As a result of its recent good fortune, Quarterhill recently authorized a share buyback program for up to 10% of its shares.

Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) is a Canadian company that focuses on intellectual property ("IP") and the Intelligent Transportation Systems industry ("ITS"). However, its future seems to be increasingly tethered to its ability to successfully navigate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as a substantial judgment in a lawsuit against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries:

WiLAN focuses on patent licensing and is in the business of valuing ideas. WiLAN develops and commercializes innovative patented technologies, manages IP and licenses these inventions to corporations.

International Road Dynamics ("IRD") a multi-discipline, technology company and leading provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems. It has the expertise to integrate ITS technologies into systems designed to solve unique and challenging transportation problems.

The company is flush with cash after it completed the sale of its VIZIYA asset for total cash proceeds of $49.4 million (a $17.7 million gain). As a result, the company's Q2 EPS report indicated it ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of C$143.1 million as of June 30, 2020 and debt of only $7.4 million. The C$135.7 million in net cash equates to an estimated C$1.14/share based on the company's weighted average of 118,861,166 shares outstanding at the end of the quarter.

Apple Lawsuit: A Very Favorable Final Judgment

Meantime, the big news is Quarterhill is looking forward to another substantial cash windfall from a favorable award in its WiLAN lawsuit against Apple. During Q2, WiLAN received a favorable update in its litigation with Apple. Following a jury verdict on January 24 of $85.23 million, the court ruled in June on all post-trial motions and entered final judgment in favor of WiLAN. The judgment maintained the full jury verdict and denied Apple's motions for retrial or lowering the damages award. The court also awarded WiLAN an additional amount of $23.75 million and pre-judgment interest, bringing the total Final Judgment to $108.98M.

WiLAN is a wholly owned subsidiary, so the Final Judgment award equates to an estimated US$0.92/share in cash (or C$1.21/share).

As expected, Apple filed an appeal on July 15. Quarterhill filed a cross appeal on July 28. Details of Apple's appeal and WiLAN's cross appeal will be revealed sometime in the fall when initial briefs are presented. Meantime, WiLAN is entitled to interest from June 16, 2020, until the date the final judgment is satisfied.

On the Q2 conference call, new CEO Paul Hill described the case timeline and milestones when answering a question from CIBC's Todd Coupland as follows:

What happens is, briefs are filed in the fall and reply briefs follow that. We think if it gets to a court date that would be likely in the spring of 2021. All of these are quite frankly, Todd, are subject to COVID the fact right. But I guess our best guess is spring of 2021, is this sort of the timing of a court date, the actual trial date would be more like fall and so if you play all that out, to me it looks to be sort of an eventual outcome, somewhere in that late 2021, early 2022 somewhere in that range.

While things certainly look favorable for Quarterhill, it could be a 12-18 months before Apple cuts a check to WiLAN.

Q2 Earnings Report

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen from the slide above, Quarterhill's core licensing business is very lumpy because the majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and, therefore, lead to significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA. As CEO Hill said on the conference call:

WiLAN performance over a longer time frame is a more accurate gauge of its potential, compared to looking at the business on a quarterly basis. While WiLAN had negative adjusted EBITDA in Q2, it had positive adjusted EBITDA in five of the last seven quarters.

IRD's revenue was down modestly and mainly attributable to COVID-19. Recurring revenue was mostly generated by IRD. So far in 2020, IRD has maintained at 100% renewal rate on all term maintenance contracts. The company said the reason for the year-over-year difference is a timing factor reflecting on the underlying work from those contracts being completed.

Net income was $9.5 million, or $0.08/share, which included a $17.7 million gain on the sale of VIZIYA. Cash used in continuing operations was ($4.3) million.

Going Forward

It's clear Q2 was boosted by a one-time asset sale, and - regardless of company comments - it appears that licensing and recurring revenue are on a slow decline. But the company is flush with cash, and, apparently, its strategy is to wait for attractive new opportunities (M&A) in the ITS market:

Source: Q2 Presentation

The company says the ITS market this year is ~$28 billion and is expected to grow at 5-6% out to 2023. The company believes ITS is an attractive market because there is increased concern related to public safety and increasing traffic congestion and pollution. The market is benefiting from government initiatives to protect roadways and while effectively managing traffic. Lastly and importantly, ITS solutions are a significant new revenue source for governments.

The company's IRD subsidiary has 35 years of experience in the market and is a well-known and respected player in ITS. As a result, the company is able to keep its "ear to the ground" and identify opportunities. IRD's credibility in the ITS market enables Quarterhill to differentiate itself as an acquirer and create a more attractive offer during competitive bidding processes.

Shareholder Returns

Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per common share, or C$0.05 annually. That equates to a yield of ~2.6%.

In the Q2 EPS press release, the company announced its intention to acquire up to 10%, or 11.3 million, of the Company's common shares in the public float for a twelve-month period ending August 9, 2021. At Friday's close of US$1.44/share, that would equate to a total spend of an estimated US$16.2 million, or roughly 15% of the company's current net cash.

Risks

Currently, the company's long-term future revenue growth depends on:

WiLAN's ability to consistently license its technologies

IRD's ability to win ITS contracts

Neither are assured and can be lumpy in nature. That said, the company has a decent long-term track record of success in both categories.

Final receipt of a Final Judgment check from Apple is also a risk in that Apple could be successful in its appeal, although previous rulings indicate the odds favor WiLAN's ultimate success in the matter.

A major M&A announcement that significantly depletes the company's current cash position, without a simultaneous and significant licensing or ITS contract win, could present downside risk.

Summary & Conclusion

Taking the company's current net cash position (C$135.7M), and adding the "Final Judgment" award from the Apple lawsuit (US$108.98M) - and neglecting interest due on the ultimate award payment - is a total of (C$135.7M*0.75US$/C$ + US$108.98M) = US$210.75 million.

That equates to an estimated US$1.77/share and compares favorably to Friday's close on the OTC market of US$1.44 (see chart below).

The company's high cash position and share buyback plan should support the stock moving forward. The downside risk looks minimal. While the final judgment of the Apple award is not currently reflected in the stock price, over time, it likely will be. But, at the end of the day, the company's long-term future will be dependent on future WiLAN licensing revenue as well as winning IRD bids in the ITS market. Headlines announcing success on those two fronts would likely be positive catalysts for the stock moving forward. I like the company's chances and believe the shares are attractive for the speculative investor.

