Yelp’s shares have come under significant pressure since reporting an upside quarter on revenue and EBITDA. However, two comments from management drew investor concerns and led to an 18% share price correction the following day: (1) Yelp’s comment that traffic had plateaued in July; and (2) additional $30 million in costs as furloughed employees are returned and employee salaries are returned to 100%. Granted, management could have done a better job on the messaging, but we believe the selloff was an overreaction. Several firms increased their price targets on the shares, with one notable and well respected Analyst pushing his price target to $29. Fair enough, but there are several reasons why investors should start buying the shares upon pullback:

1) Yelp is an attractive acquisition candidate to both strategic and financial acquirers – Could get taken out at $36, ~60% upside. Yelp has been the subject of constant acquisition interest and rumors for several years. Per the Wall Street Journal, in 2015, Yelp once hired bankers to explore a sale (link) but for unknown reasons the process did not end in a sale. In September of last year, rumors circulated around the investment community, and reported by the Wall Street Journal (link,) that Groupon (GRPN) approached Yelp about an acquisition. Unclear what happened but with the resurgence of Interest by investors in Groupon’s shares, could be they revisit their interest in Yelp. Also, in early 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that Yelp hired Evercore (link) for activist defense after hedge fund calls for potential sale of the company and a board overhaul.

Yelp would make an attractive acquisition because it has massive traffic coming directly to the website/app, it has high brand awareness, and it has content that is unmatched elsewhere, reviews. Yelp has 214 million reviews of businesses on its platform. No other platform has been successful at replicating that scale of reviews. And in 1Q20, prior to the heavy onset of COVID-19, Yelp had nearly 63 million mobile unique visitors to the website.

Yelp currently trades at 8x 2021 consensuses EBITDA vs an average of 12x over the past five years. The peer group of SMID Internet companies trade at 20x 2021 EBITDA. It is reasonable to expect that Yelp can capture a premium to its average multiple. A 15x multiple to 2021 EBITDA would value Yelp at $36 per-share, or upside of 60%.

Interested parties could be Groupon, IAC (IAC), Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and eBay (EBAY). $36 per-share would imply an enterprise value of just $2.1 billion, which is a rounding error on the balance sheets of Google, Facebook, and Apple.

IAC is interesting here because it is flushed with $4 billion of cash from the spin-off of Match Group (MTCH) and it is going shopping. The company recently invested $1 billion in MGM on the public markets so it has $3 billion left plus a nice stock price as currency. ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), which IAC controls, just raised $500M in debt. We have no idea if IAC is looking at Yelp but since they are looking, I would assume Yelp is on the radar given the synergy potential with ANGI. Watch this one!

Private equity would also be interested. Yelp generated $167 million in free cash flow in 2019. Consensus is estimating $110 million in free cash flow in 2021 and $140 million in 2022. Yelp has zero debt and $526 million in cash. A financial acquirer could lever the balance sheet to 5x or $700 million at cheap interest rates and pay down the debt with cashflows overtime. An exit back to the public markets in two years when Yelp has fully recovered from COVID-19, or a sale to one of the above companies makes for an attractive return.

2) Share repurchases – Could shrink equity by 20%. Yelp ended 2Q20 with $526 million in cash and zero debt. That is roughly 30% of the market capitalization. Insane, and Yelp has nothing to do with the cash except return it to shareholders, in our opinion. By our estimates, Yelp just needs $200 million in cash on the balance sheet at all times. They should generate another $40 million in free cash flow in the second half of this year and another $110 million next year. Yelp could repurchase $300 million worth of shares and shrink the equity by 20%.

3) A vaccine could drive the shares back to previous Pre-COVID-19 highs. There are now nine major pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine for COVID-19 (link) and a bevy of Biotechnology companies chasing a vaccine as well. Russia just announced that they have actually produced a vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) put a “DRAFT landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines” (link) which list 29 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation, as of August 13. Six firms, including University of Oxford, Sinovac, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm, Beijing Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm, Moderna/NIAID, and BioNTech/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer are already in Phase 3 clinical trials.

