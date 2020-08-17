With all of this in mind, I rate Coupa a hold at $285.

However, Coupa's intrinsic value is just ~$150 (the stock is significantly overvalued) and current inflated valuations could result in long-term market underperformance if one were to buy today.

BSM is just getting started (as in there's low adoption), and it is touted to be an opportunity worth $56 billion. Therefore, Coupa should have a long growth runway.

Coupa is a high-growth company (revenues up ~45% last quarter) with consensus estimations of ~27% CAGR revenue growth for the next two years.

Coupa Software is a leader in the emerging Business Spend Management market that helps organizations maximize the value of every dollar spent through an intuitive cloud-based platform.

Investment Thesis

Coupa Software (COUP) provides a cloud-based business spend management (or "BSM") platform that gives organizations greater visibility into and control over their spending. Coupa's BSM platform enables businesses to achieve savings that ultimately drive profitability. In today's economic recessionary environment, companies are looking to rationalize their costs, and this should add fuel to the fire of demand for Coupa's platform higher. Here's my investment thesis for Coupa:

Enterprise digital transformation and a recessionary market environment should result in high demand for Coupa's platform. Hence, I expect Coupa's hyper-growth phase to continue in the near-term.

Coupa's platform has ~1,400 businesses and more than 5 million suppliers. As more companies adopt Coupa, its moat should increase.

I am genuinely impressed by Coupa and its future prospects. However, current valuations are a bit stretched. Hence, I rate Coupa a hold.

If the stock corrects back into the $100s, I will turn into a buyer, or I will wait as it consolidates and deploys capital in a year or so, once fundamentals catch up to its inflated valuation.

In this article, we will explore Coupa's platform and underlying financials, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine its intrinsic value and expected returns.

Introducing COUPA - Comprehensive, Open, User-centric, Prescriptive, Accelerated

As you can see in the video, Coupa's cloud-based business spend management platform provides visibility into and control over enterprise spending, which helps businesses to generate savings that drive profitability. Coupa's user-centric platform consists of the following modules: Procure, Invoice, Expense, and Pay. These modules form the transactional engine for managing a company's enterprise spend. On top of modules, Coupa has created several supporting applications like spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce management, and supplier management.

The real power of Coupa's platform lies in the size of Coupa's community. Coupa Advantage enables businesses to procure commodities at better prices due to the collective bargaining power of several buyers. Moreover, Coupa's AI-powered community intelligence helps organizations to become smarter and more efficient with their spending. To further gain an understanding of Coupa's platform, check out this video.

Many of cloud/SaaS stocks have yet to build out their moats, but Coupa is not one of those companies due to its flywheel. Let's take a look at how Coupa's flywheel provides a moat.

As you can see, with each new customer, Coupa's platform sees higher customer spend, which attracts more suppliers to the Coupa community. Moreover, a higher volume of transactional data generated across the Coupa platform improves the AI-based insights (community intelligence). This community intelligence is Coupa's core differentiator.

Additionally, Coupa serves large enterprises with several employees working with the BSM platform. Now, a customer's workforce would require some level of training to get used to any new spend management platform. Hence, Coupa enjoys high net and gross retention rates of ~110% and ~95%, respectively.

Coupa Is The Market Leader

As you can see in the image above, Coupa is the leader for e-Procurement platforms, Source-to-Contract, and Source-to-Pay. This leadership position shows the extent to which Coupa is believed to be the best business spend management provider in the entire industry. Coupa claims to be the 'Salesforce' of the BSM market, and these ratings support Coupa's claim.

Rapidly Expanding Customer And Supplier Base

As of Q1 FY2021, Coupa's customer and supplier counts stood at more than 1,400 and 5 million, respectively. The power of Coupa's BSM platform is visible in its enterprise customer base, which includes mega-companies like Salesforce (CRM), Barclays (BCS), P&G (PG), and United Airlines (UAL). The growing customer base has propelled Coupa's Spend Under Management to $1.75T.

Coupa's Substantial Market Opportunity

A total addressable market of ~$56 billion and annual recurring revenue of just ~$480 million give Coupa a lot of room for future growth. Moreover, this estimate for TAM does not include Coupa Pay. If Coupa manages to monetize its Pay solution (which would entail it getting a cut on each transaction), then it could have an immense growth driver (FCF generation machine) on its hand.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will analyze Coupa's financial statements to understand the trend in some of the critical aspects of the business. Let's begin our analysis with the income statement.

