Weekly CEF Commentary Aug. 9, 2020: Some Opportunities Available

PIMCO Income (PIMIX) has reduced its distribution by 28%. That's a significant reduction in income production from a flagship fund.

CEF discounts are tightening in some areas of the market - primarily bond CEFs - while equity CEF discounts remain wide.

The macro picture hasn't been getting any clearer. For one, the unemployment benefits issue hasn't been resolved in Congress.

Macro Picture

Equities rose on the week modestly and are nearing record highs. The S&P 500 finished within 1.5% of its February peak. Small caps did very well this week attempting to play catch up. Still the rally is very narrow driven by just five mega-cap stocks. This chart explains everything.

Despite the virus rebound in the month of July the US labor market continued to heal. On Friday, the BLS reported that 1.76M jobs were created last month, about 300K better than expected. The unemployment rate fell from 11.1% to 10.2%. We also saw an additional 47K jobs created in prior month data.

The key data point this week has been the virtual stalemate between the GOP and Democrats on the size and scope of the next COVID-19 relief package. Democrats want more than $3 trillion in additional spending with a lot of that going to state and local governments. Senate Republicans are looking for something closer to $1 trillion.

The other big news on the week that I fail to see the significance of - although I'm not a 15 year-old - was the White House moving to ban certain Chinese apps. Starting in 45 days, TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the US over national security concerns.

Actual economic data aside from the jobs report looked good. Manufacturing PMIs (purchasing managers indices) rose to 54.2, the highest level since March 2019, up from 52.6. Likewise, Eurozone manufacturing rose above 50 for the first time in 18 months.

Lastly, the investment grade corporate bond market continues to see steady new issuance which are met with solid demand. Yields are falling and hit another new record low this week at just 1.82%. That implies very weak future returns. However, spreads remain quite a bit away from their pre-2008 tights. Thus, in theory, there's plenty of room to run.

Commentary

We have now seen quite a rally in fixed income CEF discounts at the same time that equity CEFs have languished and even weakened in the last few weeks. A mean reversion trade is setting up here, especially in some beaten-down equity sectors like Tax-Advantaged, MLP, and Global Equity Dividend - all of which are trading below a -1.50 z-score level.

Overall, not much was down on the week at the sector level. Emerging market equities were the only category down on price. No category was down on a NAV basis.

The sectors with the largest discount to NAV remain MLPs, Latin American equity, energy/natural resources, and Asian equity. Conversely, the richest sectors remain utilities, preferreds, taxable munis, and investment grade.

For those under-equitied, you may want to look at some of these beaten down equity CEFs that remain at very wide discounts.

EV Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opp (ETO)

JH Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield (HTY)

Blackrock Enhanced Global Div (BOE)

Among Core funds, the higher risk funds did the best last week. The top performers were Barings Global Short Duration (BGH) which saw its NAV jump 1.7%. DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) was up 1.6% on NAV. It is now back to "fair value."

In terms of price, DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) jumped by 4.3% on the week. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) also did well rising almost 4%. The fund is now at a small premium. We think an obvious swap would be to move to RiverNorth/DoubleLine Opportunties (OPP) which remains a better value for similar exposures.

What's interesting is how well Ivy High Income Opps (IVH) did this week despite cutting their distribution by 10%. We would look to rotate out of IVH and into something like HNW (see below), or KKR Income Opps (KIO).

The worst performer from a valuation perspective among core funds last week was Blackrock Invest Quality Muni (BKN), which lost 2.8% of its premium and ended at a small discount. We have been opining that the fund had reached our sell target and that investors needed to make a choice. Either sell and rotate out to another "like" fund and realize the capital gain (which may have been a short-term gain) or just hold. That's a personal decision based on the tax rate of the member.

Moving on....

Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO) continues to struggle - perhaps because of the comments I made on the chat recently. They are due to report their next series of distributions (they report three months at a time) around the 19th of this month. The latest 19a suggests that the distribution is only about 75% covered. That's a bit of a disappointment as after the last distribution cut a few months ago, the distribution was close to being fully covered. At the same time, leverage costs have fallen. I would be waiting until the release in about 10 days before adding to it.

We made a call on Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE:IHTA) a couple of weeks ago and it's starting to respond. At the time, the discount was a very wide -8%, resulting in a 2% annualized tailwind yield. At the same time, we were impressed by the momentum of the NAV in the last moth. The combination was a great setup. Since then, the price has risen from $7.27 to $7.73, a return of 6.3% in about two weeks. The discount had tightened as well from that -8% to -3.4%. For now, I'm holding my position. If it gets back to par I'll sell but I really need some place to put those funds before I just sell.

A Few Funds To Look At:

Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) : The fund recently increased its distribution by ~8% and yet the discount remains wider than its 52-week average. The yield is 8.9% and the fund is a global mandate with about 50% of the fund invested in the US and the rest outside. Most of the fund is invested in the corporate bond market. Just be careful about liquidity as the fund only trades about 20K share per day.

