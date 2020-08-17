Tencent's valuation remains undemanding, particularly after a stellar Q2 2020 earnings, as investors appeared to price in headwinds from the political front and the weak macro economy.

An SEC probe into iQiyi provides investors with another entry opportunity ahead of a subsequent vindication or a speculated substantial stake purchase by Tencent.

Baidu probably suffered from a 'buy in anticipation, sell on news' phenomenon, while its unchanged guidance for another projected revenue contraction sapped sentiment.

Chinese equities underwhelmed last week with the intensifying U.S.-China political rhetoric culminating into somewhat punitive actions on Chinese companies and government officials.

By ALT Perspective

Chinese equities underwhelmed last week with the intensifying U.S.-China political rhetoric culminating into somewhat punitive actions on Chinese companies and government officials. Beijing subsequently retaliated both in form and warning in a tit-for-tat manner.

Following the imposition of sanctions by the U.S. on eleven Chinese officials for their role in the passing of the national security law in Hong Kong in June, it was China's turn on Monday to announce sanctions on an equal number of U.S. politicians and heads of organisations deemed " interfering in Hong Kong affairs and interfering in China's internal affairs" while promoting democratic causes.

In a snub to the Western world, Hong Kong police arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raided the headquarters of his pro-democracy newspaper on the same day. The moves served as a clear warning to dissenting voices and a repudiation that China would acquiesce to demands by the U.S. and Britain to leave the former British colony alone. However, investors were concerned about the consequences. The Trump administration could step up measures which would most likely attract further retaliation.

Equity indices of Chinese companies (FXI)(MCHI) collectively under-performed their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QQQ) in a largely expected but rare occurrence. The Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) which counts the Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:MPNGY), Baidu (BIDU), and NetEase (NTES) as its top four holdings was dragged down by their declines ranging -1.1 percent to 6.6 percent.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), as its name suggests, comprise entirely of internet-related stocks. Inevitably, it fared poorly last week, dropping 3.2 percent, with the earlier mentioned names falling badly along with several other internet stocks.

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, only e-commerce players, JD.com (JD), and Bilibili (BILI), together with Alibaba Group (BABA) managed to stay flat to slightly positive despite the market swoon on Friday. At the other end, Baidu saw heavy share price declines despite reporting Q2 2020 earnings that handily surpassed analyst expectations as margins improved significantly leading to a sharp increase in profitability.

Non-GAAP operating income jumped 187 percent year-on-year to 5.61 billion yuan while net income rose 40 percent to 5.08 billion yuan. I wrote in the previous Chinese Internet Weekly that its 4.7 percent climb in the prior week could be the result of a 'buy in anticipation, sell on news' phenomenon.

"Baidu announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on August 13, 2020. Perhaps market players were speculating that Baidu would achieve another earnings beat like it had done so often in the past quarters. In the previous quarter, Baidu posted an earnings surprise of over 100 percent."

This 'pre-buying' probably played a part in taking out the wind from the sails. Furthermore, the search engine giant was dragged down by an unchanged guidance for another projected revenue contraction in Q3, as well as news of an SEC probe into its iQiyi (IQ) unit.

The video-streaming platform operator plunged as much as 17.7 percent after-hours Thursday despite reporting revenue growth and income that beat consensus estimates. It closed 11.2 percent lower on Friday. The sell-down was woefully unjustified as the SEC investigation was related to a more than four-month-old report claiming accounting issues at iQIYI.

That is to say, iQIYI was being punished twice for essentially the same allegations. I provided my rebuttals on the short report in A Tale Of 2 Stocks: Luckin Coffee And iQIYI, followed by a more detailed piece titled IQIYI: Blunting Wolfpack's Fangs.

Fortunately for shareholders, the share price was still 16.7 percent higher since the attack in April even after plummeting on Friday. This was largely thanks to a huge jump in mid-June following a Reuters report that Tencent Holdings approached Baidu with the intention to purchase its 56.2 percent stake in iQIYI.

Data by YCharts

While the parties have been quiet since then, it bears noting that Tencent has been busy on the M&A front and most recently in the news for proposing a merger between the two leading video game live-streaming platforms operated by Huya Inc. (HUYA) and Douyu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU). Tencent has large stakes in both companies.

Tencent's intention to acquire iQIYI is likely genuine as it fits into its modus operandi of combining units to better fight the competition. If the deal materializes, it would also signal its rejection of accusations that the video-streaming leader was engaged in financial shenanigans.

As for Baidu, its revelation of a board approval in the Q2 earnings report to triple the repurchase program from $1 billion to $3 billion, effective through December 31, 2022, could limit further selling pressure on its stock. Another catalyst would be a potential secondary listing in Hong Kong, if it follows in the footsteps of its peers.

Alibaba could see further buying interest as investors digest the news of its entry into the Hang Seng Index effective September 7. The tech titan would then benefit from the 23 ETFs with US$20 billion tracking the Hang Seng Index. Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba, also made progress with its planned blockbuster initial public offering with the submission of a preparatory filing with China's securities regulator.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will discuss the earnings of Tencent Holdings.

