better than estimates, and the adjusted EPS forecast for the year was ahead of expectations. If the business can just perform as expected, I think there's room for another guidance hike at the next report, as the sharp pullback in the US dollar will certainly help numbers in the short term.

When it comes to the dividend, cash flow is key. In the Q2 earnings release, management guided to operating cash flow of at least $9 billion for this year, which is subject to year-end working capital requirements and currency movements. At the moment, the capex forecast is for $700 million, which would lead to a yearly free cash flow of $8.3 billion. That number is down a bit from last year, as the chart below details, but it still leaves some room for dividend growth.

(Source: Annual filings, seen here)

Even with the dividend potentially outpacing free cash flow by about $1 billion this year, I don't expect a major raise. Right now, the other part of this is the large net debt pile, which was more than $25 billion at the end of June. Philip Morris has about $2.3 billion of debt coming due by mid-May 2021, and while refinancing is certainly possible, paying back some debt would also be nice. Almost all of the outstanding borrowings due in the next couple of years have sub 3% coupons, so there isn't too much room for interest expense savings.

Each year, I like to provide a table of what a dividend raise could look like, and that's what can be found below. I generally think last year's increase of three cents per share per quarter is a good place to start, so my range will go a penny in both directions from there. If the stock stays at current levels, this new dividend would put the annual yield solidly over the 6.00% level.

*Based on Friday's close.

In just a few weeks, we could be seeing another dividend raise from cigarette giant Philip Morris. The investor favorite continues to produce solid cash flow, which should allow for the quarterly payment to be increased. A recently weakening dollar will also help with results in the short term, so any extra cash flow can be used for debt repayments. In the end, the annual yield could approach 6.25% again, a tremendous income amount in this low-interest rate environment.