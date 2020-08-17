CNI could face more headwinds until the pandemic subsides. At over 13x EBITDA, the stock appears overvalued. Sell CNI.

COVID-19 has led to shelter-in-place orders, which has caused consumer spending and business activity to practically come to a halt. This sounds foreboding for cyclical names like Canadian National (CNI). Railroads were already facing headwinds and the pandemic has amplified those problems. Canadian National reported Q2 revenue of $3.21 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.77. Revenue fell 19% Y/Y. Combined Canadian rail traffic for the first 31 weeks of the year fell in the high single-digit percentage range. This suggests headwinds will likely persist in Q3.

Canadian National's carloads fell 16% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") declined 4%.

Only one of the company's key product categories experienced an increase in revenue last quarter. Grain and Fertilizers revenue rose 1% on a 3% decline in volume and a 4% increase in ASP. Petroleum and Chemicals revenue fell 25%, primarily related to declines in freight volume; the segment was beset by lower energy prices. Intermodal revenue fell 12% Y/Y due to lower volume across domestic and international markets. COVID-19 has hurt the global economy, and rail traffic has been a casualty of that.

Total carloads fell 16% Y/Y. The biggest decliners were Automotive, Petroleum and Chemicals and Metals and Minerals.

A decline in sales of finished vehicles and a temporary shut down of production facilities caused Automotive volume to fall hard. Metals and Minerals volume fell on lower shipments of frac sand steel products. Intermodal (the company's largest segment in terms of carloads) volume could continue to mirror a dismal global economy.

ASP fell 4% Y/Y. This was not consistent with prior year periods when Canadian National hiked prices to offset stagnant rail traffic.

The company could be hard-pressed to hike prices amid a pandemic. If Canadian National continues to lose pricing power then revenue could decline for the rest of 2020.

Falling Scale Could Hurt Margins

Canadian National delivered an operating ratio of 60%, up about 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Total operating costs were $1.9 billion, down 15% Y/Y. Operating expenses did not fall as much as revenue, which caused the operating ratio to rise. Labor costs were $563 million, down 17% Y/Y. Management reduced headcount and incentive compensation; labor costs remained the company's largest expense item at 29% of total operating expenses.

Purchased services and fuel costs fell 9% and 49%, respectively. Lower energy costs, lower volume and efficiency gains drove the decline in fuel costs:

Fuel expense was 49% lower than last year, driven by a 39% decrease in price, 20% lower workload and an all-time record fuel efficiency.

Fuel costs could remain low amid lower economic activity - a knock-on effect of the pandemic. The fallout was that EBITDA was $1.7 billion, down 18% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 52%, flat versus the prior year period. This was a positive sign, in my opinion. Deep cuts to labor costs and falling fuel expenses could help preserve margins until the pandemic ends and business activity picks up.

CNI Appears Overvalued

Railroads faced headwinds to their top line growth in the second half of 2019. The pandemic amplified those headwinds, which could persist for the rest of the year. Secondly, investors may not have factored in Canadian National's waning pricing power. CNI has an enterprise value of $86 billion, which equates to 13.1x run-rate EBITDA (first half 2020 EBITDA annualized). Government stimulus efforts have helped spur broader markets. CNI and other cyclical names have benefited from that rise in broader markets. However, at over 13x EBITDA CNI appears overvalued.

Conclusion

CNI is up over 10% Y/Y. Given the headwinds for the global economy, CNI remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.