As you can see in the chart below, since July 2016, Coupa's revenue has grown from $109.48 million to $427.59 million at ~44% CAGR. During the same period, Coupa's GAAP gross margins hovered in the range of 62-69% (average of 65%). At the end of the last quarter, Coupa's GAAP & Non-GAAP gross margins stood at 65% & 75%, respectively. In the long term, Coupa's management expects gross margins to rise to 80-82%.

According to consensus estimates taken from YCharts, Coupa is expected to grow its revenue from ~$427 million to ~$787 million by FY-2023 at a CAGR of ~27%.

During its most recent earnings call, Coupa's management guided for revenues of $489-491 million for FY2021. The mid-point of this guidance is pretty much in-line with the above estimates, and as you can see, Coupa tends to beat estimates. Hence, I think the company will record revenues higher than $490 million in FY2021. Now let's take a look at Coupa's balance sheet to examine its financial stability and liquidity status.

At the end of Q1 FY2021, Coupa had cash and equivalents of $295.81 million and financial debt of $686.06 million.

In the last twelve months, Coupa generated a free cash flow of ~$52 million. This means that Coupa has now remained an FCF generative business for more than two years. Since turning free cash flow positive, Coupa's cash from investing [CFI] and cash from financing [CFF] have increased significantly (can be seen in the chart below).

Over the last couple of years, Coupa has wielded its new-found financial muscle to make strategic acquisitions that would expand platform capabilities. To finance its purchases, Coupa has raised fresh debt of ~$700 million during the last twelve months.

Recently (June 2020), Coupa announced the acquisition of the BELLIN Group, a treasury management business. With this addition, Coupa's BSM platform now offers organizations a complete view of their treasury management (cash, liquidity & associated risks) in addition to other finance departments. Coupa's BSM platform now breaks down several more organizational silos, thereby offering customers higher optimization of working capital and a broader view of risks across the organization.

As we saw earlier, Coupa has a cash position of ~$300 million. This should be enough to support future growth, but I would not rule out another debt offering or shareholder dilution to raise capital in the next decade. To compensate for this potential dilution and share-based compensation, I will assume a 20% dilution in my stock valuation process.

Coupa's Fair-Value And Expected Return Estimates

To estimate Coupa's fair value, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions). In step 3, Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Coupa's valuation.

According to the model, Coupa's fair value is only ~$150, i.e., it is currently overvalued by ~91%. However, let's take a look at the expected returns before making an investment decision.

And keep in mind I was very generous with Coupa's numbers in this valuation. 1) I used future, normalized free cash flow margins of 35%, 2) I grew revenue and correspondingly free cash flow at an average annualized rate of 25%, which would be challenging for even the best companies to do consistently for ten years, and lastly, 3) I assigned a price to free cash flow multiple of 35x by year 2030.

So we gave them the benefit of the doubt on all accounts, and the numbers still did not make sense, i.e., the stock registers as overvalued and does not offer attractive long-term returns.

For step 3, as I mentioned a moment ago, I chose a conservative Price to FCF multiple of 35x (which aligns with that applied to mature titans of SaaS, such as Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce), and multiplied it with the projected FCF per share value at year-10 to generate a 2030 price target of $620 for Coupa.

Therefore, if one were to buy Coupa at today's price of $285 and hold for ten years, they could expect a return of approximately 8.07% per annum.

Note: This implies a 2030 share price target of ~$620.

Since the returns are below my hurdle rate of 9.8%, I rate Coupa a hold at this price. However, I would gladly buy the stock in the ~$100s.

Risks

Now, let's go through some of the risks that could affect our estimates:

In the future, traditional CRM leaders like SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), and Salesforce could introduce new or develop their existing BSM platforms, which could hurt Coupa's market share.

Further, Coupa's stock is priced for ultra-high growth rates. Hence, if the adoption of its business spend management platform slows down, the stock could face immense downward pressure or simply consolidate for a couple of years before resuming its upward trajectory, the latter of which, to me at least, seems like the best case scenario at the present valuation.

Closing Remarks

Coupa's BSM platform is evolving rapidly and gaining traction among several industries. As more businesses (buyers) and suppliers join the Coupa's BSM platform, its moat strengthens. Further, a touted TAM of $56 billion serves as a long growth runway for Coupa. Hence, I am bullish on the business.

However, after a significant rally since March, the stock has simply run up too far too fast, as is the case for many stocks within my coverage universe. At current valuations, investors would likely not generate market-beating returns. For these reasons, I rate Coupa neutral/hold.

Key Takeaway: I rate Coupa a hold at ~$285.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

