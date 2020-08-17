AMD is involved in two duopolies but with much larger rivals.

In the last month or so, there has been much written about Intel's (INTC) shortcomings in what I call the "nanometer war".

According to the theory, Intel's production missteps in producing 7 nm level products have set them back years and they will be non-competitive in certain markets. Those markets are ones they compete with AMD (AMD) is basically CPU chips for laptops, desktops, and servers. This, in turn, will cause AMD stock price to rise to unheard-of levels and Intel's to struggle.

To some degree that predicted outcome had already happened with AMD's price soaring from $54 to a sky-high $86 over the last 30 days, an increase of almost 60%. In that same time period, Intel went from a high of $64 to $47, down more 25%.

That is quite a contrast.

I have written over 50 articles on AMD and Intel combined and so I am very familiar with their history as competitors. Previously, I had extolled the virtues of AMD under super-CEO Lisa Su as can be seen here "6 Reasons Why AMD Will Be $25 By 2019" and by comparison, somewhat bad-mouthed Intel as can be seen here "Intel: There Are No Tails Big Enough To Wag This Dog".

But times change, and at this point, I think Intel has the advantage especially long term.

Here are 5 reasons I think Intel is the superior investment over the next 5 years.

1. Intel's breadth of product line gives it a huge advantage going forward

Intel sells complete systems, not just CPU chips. It sells storage with its highly rated NAND products including disk drives and the proprietary Non-Volatile RAM via their branded product line called Optane.

It also makes FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) which allows the client to program i.e. change, the configuration of their systems.

This range of products allows Intel to offer package deals which include many different components, hardware, and software. This is a distinct marketing advantage.

Also, Intel has been behind in the nanometer war since at least 2016 but it has had no discernable effect on results as the charts below show.

More CAPEX + FCF (Free Cash Flow) every year.

More cash from operations means more cash to stockholders.

2. Intel has added to its capabilities via acquisition every year for the last 5

Since 2015, Intel has made 52 acquisitions including some big ones like FPGA maker Altera and AI mobility company Mobileye.

AMD, on the other hand, has made only 2 small ones: Nitero, a fabless semiconductor company, and HiAlgo, a graphics software company. And that's because they do not generate enough cash to make any significant acquisitions.

Having cash to make acquisitions will be even more important as semi-conductor companies move forward over the next 5-10 years.

3. It's all about free cash flow, stupid

This point is very simple: Intel is an FCF machine while AMD struggles to produce enough FCF to bring out their next line of products. So far, AMD has done a spectacular job with very limited resources but long-term limited cash flow will limit their ability to compete.

No doubt AMD's FCF will get better as time moves forward but how long do you think it will be before AMD's FCF hits $17 billion?

Or looking at in another way, $65 billion in FCF the last 5 years would allow Intel to buy ARM Holdings (OTC:ARMHF) (owned by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)) for around $55 billion leaving $10 billion in change. That would be quite a combo.

AMD, on the other hand, would be able to buy another Nitero - maybe.

4. Intel's GM (Gross Margin) will always be higher than AMD's

Another way to view the huge difference in the future potential is to look at gross margin. From an accounting standpoint, GM is calculated by dividing revenue by gross profit.

Here are the comparable numbers from the last 5 years.

While the chart does show progress for AMD long term, they will be unlikely to match Intel for 3 reasons.

1. Intel's sheer size (10x the revenue of AMD) gives it efficiency advantages.

2. Intel manufactures most of its own chips while AMD subcontracts all of its chips.

3. AMD has a very low margin product line (less than 20% GM) in game-console sales mainly to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE).

All of this points to AMD never matching Intel's margin and thus AMD cannot match the needed future FCF either.

5. AMD is involved in two duopolies but with much larger rivals

While AMD competes with Intel in CPUs, it also competes with Nvidia (NVDA) in video chips. Both of them are bigger and more profitable than AMD making AMD's lack of FCF even more troublesome.

Here's a chart of margins that shows AMD's problem:

So, if AMD spends more money on competing with NVDA, then it has less money to compete with Intel.

The magnitude of the competitive problem AMD is facing shows up clearly when comparing FCF:

Conclusion:

AMD has done an outstanding job competing with much bigger rivals over the last 5 years. And the AMD stock price reflects that as it is currently selling at over 100 x estimated 2020 earnings vs. Intel's 9x.

But longer term, over the next 5 years or so, AMD will have more difficulty competing with larger rivals because of a lack of FCF. With the advent of 5G and the enormous increases in bandwidth associated with that technology plus new technologies involving IoT, AI, and driverless cars will require an enormous investment and capital expenditures that AMD is unlikely to have available.

I am sure AMD will be profitable over that time period but the ever-increasing cash needs will crimp any competitive advantage they may have at this moment in time.

So, if you have a 5-year investment horizon, buy Intel.