Tencent posted huge Q2 earnings surprise

It might seem to be a given that Tencent Holdings would have a good Q2 2020 results with COVID-19 tailwinds as the tech titan would have benefited from increased time spent on games and social media, as well as higher mobile payments for e-commerce spending. However, that is neglecting the fact that China had ended nearly all its lockdowns prior to the April-June quarter.

Thus, Tencent should have already enjoyed the strongest lift in the first quarter when the coronavirus hit China the hardest. To help readers recollect the situation a few months ago, I found a snapshot on March 13 (incidentally, it was a Friday).

At that time, China had the highest number of COVID-19 cases by far but new cases had dwindled to double-digits for weeks. Italy and Iran were the new epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak while U.S. was ranked only eighth with 1,573 cases. Spain, France, and Germany were also experiencing huge increases in the number of cases but accounted for less than 10,000 cases combined. Contrast that with the over 41,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.K. alone till date.

Source: Worldometers.info (Snapshot on March 13, 2020)

During the Q1 2020 earnings conference call, the company executives issued several warnings regarding the outlook after achieving a huge revenue and earnings beat:

consumer time spent on Tencent's apps is expected to normalize in future quarters as movement restrictions have been gradually lifted since March.

media advertising revenue trends will be more challenging in the second quarter with multinationals reducing their brand budgets as they face the pandemic in their own markets.

online services advertisers adjusting their customer acquisition budgets as they reflect revised customer lifetime value assumptions about churn rate or retention rates.

the business services segment is expected to remain challenging in the short term due to disrupted sales cycles.

Turns out, analysts bought into the gloomy story and Tencent was able to surpass the consensus revenue estimate again, albeit with a much smaller beat as compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Even more impressive was the smashing beat on its earnings that Tencent delivered - the largest percentage surprise in the last seven quarters. The growth in the cost of revenue lagged behind the revenue growth, enabling an expansion of the gross margin to 46.3 percent in Q2 2020 from 44.1 percent a year ago.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Tasting the sweet success from its business enhancements and diversification efforts

Although it was generally expected that Tencent would suffer from weak media advertising demand amid the challenging macro environment, revenues from Online Advertising still rose by 13 percent year-on-year to RMB18,552 million in Q2 2020. An increase in the mix of video advertising with higher pricing, as well as higher revenues derived from Weixin Moments due to greater supply and higher impressions, among other drivers, boosted the revenues for the segment.

Tencent also overcame the softness in outdoor transactions with higher commercial payments, in terms of the number and value per transaction, from wealth management and cloud services. There was a greater consumption of its public cloud, particularly by the Internet services and municipal services sectors. Consequently, revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 30 percent year-on-year to RMB29,862 million in Q2 2020.

The management's concern that the normalizing of the consumer time spent on Tencent's apps as movement restrictions eased could negatively impact its businesses turned out to be unfounded. Online games revenues ballooned by 40 percent to RMB38,288 million, primarily driven by a greater contribution from smart phone games in both domestic and overseas markets. The decrease in revenues from PC client games such as DnF and CrossFire took some shine away.

Revenues from social networks increased by 29 percent year-on-year to RMB26,714 million. The increase was mainly due to revenue contributions from digital content services including the live broadcast services of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)(consolidated as a subsidiary from April 2020), and music subscription growth, as well as revenue growth from in-game virtual item sales.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q2 2020 results release

Despite a run-up in the share price, valuation remains undemanding

Tencent has appreciated 54.8 percent since my article extolling The Virtuous Cycles Of Tencent And JD.Com. During this period, the S&P 500 has increased by only around 8 percent, raising the question of what is the upside for Tencent.

Source: Seeking Alpha (snapshot on August 15, 2020)

It is important to note, however, that the price-to-sales ratio of Tencent stands at 10.86 currently, just below the multi-year average at 11.22, going as far back as YCharts was able to show. This suggests that Tencent is far from being at overbought levels.

Data by YCharts

All these while, Tencent has grown its revenue and operating income steadily. During this period, Tencent thrived despite multiple challenges including the U.S.-China trade war, a halt in games approvals, and a pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Although Tencent is a mature tech company, analysts are still expecting it to be capable of achieving a 28.7 percent year-on-year revenue growth for the fiscal period ending December 2020. If the consensus estimates materializes, the price-to-sales ratio of Tencent on a forward basis would fall to a mere 6.05 times at the current share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

It's not just the plain old revenue numbers that scream bargain. Tencent's free cash flow shot up to $25.08 billion in Q2 2020.

Data by YCharts

That spike has helped give Tencent a price-to-FCF ratio of 24.86, way below its three-year average of 40.26. To put that undervaluation in perspective, note that social media giant Facebook (FB) has a price-to-FCF ratio of 39.90, near its highest in the past three years and significantly above the three-year average of 29.89.

I am not picking on Facebook (I am a shareholder) and other U.S. companies appeared to be over-valued in this respect as well.

Data by YCharts

The strong free cash flow generation enabled Tencent to record net cash of RMB7,212 million as at 30 June 2020, compared to net debt of RMB5,716 million at the end of March 2020. Payments for M&A initiatives in the quarter was well within the cash recognition as a result of the consolidation of HUYA's net cash balance. The solid balance sheet puts Tencent on a firm footing to tackle the challenges ahead of it, including the potential ban of its WeChat messaging app.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.