: The fund recently increased its distribution by ~8% and yet the discount remains wider than its 52-week average. The yield is 8.9% and the fund is a global mandate with about 50% of the fund invested in the US and the rest outside. Most of the fund is invested in the corporate bond market. Just be careful about liquidity as the fund only trades about 20K share per day. EV Floating Rate Income (EFT): This is one of EV's many similarly invested floater funds. The reason for this selection is the wider discount compared to average (-13.75% vs. -11.84%), the recent sizable increase in the distribution by 6.8%, and the comparison to sister fund, EVT, which is trading at a -6% discount thanks to recent activism.

This is one of EV's many similarly invested floater funds. The reason for this selection is the wider discount compared to average (-13.75% vs. -11.84%), the recent sizable increase in the distribution by 6.8%, and the comparison to sister fund, EVT, which is trading at a -6% discount thanks to recent activism. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities (DLY): I included this fund though it's only at a -3% discount because it's a relatively new fund launched at a very good time - Feb. 27. They were able to deploy capital into the downturn. The fund is very large at $1.76B with a 7.6% managed distribution yield. You have to have a bit of faith in the manager here as we have very little information on the holdings as of yet.

PIMCO Income (PONAX) Distribution Reduction

We noted on the chat last week that PIMCO Income, a flagship open-end mutual fund in the bond space, cut their distribution by a sizable amount. The flat monthly payment, which is rare for a mutual fund, went from $0.055 to $0.04, a reduction of nearly 28%.

Summary:

The recent sudden drop in yields across fixed income markets has left investors around the world searching for yield.

We recognize the importance of income to our investors, but we also aim to balance this with the desire to preserve capital. In this environment, it's critical to generate income in a diversified and careful way. We don’t want to stretch for yield.

Therefore, effective Aug. 3, 2020, the PIMCO Income Fund (the “Fund”) is making a change to lower its daily distribution rate. Over the course of the month this change will lead to a monthly distribution rate change from $0.0555/share to $0.0400/share (Institutional Class). We believe this change is prudent given the current market environment.

The speed of spread tightening and retracement across sectors has accelerated the need to reevaluate the prudent distribution level of the fund.

Market yields have collapsed over the past seven months: The 10-year Treasury yield is 71% lower than the start of the year, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Index YTW is 34% lower, and the YTM of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index has fallen 56% as of July 31, 2020.

Non-Agency MBS have bounced back meaningfully but have room for more tightening.

As of 31 July 2020

While yields have dropped across sectors, PIMCO Income Fund has continued to deliver attractive yield vs. other fixed income alternatives

Members have asked for a replacement. In all honesty, they don't really exist - at least not at the same risk level. But here are some options for further investigation (institutional share class listed. These tend to have high minimums. Consult your broker for retail options):

PGIM Absolute Return Bond (PADZX), yield 5.36%

DoubleLine Flexible Income I (DFLEX), yield 5.30%

Guggenheim Macro Opps (GIOIX), yield 4.99%

JP Morgan Strategic Income (JSOSX), yield 5.77%

Mainstay Mackay Unconstrained Bond (MSDIX), yield 4.48%

Closed-End Fund News

Insider/Activist Trading

Blackrock's media bond guy, Rick Rieder, sold 5,750 shares of Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opp (BGIO). He still owns 411K shares, or 1.86% of all shares in the fund.

Saba Capital Management bought more than 600,000 shares of EV Sr Income (EVF). That is a very large 9% increase in ownership. They own 19.4% of all shares in the fund now.

IPO / N-2

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund - The fund filed a SEC form N-2 on July 30, 2020. The public offering price is $20.00. Ticker and IPO date will be announced later.

Merger

Nuveen got into the muni CEF merger game last week combining several smaller state-specific funds into some larger national or state funds.

Distribution Increase

Fiduciary Claymore Nrg Infrastructure (FMO): Quarterly distribution increased by 50.8% to $0.0245 from $0.1625

EV Senior Income (EVF): Distribution increased by 14.8% to $0.031 from $0.027

Invesco VA Value Muni Income (VCV): Distribution increased by 10.5% to $0.0475 from $0.043.

Invesco Muni Opp (VMO): Distribution increased by 8.8% to $0.052 from $0.0478

Invesco TR Invest Grade Muni (VGM): Distribution increased by 8.52% to 0.0535 from $0.0493.

Invesco Adv Muni Income II (VKI): Distribution increased by 8.1% to $0.0465 from $0.43

Pioneer Diversified Hi Income (HNW): Distribution increased by 7.9% to $0.1025 from $0.095

Invesco Val Muni Income (IIM): Distribution increased by 7.1% to $0.06 from $0.056

EV Floating Rate Income (EFT): Distribution increased by 6.8% to $0.061 from $0.057

Invesco Quality Muni Income (IQI): Distribution increased by 6.8% to $0.052 from $0.0487

Pioneer Muni High Income (MAV): Distribution increased by 5.9% to $0.045 from $0.0425

Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD): Distribution increased by 4.2% to $0.0625 from $0.06.

Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV): Distribution increased by 3.5% to $0.05 from $0.0483

Distribution Decrease

Templeton EM Income (TEI): Distribution decreased by 29.8% to $0.0355 from $0.0506

Ivy High Income Opp (IVH): Distribution decreased by 10% to $0.09 from $0.10

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF): Distribution decreased by 5.6% to $0.068 from $0.072

Statistics

Sector results for the week:

Core results:

CEF total universe:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIF, ETO, IHTA, OPP, VMO, IIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.