With this amount of intellectual and financial capital chasing a vaccine, there is a great chance we are likely to have a major announcement in the coming months. A vaccine is needed to make people fully comfortable to go back inside restaurants and bars, although we suspect some people will go back to indoor dining where it is allowed without a vaccine.

Most investment firms are calling for the FDA approval of at least one vaccine by the end of this year and expect wide distribution by governments across the world. An article by Barron’s noted that Trump does have the power to get the FDA to fast track a vaccine. If that is the case, consumer spending would accelerate in 2021 as normal day-to-day activities resume. Consumers would rush to restaurants, bars, and nightclubs and to Yelp to read reviews, make appointments, and search for places to go. Investors could benefit by buying into the stock ahead of the vaccine announcement.

4) COVID-19 cases are declining; New York & New Jersey are looking to open for indoor dinning soon. Ahead of any potential approval of a vaccine by the FDA, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are declining after peaking in mid-July. And that is with testing reaching a high of close to 900,000 per-day. This downplays the theory that declining cases are the result of less testing. In particular, Florida and Texas, two hard-hit states in the Sunbelt are seeing noticeable declines in COVID-19 cases after the resurgence in June. NYC, the hardest affected region, is now looking to reopen gyms. New Jersey, the second hardest hit state, just announced that they are looking to open for indoor dining soon. From the New Jersey governor - "sooner than later" and "I hope that we will. I almost can say that I expect that we will", “we are trying to find a way to get to indoor dining and get gyms open." These are positive signs that we are recovering from COVID-19, albeit at a very slow pace, but moving past it nonetheless. And even if there is resurgence with the onset of flu season, we are hopeful that a vaccine breakthrough will be announced by then, given several companies in Phase 3 clinical trials.

5) Two prominent investment firms are recommending purchase of the shares with one seeing 49% upside. Yelp has been a cult stock for many years and there were very few, if any, Sell ratings on the shares. But lately, Analysts appeared to have given up on the stock. Only four of the 22 brokerage houses are recommending the shares, with 14 rating the shares a Hold, and four saying sell the shares. However, two very prominent brokerages, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, are recommending purchase of the shares, with $28 (+23% upside), and $34 (+49% upside) price targets, respectively. Both Analysts are highly respected by Investors. In addition, as we noted earlier, Mark Mahaney of RBC, one of the top Analysts as measured by Institutional Investor for several years in a row, raised his price target on Yelp to $29 following 2Q20 results.

6) Lastly, Home & Local Services is benefiting from COVID-19. Like with companies such as ETSY (ETSY), Amazon (AMZN), Cimpress (CMPR), and ANGI Home Services, Yelp’s Home & Local Services Category have benefited from the accelerated shift to online that appears permanent. The category is now near 50% of revenue, up from 30% two years ago, and declined just 6% in the quarter, with the Home piece growing YoY. That compares to a 60% decline in revenue at the Restaurants category. The category should continue to grow strongly while the other categories (Restaurants, Beauty & Fitness, Shopping) recover with the improving of COVID-19 conditions. So we are likely to see a much better revenue growth profile for Yelp on the other side of COVID-19, particularly as we get a vaccine. That should lead to several upgrades of the stock by brokerages.

In summary, with the above reasons and potential catalysts, we believe Yelp’s shares are attractive at present levels and we have bought on the pullback.

Risks include: (1) COVID-19 cases and deaths could surge again during the upcoming flu season. If so, small businesses would again close and many more could be forced out of business; (2) Yelp could face increased competition from Google in reviews or get deeper with connecting with small local businesses; (3) Yelp has a high dependence on traffic from Google. Google could enact changes in its algorithm that could hurt Yelp's traffic; (4) Yelp could decide to ramp up expenses higher than investors are expecting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.