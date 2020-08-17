About three months ago, I detailed how institutional ownership in BlackBerry (BB) hit a key point, declining below 50% of outstanding shares. Major firms have continued to sell the stock over the past few years, as the business continues to struggle and the stock goes nowhere. Recently, the latest set of data came in, and it showed even more selling by institutions.

With just about all firms having reported their end of June holdings data, total shares held in BlackBerry by institutions is below 264 million shares. That's a decline of more than 7.5 million shares from the end of March. As the graphic below shows, there were more sellers than buyers during the quarter, with the average position decrease being much larger than the average position increase.

(Source: Nasdaq BlackBerry institutional data, seen here)

The largest holder of the stock, Primecap Management, sold just under 3.5 million shares. Over the last three years, this firm has reduced its BlackBerry position by almost 12 million shares. In the summer of 2017, there were four major firms that held at least 21 million shares in BlackBerry, while today there are only two firms that have a two handle of shares (in terms of tens of millions).

When I first started tracking this data at the end of Q2 2017, institutions held over 338 million shares of BlackBerry. That number is now under 264 million, despite the fact that the company's outstanding share count has risen by more than 24 million shares over that time. Stock-based compensation continues to dilute investors every quarter, and there is no current buyback plan to offset any of this or reduce the share count.

The main reason major holders continue to sell is the lack of progress under this management team. Despite massively reduced estimates, the company still missed on the top line with its latest results. While competitors are showing massive growth, BlackBerry's revenue picture is extremely murky. There was also a huge goodwill impairment charge taken in the quarter, likely due to struggles in the Cylance unit, the major acquisition that John Chen made to help with revenue issues.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this management team if results don't start to really improve in the short term. The coronavirus can only be blamed for so much, especially as many tech giants are reporting tremendous results and soaring to valuations in the trillions. Since John Chen was named interim CEO in late 2013, BlackBerry shares have lost almost a quarter of their value. As the chart below shows, that's during a time where we've seen a massive rally in the Nasdaq index.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, institutions continued their large sales of BlackBerry during the second calendar quarter of 2020. These major firms dipped below 50% ownership during Q1 of this year, and reduced their positions by several million shares more in the latest three-month period. As BlackBerry revenues continue to struggle and the stock goes nowhere, this trend is not likely to reverse anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.