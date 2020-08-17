The level of quality of the company's ad impression delivery is likely to drive reinvestment, weigh on customer churn, and creates a compelling narrative for margin expansion.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) is a largely misunderstood interactive media platform that offers a compelling qualitative business model, strong quantitative financial results, and a significant opportunity for ARPU expansion to drive revenue growth. Users of Pinterest have exhibited a tendency to utilize the platform to augment their shopping routine by turning to the platform for inspiration for projects related to interior design, event & travel planning, and culinary activities. This is an attractive proposition to marketing teams as users are often actively engaged in purchasing activities while browsing the platform, whereas ads run on platforms such as Facebook (FB) must also appeal to prospects desire to re-engage in prior shopping activities. This premium in quality presents a case for premium CPM rates, and ARPU expansion, as well as a high likelihood for stickiness in the company's customer leading to gross margin expansion and increasing returns on sales & marketing expenditures.

I am of the belief that the company will benefit greatly from spend associated with awareness initiatives around the time of a hypothetical full-scale reopening in FY21. I expect that this will lead to a surge in demand that will rapidly scale sales growth given 1.) my expectation for limited customer churn providing support stability in revenues 2.) pent-up demand for travel and leisure resulting in a surge in usage from users planning post-lock-down getaways 3.) recently reopened businesses injecting marketing expenditures for awareness campaigns seeking to reclaim lost business.

Despite the precipitous rally off the lows in March, I believe there is still room for the company to re-rate higher to a super-premium. This is based off of current valuation levels that, while somewhat fair for trailing results, do not account for the company's potential for margin expansion or forward sales growth. Although this is less of a GAPR trade than when it was previously trading at a significant discount compared to its closest peer, Snap (SNAP), it remains a compelling growth trade.

Exhibit 1: PINS performance YTD

Data by YCharts

Exhibit 2: PINS EV/REV & GMs vs SNAP

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Pinterest is a San Francisco headquartered image sharing platform categorized in the interactive media sub-industry of the communications services sector along Facebook, Alphabet, Snap, and Twitter. The company is a fairly unique hybrid of traditional social media in the form of user-owned "pinboards" and a search engine. Pinterest generates revenue by monetizing its user-base through targeted advertising campaigns. Two of the company's founders, CEO Ben Silbermann and CPO Evan Sharp, remain present in leadership. Pinterest debuted on the NYSE in April of 2019.

Model & Forward Looking Estimates

My model was constructed using historical data from the company's quarterly investor slides and 10k/10q filings, as well as financial data exported from Seeking Alpha.

Drivers

My models assumes revenue as a function of monthly active users, "MAUs", and average revenue per user, "ARPU", and thus these are the two primary drivers behind my forecasts.

I anticipate MAU levels will continue to exhibit strong seasonality with surging usage associated with 4Q annually as users turn to the platform for inspiration for their holiday shopping and gatherings such as Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. This is consistently associated with a significant drop in 1Q on a consecutive basis, and I see no reason to assume that will change in my forward looking estimates.

It is my expectation that the US will continue to exhibit a deceleration of user growth, but this will be compensated by accelerating per-user monetization and growth from international markets. The primary driver behind these two trends will be ARPU expansion driven by increased investment from existing and new customer accounts, and an increasing penetration rate in international markets such as EMEA and APAC.

Exhibit 3: Monthly Active Users By Geography

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 4: Average Revenue Per User By Geography

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 5: Quarterly Revenue

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 6: Quarterly Net Income

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 7: Quarterly Net Income

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 8: Statement of Income

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 9: Balance Sheet

Source: Proprietary Model

Risks

Political Scrutiny & Anti-Trust Regulation

Pinterest is too small to find itself on the receiving-end of political scrutiny the likes of which its competitors Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOGL) are experiencing making political or legislative risk relatively low. I believe Pinterest would enjoy substantial tailwinds in the event more stringent anti-trust regulation caused a fragmentation in the ad market and displaced the current duopoly.

Economic Uncertainty

The greatest risk, in my view, is the sustainability of the macro-economic big-picture in the ever-fluid COVID-19 state of normalcy. Given the elevated levels of unemployment, discontinuation of the enhanced benefit package, and the potential for a large-scale stakeholder effect related to a surge in SMB bankruptcies, there is a risk we see market valuation re-rate to the downside.

Emergence Of A Viable COVID-19 Vaccination Or Effective Treatment

My out sized FY21 estimates are contingent upon a reopening by the spring season allowing a resumption of commerce in major urban centers, and curbing the lingering economic impacts of the current elevated levels of unemployment. Although Russia purports to have developed a vaccine, the optics surrounding this development are fairly opaque and it is unclear, if these claims prove truthful, if this is a treatment that could be made widely available. My background is not in health or science, and therefore cannot provide any meaningful commentary on the progress towards the initiative to develop and deploy a vaccine from the major western drug manufacturers. In the event this does not occur by Spring FY21, my estimates may require a downward revision.

Price Objective & Valuation Methodology

My price objective is based on a target multiple of 26x trailing EV/Revs supported by my DCF models using a 3% terminal growth rate, and a 13x terminal EBITDA multiple. I feel this premium is justified by 1.) my forward growth estimates representing out sized results vs the peer group 2.) the company's positioning on the precipice of profitability 3.) the company's unique ability to deliver high-quality ad-impressions to users who are in advanced stage of the purchasing cycle facilitating ARPU expansion with attractive economies of scale.

The output of my sensitivity analysis associated with my terminal EBITDA multiple DCF model indicates a potential fair value range of $37.23 - $56.45, or an upside/downside range of 7.34% - 62.77%. This is an attractive risk/return trade-off in my view, with my price objective of $47.00 suggesting upside to the tune of ~35.50% with a 12-month time horizon.

Exhibit 10: DCF Terminal Growth Method

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 11: DCF Terminal EBITDA Method Sensitivity Table & Implied Upside Potential

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 12: Peer Group Comps Table (08/14/2020)

Exhibit 13: Target Market Multiple Method Fair Value

Source: Proprietary Model

Exhibit 14: Valuation Range By Methodology

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.